Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » 2 Strong Bank Stocks to Consider Before Year-End

2 Strong Bank Stocks to Consider Before Year-End

Buying these two top Canadian bank stocks before the year-end could help you receive strong returns on your investments in the long run.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
trends graph charts data over time

Source: Getty Images

As 2024 draws to a close, easing inflationary pressure has brought some welcome relief to the Canadian stock market. Both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada started slashing interest rates this year, creating a favourable environment for borrowers and businesses. For the banking sector, this monetary policy shift has opened the door to new growth opportunities, as lower rates encourage loan demand while the economy gradually stabilizes.

That’s why, to benefit from this trend, it could be the right time to invest in Canadian banks, which are known for their strong fundamentals. In this article, I’ll highlight two top bank stocks in Canada to consider before the year comes to an end.

Royal Bank stock

After trading on a mixed note in the previous year, the largest Canadian bank, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), has surged by a solid 33% so far in 2024 to trade at $178.47 per share with a market cap of $252.7 billion. At this price, RY stock also offers a 3.3% annualized dividend yield.

Royal Bank’s stellar financial performance in its fiscal year 2024 (ended in October) clearly suggests why its stock has outperformed the broader market of late. During the fiscal year, its net profit jumped by 11% YoY (year over year) to $16.2 billion. Similarly, its adjusted earnings for fiscal 2024 rose 8% from a year ago to $12.09 per share, exceeding Street analyst expectations.

A large portion of this growth could be attributed to Royal Bank’s recent acquisition of HSBC Canada, which helped it expand its revenue streams across core business segments like personal and commercial banking. The bank’s wealth management segment registered an outstanding 27% YoY earnings growth in the latest fiscal year due mainly to strong market conditions and net client inflows.

Although higher provisions for credit losses are still affecting its personal and commercial banking segment, an improved economic environment amid declining interest rates could help mitigate these pressures in the coming quarters. These strong fundamentals could help Royal Bank of Canada stock continue outperforming the broader market in the coming years.

Canadian Imperial Bank stock

With a market cap of $89.1 billion, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is currently the fourth-largest bank in the country. But its stock has outperformed all Big Five banks so far in 2024. CM stock has added nearly 48% to its value year to date, trading at $94.26 per share, and currently offers an attractive annualized dividend yield of 4.1%.

In its fiscal 2024, Canadian Imperial Bank’s adjusted net profit jumped by 12% YoY to $7.3 billion with the help of strong operating leverage and client growth. Notably, the bank added more than 613,000 new clients in the 12 months ended in October 2024. To improve efficiency and make its banking services easier to use for customers, the bank recently launched a custom-built artificial intelligence (AI) platform and a pilot generative AI initiative for frontline employees.

Besides its focus on efficiency and innovative tech, Canadian Imperial Bank’s robust capital position, risk management, and continued focus on strategic acquisition opportunities brighten its long-term growth outlook, which should help its share prices inch up further.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Stocks for Beginners

How to Grow Your TFSA Well Past the Average

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Need to catch up quick with your TFSA? Consider some regular contributions to this top bank stock, as well as…

Read more »

Beware of bad investing advice.
Bank Stocks

Shocking Declines: Canadian Stocks That Disappointed Investors in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank and Telus International are two TSX stocks that are trading below 52-week highs in December 2024.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Bank Stocks

These Cheap Canadian Bank Stocks Offer 5% Yields

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and another 5%-yielder are worth banking on for the long run.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

Is Laurentian Bank Stock a Buy for its 6.5% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Laurentian Bank stock may have a stellar dividend yield, but there are several risks involved with taking on this stock…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Bank Stock While it’s Below $76?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TD Bank stock dips below $76! With a 5.6% yield and robust growth prospects, is this the buy opportunity contrarian…

Read more »

TD Bank stock
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Sell or Hold for 2025?

| Iain Butler

TD Bank stock slipped after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Bank Stocks

1 Marvellous Canadian Dividend Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock has hit a rough patch. It's trading near 52-week lows, with shares dropping after recent earnings. But what…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Bank Stocks

Is BMO Stock a Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

BMO stock recently hit a 12-month high. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »