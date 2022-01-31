Home » Investing » Why Ballard Power Stock Jumped 11% on Monday

Why Ballard Power Stock Jumped 11% on Monday

Ballard Power (TSX:BLDP)(NASDAQ:BLDP) shares jumped after the stock entered oversold territory, yet still provides growth for long-term investors.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Last Updated
| More on:
potted green plant grows up in arrow shape

Image source: Getty Images

Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP)(NASDAQ:BLDP) shares climbed 11% on Monday, as the tech crash seems to have fueled Ballard stock after analysts weighed in on a potential upside.

What happened?

It looks like the recent increase in Ballard Power stock may come from its entrance into oversold territory recently. The clean energy fuel-cell producer fell to 52-week lows last week, and it started its climb back up, as the tech crash seemed to come to an end.

The recent selloff among clean energy companies like Ballard Power stock created an opportunity that investors don’t want to miss out on. When the stock started to turn around, it traded at about $11 per share. As of writing, it’s now up 19% from those 52-week lows and climbing.

So what?

This could be the catalyst for some positive momentum around Ballard Power stock and other clean energy companies. There has been a massive push in the clean energy sector recently. Countries and companies alike have committed to net-zero emissions by 2050. Electric vehicles have seen a massive increase in popularity. Furthermore, the soaring prices of oil and gas coupled with wildfires, flooding, and other deadly weather don’t help matters.

It’s no wonder that Ballard Power stock has started seeing some positive movement, albeit quite slowly. This is why it’s likely long-term investors are getting in on the action after taking out profits earlier. Now, it’s an opportunity that simply cannot be passed up. The company traded at a relative strength index of 26.29 in oversold territory when the market opened. Yet as of writing, that’s now up to 41.76, which is now back in neutral territory.

Now what?

It looks like there could be a boom after the bust for Ballard Power stock. And while you may worry it could come back down once more, long-term investors shouldn’t fear. There is movement towards clean energy, and Ballard Power is a fantastic play.

The company gets in on every type of transportation except person vehicles. Trains, tanks, even marine equipment will be powered by the company. This is why analysts predict great things for the company. It now has a consensus target price of $27 — a 108% increase from today’s price.

And not only will those returns be strong; they’ll also be stable, with long-term contracts tied to Ballard Power stock among other clean energy companies. So, this is a fantastic time to buy and hold this long-term stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Investing

My 3 Stock Picks for February 2022

| Puja Tayal

The stock market selloff that began in January seems to have subsided. The TSX Composite Index reported its first increase …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Solana Is Plummeting–Should You Buy or Avoid?

| Andrew Button

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) has been in a freefall over the last month, having gone from US$174 on December 30 to US$94 …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Is Bitcoin a Good Hedge Against Inflation?

| Aditya Raghunath

An important goal for any investor is to identify an asset that will help them outpace inflation rates consistently. This …

Read more »

Test tubes
Investing

1 Top Healthcare Stock to Buy Low Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL) is an Oakville-based clinical-stage biotechnology company that is focused on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Cryptocurrency

2 Reasons to Buy Ethereum Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Is crypto simply a passing fad? Or will this sector continue to take off on a longer-term trek higher? For …

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Investing

FIRE SALE: It’s Not Too Late to Buy This Top Canadian EV Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Lion Electric (TSX:LEV)(NYSE:LEV) is a Montreal-based company that manufactures all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Back in …

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Investing

This TSX Stock Has Plunged 32% in 2022: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Opsens (TSX:OPS) is a Quebec-based company that develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fibre optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional low …

Read more »

Retirement plan
Investing

RRSP Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Own for 15 Years

| Andrew Walker

Canadian savers are searching for the best TSX stocks to buy now for their self-directed RRSP portfolios. Nutrien Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) …

Read more »