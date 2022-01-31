Home » Investing » 3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy After the Recent Selloff

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy After the Recent Selloff

The recent selloff is indeed an attractive opportunity. Consider these three undervalued TSX stocks.

Posted by Vineet Kulkarni Last Updated
| More on:
Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian stocks at large have fallen 5% from all-time highs recently. While the fall has been less brutal than south of the border, TSX stocks seem to trade at a relative discount at the moment.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 19, while the S&P 500 is trading at 24. Rallying energy prices, expected economic expansion, and strong corporate earnings growth could drive TSX stocks higher in 2022.

Here are some of the undervalued Canadian stocks that offer solid growth prospects.

goeasy

Canada’s top consumer lender stock goeasy (TSX:GSY) fell to nine-month low levels during the recent selloff. However, GSY stock is sitting on handsome gains of 55% for the last 12 months, despite a steep decline.

Consumer lending is a fragmented industry in Canada, valued at approximately $200 billion. GSY caters to a large population of non-prime borrowers that Big Six banks do not serve.

The company’s adjusted net income has grown by 31% CAGR since 2001. That’s quite a feat for such a risky industry. That’s why the stock appropriately rewarded shareholders, returning a massive 6,700% in the last two decades.

Several reasons suggest the strong growth potential of this $2.3 billion lender. Its point-of-sale and auto loan segments could be the crucial growth pillars for the next few years. Loan originations have already been rising, which should turn even higher amid full re-openings.

Furthermore, the stock is trading nine times its earnings — way lower than its five-year average of 13. So, patient investors could earn decent rewards with GSY stock in the long term.

Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy (TSX:BIR) stock is up almost 200% in the last 12 months. Despite such a steep surge, the stock is trading at seven times its earnings. That’s remarkably cheap against peers’ average of 14. That underlines its huge potential for growth in 2022 and beyond.

Birchcliff is a $1.7 billion energy producer with 80% gas-weighted production. While natural gas prices have almost doubled since last year, they will likely remain strong this year as well. Such strength could notably boost producers’ earnings in the next few quarters.

To echo the sentiment, Birchcliff management issued upbeat guidance for the next few years. Its expected higher free cash flows, driven by higher gas prices, will likely be used to repay debt, ultimately improving its balance sheet strength.

B2Gold

Canadian miner B2Gold (TSX:BTO)(NYSE:BTG) has been underperforming markets for a while now. But it is an attractive proxy for the yellow metal. It is currently trading at eight times its earnings, which is lower than its peers.

B2Gold is a low-cost gold producer with an attractive balance sheet. Its revenues have almost tripled, while its net income has increased 10-fold since 2016.

The company managed to keep its all-in sustaining costs well under control all these years, which boosted its margins.

BTO’s steady profitability, discounted valuation, and decent dividends make it an attractive bet. However, if you are looking for an investment horizon that’s less than two to three years, B2Gold might not be an attractive pick. This Canadian miner will likely make money for more patient investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Investing

My 3 Stock Picks for February 2022

| Puja Tayal

The stock market selloff that began in January seems to have subsided. The TSX Composite Index reported its first increase …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Solana Is Plummeting–Should You Buy or Avoid?

| Andrew Button

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) has been in a freefall over the last month, having gone from US$174 on December 30 to US$94 …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Is Bitcoin a Good Hedge Against Inflation?

| Aditya Raghunath

An important goal for any investor is to identify an asset that will help them outpace inflation rates consistently. This …

Read more »

Test tubes
Investing

1 Top Healthcare Stock to Buy Low Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL) is an Oakville-based clinical-stage biotechnology company that is focused on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Cryptocurrency

2 Reasons to Buy Ethereum Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Is crypto simply a passing fad? Or will this sector continue to take off on a longer-term trek higher? For …

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Investing

FIRE SALE: It’s Not Too Late to Buy This Top Canadian EV Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Lion Electric (TSX:LEV)(NYSE:LEV) is a Montreal-based company that manufactures all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Back in …

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Investing

Why Ballard Power Stock Jumped 11% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP)(NASDAQ:BLDP) shares climbed 11% on Monday, as the tech crash seems to have fueled Ballard stock after …

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Investing

This TSX Stock Has Plunged 32% in 2022: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Opsens (TSX:OPS) is a Quebec-based company that develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fibre optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional low …

Read more »