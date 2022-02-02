Home » Investing » 2 Little-Known Tricks That Could Boost Your Passive Income

2 Little-Known Tricks That Could Boost Your Passive Income

Passive income can be boosted with covered calls and systematic withdrawals.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

Your financial independence depends on your ability to generate more passive income than your cost of living. Unfortunately, the cost of living is rising rapidly. Meanwhile, dividend and rental yields are declining. The typical rental property in Canada is likely to be cash flow negative, while dividend stocks pay 2-3% on average.

These unfortunate circumstances have pushed some investors to take on more risk. Risky tech stocks, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products, and volatile alternative assets have become more common in the hunt for passive income. However, there is a better way. Here are two unconventional strategies that can help you boost your passive income while mitigating risk. 

Systematic withdrawal plans

Most major banks and investment platforms will allow you to implement a systematic withdrawal plan. The plan allows you to sell a predetermined portion of your stocks every year to take some profits off the table. In other words, you get to tap into capital gains to boost your passive income. 

For this to work, you need to focus on a blue-chip dividend stock with a healthy and predictable rate of growth. Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is an excellent example. The utility giant experiences steady growth as Canada’s population expands and electricity consumption increases. 

The stock has delivered a 43% return over the past five years, which is a compounded annual growth rate of 7.4%. If you implemented a systematic withdrawal plan of 3%, you could boost your passive income without eroding capital over time. Coupled with the dividend yield (which is 3.6% right now), you could have doubled your total cash flow from this investment. 

In the years ahead, the Fortis team expects to expand earnings by 4-6% annually. That means it’s still an excellent candidate for a long-term systematic withdrawal plan. 

Covered calls

Here’s another niche strategy to boost passive income: covered calls. This strategy involves writing call options on stocks that you plan to hold for the long term. It allows you to hold onto your stock, collect dividends, and also collect the premiums paid by traders over time. 

Now, implementing this strategy by yourself could get complicated. You’ll need to buy stocks and write call options independently, which isn’t recommended if you’re a beginner. Luckily, there’s a more convenient option — covered-call exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The ETFs trade like regular stocks but offer a much greater yield than their vanilla counterparts. For instance, BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF, trading under ticker ZEB, and BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF, trading under ticker ZWB, both focus on Canadian banks. But the former offers a 2.9% dividend yield, while the latter offers a 5.4% yield. That’s a large difference, based on a simple options strategy. 

If you’re bullish on Canadian banks but also want to boost passive income, switching from ZEB to ZWB could be a savvy decision. 

Bottom line

Simple strategies like covered calls and systematic withdrawal plans can help you boost passive income without raising risk exposure. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Are Investing for +10 Years

| Kay Ng

Here are two top Canadian dividend stocks you should invest in if you have an investment horizon of more than …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The 4 Best Dividend Stocks for Regular Income

| Sneha Nahata

Those looking for regular income through investing could consider buying high-quality dividend stocks. Here are a few reliable dividend-paying stocks …

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s (TSX:BIP.UN) Stock Price Rises on Strong FY21 Earnings

| Robin Brown

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP) stock price climbed over 2% to $76.44 per unit on Wednesday morning after delivering solid fourth-quarter …

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Want to Double Your Passive Income Instantly? Here’s How

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Generating passive income from dividend stocks has become tricky. Stock prices have surged so much that the stock market average …

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Should You Buy Suncor Stock or Enbridge Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) are starting to attract more attention from dividend investors now that oil prices are at …

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Market Bottom: The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian investors aren’t out of the woods yet. The S&P/TSX Composite Index continues to be a volatile place in 2022. …

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Dividend Stocks Belong in Your TFSA

| Jed Lloren

It can be very easy to ignore dividend stocks in a TFSA. Of course, focusing on growth stocks could help …

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Start Your Tax-Free Pension

| Andrew Walker

New retirees and those planning to create their own self-directed TFSA pensions are searching for top dividend stocks that will …

Read more »