2 Undervalued Bank Stocks That Yield Over 3.5%

Canadian banks have the reputation of being conservative and safe, so the valuation rarely moves too much in either direction of fair.

The Canadian banking sector has been on a bullish run for a while. Almost all the Big Six players have seen more growth in the last 12 months than they saw in any one year before that during the previous decade. But a growth phase like that, while great for a company’s capital-appreciation potential, is usually bad for valuation.

And one by-product of the current growth phase is that almost all the banks are slightly overvalued. However, there are two that are relatively undervalued and offer a modestly high yield.

The smallest of the Big Six banks

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is the smallest of the Big Six, but it leads the pack when it comes to capital-appreciation potential — at least, it has for the last decade. By value, it’s currently the most affordable bank of the bunch. The price-to-earnings ratio is currently 11.9, and the price-to-book ratio is at 1.9 times. It also saw one of the sharpest upward trends among the bank stocks post-pandemic and has dropped only a little from its peak.

So, if you wait a while, the stock might become more discounted and even better valued than it is now. The banking sector is expected to go through a correction phase, and a drop in the stock price will push the yield higher than the 3.5% it is now.

National Bank is one of the best growers in the sector, and at its current value, it’s a great bargain, but not at its current price. If the stock dips to somewhere around $80 per share within the next couple of months or so, it would become a much better buy.

The smallest of the Big Five banks

From a market capitalization perspective, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) is the smallest of the Big Five banks. The bank is still riding the powerful growth wave, and it might take a serious correction phase to put the bank on its pre-pandemic growth pattern. That is if you can consider its pre-pandemic stock movement growth.

But the bank was one of the most generous dividend payers in the sector, and it reflects in its current 4.1% yield as well, which is still above the 4% mark, despite the stock trading at a 42% premium to its pre-pandemic price.

The price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3 is the lowest among the Big Five, so even if the bank is not undervalued per se, it’s undervalued relative to the sector.

Foolish takeaway