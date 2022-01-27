Home » Personal Finance » From Cleaning Boiler Rooms to Tesla: How Elon Musk Made Money Before He Was Elon Musk

From Cleaning Boiler Rooms to Tesla: How Elon Musk Made Money Before He Was Elon Musk

Elon Musk wasn’t always the face of the EV revolution.

Posted by Steven Porrello Last Updated
Knowledge concept with quote written on wooden blocks

Image source: Getty Images

Elon Musk is worth around US$260 billion. To put that in perspective, Musk could buy Finland (GDP of US$252 billion), solve world hunger (purportedly US$6 billion), and still have enough to buy an NHL franchise team (around $934 million).

But Musk wasn’t always this rich, nor was he always the face of the EV revolution. In fact, it wasn’t that long ago that Musk was selling computer parts from his college dorm room in Ontario and cutting logs with a chainsaw in Vancouver.

So, how did this uber-wealthy entrepreneur make money before Tesla? According to his biography, Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, here are just eight odd jobs Musk took.

1. Video game producer

Once upon a time in South Africa, Musk made a PC video game. An odd mix between Space Invaders and Asteroids, the game’s objective was to destroy an alien freighter, which carried hydrogen bombs. Musk was only 12 years old when he made the game, and he supposedly earned $500 from the sale.

2. Farmer

Musk left South Africa (and apparently his video game ambitions) in 1988 and arrived at his cousin’s homestead in Waldeck, Saskatchewan, where he grew vegetables and shoveled grain bins.

3. Lumberjack

After farming, Musk moved to Vancouver, where he took a job as a lumberjack. According to the biography, he learned how to operate a chainsaw and cut logs.

4. Boiler room scrubber

This is probably the oddest job Elon Musk has ever worked: cleaning the boiler room of a lumber mill. Apparently, Musk had to “shimmy through” a small tunnel, remove sand and residue with a shovel, then shimmy back to toss it in a wheelbarrow. Musk made $18 an hour, and after a week, he was only one of two workers left from a starting crew of 30.

5. Nova Scotia intern

Musk’s overconfidence can certainly border brashness. And, in one famous instance, he was certainly a bit more brazen than normal: along with his brother Kimbal, Elon Musk cold-called Peter Nicholson, then a top executive at the Bank of Nova Scotia. Surprisingly, Nicholson picked up the phone, agreed to meet the brothers, and gave Musk a summer internship, which earned him $14 an hour.

6. Computer and hardware salesperson

While studying at Queens University in Ontario, Musk created a fairly lucrative side gig: selling computers. Apparently, Musk could build anything from gaming computers to simple word processors.

7. Nightclub operator (sort of)

In 1992, Musk transferred to the University of Pennsylvania, where he and a friend bought a 10-bedroom house off campus. During the week, the two would study, but once the weekend came, they would convert the house into a nightclub. According to Musk, he could earn an entire month’s rent in just one night.

8. Zip2 seller

After all this work, from cutting logs to cleaning the boiler room, Musk finally become a millionaire in 1999, when the PC company Compaq bought Musk’s company Zip2. Supposedly, the deal came out to $307 million, with Musk taking $22 million.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and Tesla. Fool contributor Steven Porrello owns Tesla. 

More on Personal Finance

Personal Finance

4 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Wealthsimple Trade Account

| Tony Dong

I love Wealthsimple Trade. What is there not to love? A combination of no fees, easy-to-navigate user interface, great customer …

Read more »

man seeing his investments go down
Personal Finance

2 Mistakes Every New Investor Makes When Trading Their 1st Stock

| Tony Dong

You’ve finally done it. You’ve signed up for an account at one of Canada’s many brokerages, booted up their app, …

Read more »

Personal Finance

The Top 3 Canadian Stocks on Wealthsimple Trade This Week

| Tony Dong

As of today, there are over 2,000 stocks listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) that trade every day. However, …

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Personal Finance

The Average Home Price Is Over $700K: How Long Will it Take to Save a Down Payment for That?

| Steven Porrello

For a time, low mortgage rates seemed like the deal of the century. Now, 22 months after the Bank of …

Read more »

Personal Finance

Save and Invest for Virtually Any Goal With These Top Tips

| Tony Dong

Your savings goals should be matched to your objectives and time horizon — that is, what are you saving for, …

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Personal Finance

I Hate Budgeting, But I’m in Love With This 117-Year Old Budget From Japan

| Steven Porrello

Yes, it’s my first confession of the year: I hate budgeting. I’ve tried them all: zero-based, 50/30/20, the “spending” first. …

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Personal Finance

3 Easy, Foolproof Ways to Increase Your Savings Rate

| Tony Dong

You’ve done it again. It’s nearing the end of the month, and after paying your rent, car loan, insurance, groceries, …

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Personal Finance

5 Reasons to Ditch Your Debit Card for a Cash Back Credit Card

| Steven Porrello

Debit cards have their advantages. They don’t rack up debt. They help you avoid carrying large wads of liquid cash. …

Read more »