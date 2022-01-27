Home » Investing » Is Ripple Primed for 100% Growth in 2022?

Is Ripple Primed for 100% Growth in 2022?

Ripple’s downfall from the last 12-month peak has been almost as harsh as Bitcoin’s, but its recovery might also be more pronounced.

Posted by Adam Othman Last Updated
| More on:
Choose a path

Image source: Getty Images

From an investment perspective, most cryptocurrencies seem similar. Almost all of them seem volatile, and while some get more limelight than others, almost all feel the impact of regulatory attention. However, just like two tech companies can be radically different despite being in the same sector, cryptocurrencies can be substantially different from one another as well.

Let’s take Ripple (CRYPTO:XRP) as an example. Even though often tarred with the same brush as Bitcoin, it’s quite different. It’s doesn’t rely on crypto mining for payment transaction validation, for one thing. Ripple transactions are logged and charged by the network that facilitates them (same name), and there is a lot of supply compared to the just 21 million Bitcoins that there will ever be.

The most characteristic difference, however, is what Ripple is mostly used for nowadays: facilitating exchange between different currencies. As an investor, though, you might be more interested in determining whether the crypto has what it takes to grow 100% or more in 2022.

Ripple’s 2022 prospects

One factor outside the crypto mainstream market that has been pushing Ripple down for a while is its legal troubles with the SEC. Many crypto experts are hoping that the case will end in Ripple’s favour, most likely in April. And it would be one of the most significant wins for crypto institutions against federal authority.

Such a win alone could push Ripple high enough to double its investors’ capital. But if it’s in sync with a crypto market recovery as a whole, the growth might be much more significant. But the opposite is just as plausible.

A different crypto

If you are not hopeful about Ripple’s recovery but you are optimistic about cryptos (as a whole), then a crypto stock like Bitfarms (TSXV:BITF) could be a great place to start. The stock is crashing hard, following the Bitcoin trajectory, but it’s not nearly as low as it can potentially go, considering its history. It’s still trading at $4.4 per share, but if the decline continues, the company may see its price fall below $1.

And if you are still sure that crypto will eventually recover, if not this year, then the next, that would be a great time to buy. Because then you would be able to capture the massive upside a stock like Bitfarms can offer when its underlying assets recover. The bast case scenario would be the company replicating its 3,100% growth between October 2020 and November 2021.

Foolish takeaway

Whether it’s through a tech stock like Bitfarms or by holding the asset directly, gaining exposure to the crypto market amid the current volatility is a decision that has the potential to make you rich if the best-case scenario pays off. But if not, you may be at risk of losing all or at least most of the capital you tie to this volatile market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin.

More on Tech Stocks

Coronavirus written newspaper close up shot to the text.
Tech Stocks

The 2 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Today for Low-Risk Investors

| Puja Tayal

Overvalued tech stocks are undergoing a major correction after inflating on the back of high liquidity from fiscal stimulus packages. …

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Tech Crash: 2 Tech Stocks Analysts Have Sliced in Half

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TSX has continued to wax and wane over the past week. After a huge fall on Monday, shares started …

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Selloff: Could it Turn Around in February?

| Jitendra Parashar

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) continues to be one of the worst-affected stocks amid the ongoing market selloff. After posting its worst weekly …

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Is the Tech Crash Over?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It’s been a hard time for Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors already in 2022. Almost immediately after ringing in the …

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

4 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Under $50

| Sneha Nahata

The recent selloff in equities has led to a sharp pullback in high-quality TSX stocks. Many of these Canadian stocks …

Read more »

edit U-turn
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks That Could Rebound Nicely From Here

| Chris MacDonald

Finding top growth stocks has been a winning strategy over the past decade. Many have posted life-changing returns over a …

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

Tech Stock Crash: Time to Buy 2 Stocks at Bargain Prices

| Nicholas Dobroruka

After an incredibly strong year in 2021, the Canadian market is off to a rocky start this year. The S&P/TSX …

Read more »

Retirement plan
Tech Stocks

Should You Have These 3 Tech Stocks in Your Retirement Portfolio?

| Adam Othman

Tech tends to be one of the most dynamic sectors in the stock market, thanks to the rapidly changing nature …

Read more »