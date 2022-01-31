Home » Investing » 2 Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

2 Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

Canadian investors should look to buy growth stocks such as Shopify and goeasy at current prices.

Posted by Aditya Raghunath Last Updated
| More on:
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

Equity markets are under the pump right now after experiencing a sharp rally since March 2020. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index officially entered correction territory last week and is now down 13% below all-time highs.

Alternatively, stock market corrections, defined as a 10% decline from recent highs, also provide investors an opportunity to buy quality stocks at lower prices. Here, we’ll look at two such stocks that should be part of your shopping list amid the ongoing market dip.

Shopify

An e-commerce giant, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is down 48% from all-time highs, valuing it a market cap of $140 billion. Despite its massive pullback, Shopify stock has returned 3,460% to investors since its IPO in 2015.

Shopify managed to grow its sales by 86% year over year in 2020, as the pandemic forced merchants to set up an online presence. However, its top-line growth decelerated in 2021 to 66% year over year in the first nine months of 2021, as lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

SHOP stock touched a record high in November 2021 and was then valued at 37 times 2021 sales. Wall Street expects sales to rise to $5.8 billion in 2021 and $7.7 billion in 2022. Comparatively, its adjusted earnings might touch $8.71 per share in 2022.

At current valuations, Shopify stock is trading at a forward price-to-2022 sales multiple of 18 and a price-to-earnings multiple of 100, which is still steep. But it’s impossible to time the market, making Shopify a top contrarian buy right now.

Shopify continues to expand its suite of products and solutions. In the last few years, it has introduced a payments platform and launched a logistics network, allowing it to expand its merchant base aggressively.

Analysts expect SHOP stock to touch US$2,200 in the next 12 months, which is 150% above its current trading price.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock is down 35% from all-time highs but has still returned 2,400% in the last 10 years. It is one of Canada’s leading non-prime consumer lenders, and the company’s consumer loan portfolio recently surpassed $2 billion.

goeasy’s CEO and president Jason Mullins stated, “While it took nearly 13 years to reach the first $1 billion in 2019, we are proud to have doubled the business, reaching $2 billion in consumer loans within two-and-a-half years.”

goeasy continues to improve shareholder wealth via a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, such as LendCare. The company will continue to expand its customer base by widening its product range, developing a robust distribution strategy, and entering new markets. goeasy estimated to end 2023 with a loan portfolio of between $2.8 billion and $3 billion.

GSY stock is trading at a market cap of $2.3 billion, and its sales are forecast to touch $984 million in 2022, up from $653 million in 2020. Its adjusted earnings are also expected to rise at an annual rate of 12% in the next five years.

GSY stock is valued at a forward price to 2022 sales of less than three and a price-to-earnings multiple of 11.8, which is really cheap given its growth rates and a forward yield of 1.9%. Bay Street has a 12-month average price target of $231 for the stock, which is 63% above its current trading price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify.

More on Tech Stocks

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Climbed 12% Last Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock showed some minor signs of life last week, which may already be bleeding over into this week, …

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Commerce Stock Jumped 10% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) shares climbed 10% in early trading on Monday. This came after Lightspeed stock made several positive announcements, …

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in February 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Several growth stocks have fallen significantly in the last three months. However, for investors with a long-term perspective, the pullback …

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Voyager Digital Jumped 11% Last Week: Is it Time to Buy?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) is a New York-based company that operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm offering services in Canada …

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Why Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) Stock Jumped 3% Last Week

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is a Montreal-based company that provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America and around …

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 31

| Jitendra Parashar

The stock market in Canada turned positive on Friday to end the week with minor 0.6% gains. The S&P TSX …

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Have These 3 Canadian Stocks Bottomed Out After Falling Over 50%?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With the inflation in the United States reaching 40-year highs, investors expect the Federal Reserve to be more aggressive in …

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) Stock Rose 6% Last Week

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) is a Montreal-based company that provides commerce-enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small- and midsize …

Read more »