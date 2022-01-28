Home » Investing » Cryptocurrency » Time to Buy Ripple (CRYPTO:XRP) in February 2022? Not Now

Time to Buy Ripple (CRYPTO:XRP) in February 2022? Not Now

Ripple is barely moving, and despite its relatively bargain price, the crypto is a risky investment in 2022 while there’s a pending lawsuit.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Last Updated
| More on:
Choose a path

Image source: Getty Images

Ripple (CRYPTO:XRP) was once the third-largest digital asset in the world after Bitcoin and Ethereum. Unfortunately, the crypto lost favour with investors after the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit in December 2020. The SEC alleges that XRP is an unlicensed security, and Ripple executives sold $1.3 billion worth of the digital asset.

The bad news to Ripple is that several crypto exchanges, including Coinbase, have delisted XRP. As of this writing, the price wallows at US$0.622. It had risen to as high as US$1.83 on April 14, 2021, but it hasn’t returned to the level since. Some XRP followers believe the crypto remains stable, despite the struggle to climb up. If you think you have a bargain deal and a high-growth prospect, hold that thought for now.

Favourable resolution is coming

Jeremy Hogan, a lawyer in the Ripple community, thinks the SEC lawsuit won’t extend past April 2022. Hogan is confident the case will wrap up in two months with a decision favourable to XRP. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said in November 2021 that despite the slow-moving judicial process, there’s pretty good progress on the case.

Ripple maintains the position that XRP isn’t a security. The company’s technology facilitates cheaper cross-border transfers by financial service companies and offers a product that helps with cross-border payments. Garlinghouse argues that the SEC singled out XRP and asks why BTC and ETH are exempt from their guidelines.

He hopes the judge will realize the case wasn’t about Ripple alone, and it would have broader implications overall. Garlinghouse and Ripple co-founder Christian Larsen are the defendants in the SEC lawsuit.

Crypto demotion

Recent reports say that because of the ongoing lawsuit and delisting by crypto exchanges, XRP’s demotion was inevitable. The crypto is now the seventh-largest cryptocurrency globally. Also in November 2021, Ripple released its framework for cryptocurrency and digital asset regulation.

Garlinghouse said in a blog, “Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology need clear regulatory and licensing frameworks designed to address and remedy the specific challenges to our industry.”

Wait for the court ruling   

Garlinghouse announced via Twitter on January 26, 2022, Ripple has bought back US$200 million Series C shares to increase its valuation to US$15 billion. He said that despite the headwinds in 2021, it was the best year on record for XRP. The company’s financial position (US$1 billion in the bank) was likewise the strongest as it has ever been.

The Ripple CEO wants to emphasize that “slow down” is not in the company’s vocabulary for 2022. Management has high expectations for Ripplenet and Ripple X. He tweeted that the Ripplenet network has a volume run rate of over US$10 billion.

However, Ripple X is establishing a multitude of capabilities to the XRP ledger. It can accommodate non-fungible tokens (NFTs), central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), interoperability bridges, sidechains, and so much more, says Garlinghouse.

Besides the best year on record, Ripple said 2021 was also its best hiring year. Management plans to onboard more global employees in 2022 to support its existing 500-employee workforce. Still, wait for the court ruling and let the smoke clear before betting on Ripple.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool recommends Twitter.

More on Cryptocurrency

question marks written reminders tickets
Cryptocurrency

Down 50% From All-Time Highs, Is Ethereum a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world and is valued at a market cap of US$286 billion. While …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Cryptocurrency

Forget Crypto: Buy These Canadian ETFs instead

| Kay Ng

I was going to write about popular crypto stocks and ETFs. But on reviewing their recent returns, they have pretty …

Read more »

TSX Today
Cryptocurrency

TSX Today: Why TSX Stocks Could Fall on Friday, January 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian equities turned negative again on Thursday after trading on a mixed note in a previous couple of sessions. The …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

How Cheap Can Crypto Mining Stocks Get Before They Are Worth a Buy?

| Daniel Da Costa

Over the last two years, during the significant rallies in the crypto industry, some of the biggest gainers and best …

Read more »

Big Bitcoin logo.
Cryptocurrency

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

The S&P 500 more than doubled between March 2020 and December 2021. In this period, the cumulative market cap of …

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Cryptocurrency

Can Ethereum Recover From its Early 2022 Beatdown?

| Chris MacDonald

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is one of the most prominent picks among cryptocurrency investors worldwide. It is the second-largest crypto in terms of …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency: Are Alt-Coins Riskier Than Bitcoin?

| Andrew Button

In crypto circles, it’s not uncommon for people to tout the virtues of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) over all other coins. Citing …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Solana Funds: Yet Another Reason This Is the Best Crypto Stock to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

The cryptocurrency industry has gone through its fair share of ups and downs over the last decade. However, despite the …

Read more »