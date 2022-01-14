With all the potential that the Ethereum ecosystem offers, here are three of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 and hold for years.

Which Ethereum Tokens Are the Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy in 2022?

Many investors agree that Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has a tonne of potential. It’s been revolutionary since it was created and is easily one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 and own long term.

In addition, several of the other top blockchains in the Ethereum ecosystem are also excellent long-term investments.

But besides the actual blockchains, you can earn some even bigger rewards by investing in tokens that are deployed on the blockchain. When you find a high-potential project, whether it be a decentralized exchange, play-to-earn video game or even a native token of a web browser, it could offer a tonne of growth potential.

So, if you’re bullish on Ethereum and all that its ecosystem and blockchain offers, here are some of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

Play-to-earn video games have a tonne of potential over the coming years

One of the most popular innovations in the blockchain industry already is the creation of many video games, which can earn players real crypto just for playing. In addition, several in-game items you acquire or buy are NFTs stored on a blockchain.

So, in addition to the blockchains that run these games being excellent long-term investments, the native tokens of the most successful games will also offer incredible returns.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is one of the most popular play-to-earn video games, and its native token is, at the time of writing, the 37th most valuable cryptocurrency, with a market cap of roughly US$4.4 billion. And the full game hasn’t even been released yet. Furthermore, just under a quarter of its max supply is actually circulating. So, it’s still extremely early, and investors already see its potential.

The more successful and popular the game is, the more your investment in AXS will be worth. Therefore, AXS and other native tokens of the best play-to-earn games will surely be some of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

Invest in the metaverse in 2022

There’s no question that over the last few months, interest in the metaverse has grown substantially. It’s another exciting opportunity being created by the latest technology. There are a few different tokens on Ethereum that offer exposure to promising metaverse projects. But one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 has to be The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND).

The Sandbox is its own virtual metaverse where users can build and monetize almost anything they can think of to create a virtual experience. The game is run on Ethereum’s blockchain, which is part of the reason why it’s so popular and has so much potential over the long term.

SAND also happens to sit one spot above AXS on the list of most valuable cryptocurrencies. And much like Axie Infinity, The Sandbox is nowhere near finished being developed. Plus, it already has tonnes of popular and reputable partners, including Adidas, Snoop Dogg, Deadmou5, and many more.

So, if you’re looking for some of the best cryptocurrencies to buy on Ethereum’s blockchain in 2022, top metaverse tokens like SAND offer significant prospects for growth.

Chiliz could be one of the best Ethereum tokens to own

Last on the list is Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ), a high-potential token that’s actually the native token of its on Ethereum compatible chain.

The Chiliz chain was built to create blockchain-backed products & services geared towards mainstream consumers. Currently, Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.

This is technology that’s still early, but it has a tonne of potential. Right now, its first project to launch on the Chiliz chain is Socios.com, which hosts a scalable tokenized fan engagement platform.

Socios.com was created to sell tokens to sports fans. Right now, this consists of soccer teams, sports leagues like the UFC, and esports teams. This is only proof of concept to show that the Chiliz blockchain is capable of hosting millions of blockchain products and capable of scaling to reach the masses. And already Socios.com has 57 fan tokens that have a combined total market cap of almost $400 million.

So, if you’re looking for a project that has tonnes of potential, Chiliz is one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.