Home » Investing » Tech Stock Market Crash: 2 ETFs to Buy Now for Huge Gains

Tech Stock Market Crash: 2 ETFs to Buy Now for Huge Gains

Buying a technology ETF can be an easier way to take advantage of a potential sector rebound

Posted by Tony Dong Last Updated
| More on:
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

Image source: Getty Images.

What do you get when you mix 7% inflation, a hawkish Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada, and a threat of multiple interest rate increases? An absolute rout from large-cap tech stocks amid a rotation into value stocks, especially those in the resurgent energy and financial sectors.

However, I think it’s great to be mindful of the old adage be greedy when others are fearful, and fearful when others are greedy. Many of these tech stocks still have excellent fundamentals. While they may have been overvalued in 2021, the recent correction may have brought them down to a more reasonable price.

However, picking and choosing exactly which ones are a good buying opportunity can be risky. I think a better way is to buy an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the tech sector, and today I’ve got just the two for you.

Canadian tech stocks

My pick for the Canadian tech sector would be iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF (TSX:XIT). Currently, XIT holds a total of 24 stocks from Canada’s technology sector and trades at a price of $42 a share, with a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.61%.

The two largest holdings are Shopify at 27.21%, and Constellation Software at 23.90%. Other companies, like Open Text, CGI, Nuvei, Lightspeed Commerce, Descartes Systems Group, and BlackBerry, are also held in smaller portions.

XIT is currently down -15.37% YTD, falling from its 52-week high of $59 and close to its 52-week low of $41.85. If you believe in the underlying companies and are bullish on Canadian tech, XIT could be a great buy right now.

U.S. tech stocks

For U.S. tech stocks, like Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Netflix, and Tesla, you’ll want iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (TSX:XQQ). XQQ currently trades at $110 a share with a MER of 0.39%.

XQQ holds 101 stocks listed on the NASDAQ exchange and is heavily concentrated in the U.S. tech sector, which makes up 50% of the weighting of this fund, with the FANGMA cohort at nearly 25%.

XQQ is currently down -13.06% YTD, falling from its 52-week high of $131 but still decently above its 52-week low of $95.50. If you believe in the underlying companies and are bullish on U.S. tech, XQQ could be a great buy right now.

The Foolish takeaway

Nobody knows how the tech market will perform throughout 2022. It could be that the upcoming rate hikes and persistently high inflation put a damper on high valuations. It could also be that the market has priced in rate hikes and inflation could turn out to be transitory, causing tech to roar back.

Regardless, big tech is to stay. Its recent performance might be underwhelming given the cyclical nature of the stock market, but this correction could be a great buying opportunity. Consider using ETFs to avoid the risk of poor stock picks and to place a bet on the sector as a whole.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nuvei Corporation and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Apple, CGI GROUP INC CL A SV, Constellation Software, Lightspeed Commerce, Meta Platforms, Inc., Microsoft, Netflix, OPEN TEXT CORP, and Tesla.

More on Tech Stocks

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Stock: Undervalued or Value Trap?

| Tony Dong

I’m really not a fan of meme stocks. The majority of investors who buy them do so at the peak …

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $6,000 Into $15,000 by 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Growth stocks have experienced a massive decline in the last three months due to a variety of reasons that include …

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

2 ETFs That Grew Over 98% in the Last 5 Years

| Adam Othman

Unlike individual stocks that represent a market unit, ETFs usually represent a market segment. If they follow sector-specific indexes, they …

Read more »

work from home
Tech Stocks

RRSP Investors: Want to Turn $10,000 Into $50,000?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

With February fast approaching, our focus naturally turns to RRSP investing. This is a good time to make note of …

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Can Shopify Recover to New All-time Highs in 2022?

| Chris MacDonald

With more than 1.7 million merchants on its platform, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is undoubtedly a core platform for SMBs. The company’s software-as-a-service platform …

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

The 5 Best High-Growth TSX Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Sneha Nahata

The broader market selling, primarily in high-growth stocks, provides a solid opportunity for investors to buy future winners at lower …

Read more »

Coronavirus written newspaper close up shot to the text.
Tech Stocks

The 2 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Today for Low-Risk Investors

| Puja Tayal

Overvalued tech stocks are undergoing a major correction after inflating on the back of high liquidity from fiscal stimulus packages. …

Read more »

Choose a path
Tech Stocks

Is Ripple Primed for 100% Growth in 2022?

| Adam Othman

From an investment perspective, most cryptocurrencies seem similar. Almost all of them seem volatile, and while some get more limelight …

Read more »