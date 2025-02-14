Member Login
Home » Investing » Maximizing Your TFSA: Smart Investment Moves for 2025

Maximizing Your TFSA: Smart Investment Moves for 2025

Stocks like Enbridge provide significant dividend income, which is ideal for tax-savings within your TFSA.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

If you are not maximizing your tax-free savings account (TFSA) contributions, it might be a good idea to reconsider. Anytime there’s an investment vehicle that offers tax savings, I suggest making it a top priority to maximize your investment in it in order to take advantage of every bit of savings that are offered. It’s hard to make money, so don’t throw away an opportunity like this.

Here are three stocks to buy in order to maximize your TFSA tax savings.

CGI

While CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A) pays only a small dividend, this tech stock offers so much more than that to investors. In fact, as you can see from the graph below, CGI stock has appreciated significantly over the last 15 years.

In your TFSA, all of these capital gains are tax-sheltered. This means that if you invested $10,000 in CGI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $118,000 today. That’s a $107,000 gain that would go straight into your pocket – no taxes paid.

Today, I still think that CGI makes a great candidate for a TFSA. This is because the company has plenty of room left to grow. Its mission is to continue to consolidate the IT services market. Luckily, the company has two things on its side – the fact that the industry continues to expand, and the fact that CGI has great expertise in making and integrating acquisitions.

With rapidly expanding cash flow generation and a healthy balance sheet, CGI finally initiated a dividend recently for the first time ever. So now TFSA investors will benefit from tax-free dividend income from CGI, as well as what I think will be continued solid capital gains.

Enbridge: A high yield dividend stock for tax-free TFSA income

As a high yielding dividend stock, Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) has a clear place in any TFSA today. Its current yield of 5.8%, coupled with the company’s strong future prospects, means that Enbridge stock is set to deliver solid returns for its shareholders. And may I remind you, these returns will be tax-free if you hold it in your TFSA.

Enbridge’s cash flow and therefore its dividend is highly predictable and secure. This is because the company’s recent acquisition of three U.S. utilities, which provide it with additional regulated revenue.

On top of this, Enbridge has exposure to growth as well. For example, natural gas demand is increasing significantly as global demand for liquified natural gas is strong, electric power demand is rising, and coal switching continues.

Tourmaline: Dividends plus capital gains

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU) is Canada’s largest natural gas producer. Also, it’s one of Canada’s top dividend stocks, with a current dividend yield of 2% and numerous special dividends paid out in the last four years – all tax-free in your TFSA.

In fact, in the last four years, Tourmaline paid out $15.25 per share in special dividends. This is over and above the regular dividend. So last year, for example, Tourmaline paid out $2 in special dividends, for a total dividend yield of 5% (based on today’s price). In 2023, the company paid out $5.50 in special dividends, for a total dividend yield of 10%.

My point here is that with Tourmaline, shareholders are receiving significant dividends. Natural gas fundamentals are positive and Tourmaline is a leading operator, so I think we can expect more of the same from Tourmaline going forward. All considered, Tourmaline is another opportunity to maximize your tax-free savings account returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in Enbridge, CGI, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool recommends CGI, Enbridge, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock in 2025

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) has been doing a lot of growing lately.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Create the perfect TFSA pairing with these two top-notch dividend stocks.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA for a Lifelong Relationship

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three ETFs are a match made in dividend heaven, especially when put into a TFSA!

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

A Bargain Dividend Stock With a Nearly +8% Yield

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock stands out as an interesting bargain as the yield approaches 8% again.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $15,000 in This TSX Stock and Create $5,960 in Annual Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 50% from all-time highs, Brookfield Renewable is a top TSX dividend stock that trades at a sizeable discount to…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Never Miss a Payment: 2 Stocks That Send You Cash 12 Times a Year

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top monthly dividend stocks, with up to 8.3% yield, could help you generate reliable passive income for years.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

| Adam Othman

If you can identify the right time when a bearish stock is turning bullish, it’s possible to generate decent returns…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Supercharge Your Stocks With These High-Yield Winners

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top Canadian dividend stocks not only provide high yields today but also strong long-term growth potential.

Read more »