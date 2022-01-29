Home » Investing » Passive-Income Investing: How to Earn $16/Day TAX FREE in Your Sleep

Passive-Income Investing: How to Earn $16/Day TAX FREE in Your Sleep

Canadians may want to seek out passive income with stocks like Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY), as volatility picks up in early 2022.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Last Updated
| More on:
money while you sleep

Image source: Getty Images

North American markets have been hit hard by volatility in the first month of 2022. In this environment, Canadian investors may be on the lookout for passive income. Today, I want to discuss a hypothetical that will see us use all the room in a TFSA to generate passive income going forward. The cumulative contribution room in a TFSA rose to $81,500 in 2022. In this piece, I’ll look at three dividend stocks that could deliver big income for investors.

TFSA investors should hold this energy stock for its income generation

Keyera (TSX:KEY) is a Calgary-based company that is engaged in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. Energy stocks have benefited from the bull market in oil and gas prices over the past year. Shares of this energy stock have climbed 17% year over year as of close on January 26.

This stock closed at $28.21 on January 26. It is still trading in favourable value territory compared to its industry peers.

Passive-income investors can look to snatch up 930 shares of Keyera for a purchase price of $27,799.50 in our hypothetical. Keyera last paid out a monthly dividend of $0.16 per share. That represents a 6.8% yield. Those 930 shares will net us $148.80/month in passive income. That works out to $4.89 per day.

Here’s another passive-income monster to snatch up today

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN) a closed-end balanced fund that is managed by Canoe Financial LP. Shares of this income fund have increased 28% in the year-over-year period. This is one of the monster passive-income vehicles that Canadian investors should look to target in late January.

The income fund closed at $12.96 per share on January 26. We can purchase 2,100 shares of this income fund in our hypothetical. That works out to a purchase price of $27,216. This stock currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.10 per share. That represents a monster 9.2% yield.

Our 2,100 shares in the Canoe EIT Income Fund will allow us to churn out monthly income of $210. Moreover, we can count on an average daily income of $6.90 in our TFSA.

One more dividend stock to complete our hypothetical

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is a Markham-based company that provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. This dividend stock has dropped 7.2% in 2022 as of close on January 26. Its shares are still up 6.3% in the year-over-year period.

The stock closed at $14.14 per share on January 26. Passive-income investors can look to snatch up 1,930 shares of Sienna for a purchase price of $27,290.20 in this scenario. Sienna currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.078 per share. That represents a 6.6% yield.

Those shares will allow us to generate $150.54 in monthly income in a TFSA. That works out to $4.94/day in passive income.

Bottom line

These investments in our TFSA will allow us to generate a total of $16.73 per day in tax-free passive income. That is a solid starting point in a year that has gotten off to a rocky beginning.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends KEYERA CORP.

More on Investing

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in February 2022

| Chris MacDonald

The stock market is a place that has made investors very wealthy over the long term. Indeed, over the past …

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Value Stocks That Could Soar in February

| Chris MacDonald

Value stocks are the bedrock of Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. Indeed, those seeking value in the context of a durable …

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 of the Best REITs for Dividend Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

Investing in real estate offers many advantages for investors. That’s why any time you’re looking for some of the best …

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Turn a $5,000 Annual Investment Into $500,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has to be one of the best ways for Canadians to create reliable income. And …

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Cryptocurrency

2 Metaverse Cryptocurrencies to Buy on This Dip

| Chris MacDonald

After Facebook rebranded itself to Meta Platforms in 2021, the metaverse has become a hot topic — or (dare I …

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Kings to Buy With Yields Over 6.5%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can soak up on dividends in 2022 and create substantial economic buffer to combat inflation. Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) and …

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

3 Insanely Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The S&P/TSX Composite Index remains in a precarious position for investors wanting options for their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA). The …

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Get Passive Income in Your Sleep

| Kay Ng

Some investors think passive income is for retirees. In reality, you can enjoy passive income at any age! Don’t dream …

Read more »