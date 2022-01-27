Home » Investing » RRSP Growth: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

RRSP Growth: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

These top dividend stocks look attractive right now for RRSP investors.

Posted by Andrew Walker Last Updated
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

The market pullback is giving RRSP investors a chance to buy some of Canada’s top dividend-growth stocks at reasonable prices.

TD Bank

TD (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is back on track with strong dividend growth after being forced by the bank regulator to halt the program during the pandemic. TD increased the dividend by 13% when it announced fiscal Q4 2021 results. Over the past 20 years, TD has been one of the best dividend-growth stocks on the TSX Index with average compound annual dividend increases above 10%.

The company finished fiscal 2021 with a CET1 ratio of more than 15%. This means TD is sitting on a significant pile of cash. The banks are required to have a CET1 ratio of 9%. The war chest was built up over the past two years to ensure TD could ride out the pandemic. Government aid helped avoid the worst-case scenario for the Canadian banks and TD is now in a position to return excess cash to shareholders in the form of higher dividends and share buybacks.

TD might also make a large acquisition in the United States to increase its presence in the American market. TD already operates more branches south of the border than in Canada. The strong U.S. presence gives investors a chance to benefit from the rebound in the American economy through a top Canadian stock.

TD should see net interest margins improve over the next two years, as the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve raise interest rates. On the downside, rising rates will also put pressure on highly leveraged borrowers, so there could be an uptick in defaults or a slowdown in the housing market. Overall, however, higher rates tend to be positive for the banks.

The stock trades near $101 at the time of writing compared to the recent high of $104. TD’s dividend provides a yield of 3.5% at the current price. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see another large dividend increase in the first half of 2022.

Algonquin Power

Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) owns renewable energy power generation assets as well as utilities that provide electricity, water, and natural gas distribution services. The stock appears undervalued right now, trading near $17.50 per share. The price was above $22 a year ago.

Algonquin Power is working to close its US$2.85 billion acquisition of Kentucky Power. The purchase will add more than US$2 billion of regulated rate base assets, including electricity generation, distribution, and transmission.

Once the deal closes around the middle of 2022 Algonquin Power will see its regulated rate base jump by 32% to about US$9 billion. Kentucky Power brings roughly 228,000 new customers and will boost the distribution and transmission infrastructure by 37%.

The market appears to be concerned about the size of the deal and how Algonquin Power will ultimately finance the acquisition. Management has a good track record of making successful purchases, and this one should work out to be positive for the company.

Algonquin Power expects adjusted earnings per share to grow by 7-9% per year from 2022 to 2026. The company recently announced a US$12.4 billion capital program over that timeline.

As a result, investors should see steady dividend growth. Algonquin Power has raised the payout by 10% per year over the past decade.

Investors who buy the stock now can pick up a 5% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top stocks for RRSP investors

TD and Algonquin Power are top dividend-growth stocks that should continue to raise their payouts in the coming years. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed RRSP focused on dividends, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Algonquin Power.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Got $300? The 3 Best Passive-Income Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

A small but regular investment in top-quality dividend stocks could help you create a portfolio that will offer solid passive …

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Top Stocks for Passive Income: How to Earn $366.75 Per Month Tax Free

| Andrew Walker

Canadian pensioners and other investors focused on passive income have an opportunity to use their TFSA to hold top TSX …

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Ways to Make $679 a Month in Passive Income

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Passive income is defined as cash flow that’s enough to cover basic living expenses and is generated without any work. …

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Safe Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With the inflation in the United States reaching a multi-decade high, Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, has …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks That You Can Buy Under $30

| Aditya Raghunath

The ongoing selloff provides long-term investors a chance to buy quality stocks at a lower price. Investors have seen a …

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Retirees: This ETF Will Help You Generate $3,100 in Tax-Free Income Each Year

| Aditya Raghunath

The TFSA, or Tax-Free Savings Account, is a registered account that was introduced back in 2009. Any withdrawals from the …

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Growth Stocks That Offer Incredible Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TSX today is a volatile place, filled with stocks that no longer seem like a sure thing compared to …

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Value Stocks to Add to Heavily Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

If $100 bills were available to purchase for $80, probably everyone would have grabbed the opportunity. But, alas, that doesn’t …

Read more »