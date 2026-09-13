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Which Canadian Dividend ETFs Pay the Most Right Now?

Hamilton Utilities Yield Maximizer ETF (TSX:UMAX) could be the ultimate passive-income play to outpace inflation and a lower-yield world.

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Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • If you want more passive income to help offset inflation, consider Canadian dividend ETFs that yield 4%+ since diversification can reduce the impact of any single dividend cut and often turns quarterly payouts into monthly cash flow.
  • For a higher-income option, covered-call ETFs can boost yield (at the cost of some upside and higher fees), and Hamilton Utilities Yield Maximizer (UMAX) is pitched as a top pick with a very high yield, monthly distributions, and no leverage.

If you’re in need of more passive income (and, really, who couldn’t use an income boost amid inflation and the potential for further inflationary threats to cause the price of everything to keep rocketing higher over the foreseeable future?), perhaps it’s worth checking out some of the Canadian dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs) out there with yields that are on the higher end of the range (in other words, a bit more than 4%).

Of course, you could just simply stock-pick your way to a higher yield for your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), or anywhere else. But unless you’re willing to put in the homework, especially when it comes to the state of the balance sheet and the free cash flows to be expected over the next two to four years, I’d much rather diversify when it comes to the dividend heavyweights with yields significantly above the 3% mark.

Indeed, with the bank rally in the rearview and energy stocks in a rather heated spot amid mounting geopolitical tensions this September, 3% (maybe even a bit less than that) may very well be the new 4%.

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Canadian dividend ETFs to beat inflation?

For investors worried about higher prices at the grocery store, electronics store, the pump, and pretty much everywhere else, including the realm of digital services, a 3% yield might not be enough. But before you venture into the ultra-high-yield end of the waters, I think that diversification, especially with an income ETF, could be a friend of investors knowingly looking to take on more risk for fatter dividend payments.

While I’m not a huge fan of giving up more than 0.25% (think management expense ratios, or MERs, that are taken off the top of your returns every year), I do think that the price of admission is worth it when it comes to the higher-yielders. Why?

You’re getting broad diversification across numerous high-yield names, many of which also might screen for more than just the payout (think quality and valuation). If a single holding cuts its dividend, you won’t feel it nearly as much. Additionally, those quarterly payouts are turned into a monthly payout with passive income ETFs. Given that the frequency of payment matters just as much as yield does, I’d argue that it’s more than worth it to consider a one-stop-shop kind of solution. Last but not least, some specialty income ETFs provide a layer of added income from covered call-writing strategies, which trade off capital gains potential for an income boost.

Covered call ETFs for the jolt?

For income fans, I think it could make sense to go the route of covered call ETFs, even though MERs tend to be even higher. As for mild cash leverage (I’m talking 25% or less, not 2x or 3x leveraged ETFs that you’re sure to hear about in those televised ads), I’d look to steer clear unless, of course, you understand the added volatility

So, which Canadian ETF sports a hefty yield?

In my view, the Hamilton enhanced and covered-call ETFs take the crown these days. Hamilton Utilities Yield Maximizer ETF (TSX: UMAX) has a yield that stands at a towering 13.41% at the time of writing. It pays monthly and makes use of the covered call strategy that income investors should be familiar with by now. Of course, some yield volatility is expected when it comes to such ETFs.

What’s most impressive about the UMAX, which invests in pipelines, telecoms, yield-rich utilities, and more, is that it doesn’t use leverage. Not even a little bit. If you’re fine with an income-first ETF that bets on a broad range of securities, with covered calls added on top, I think the UMAX could help income investors get the jolt in a climate where yield is getting harder to come by.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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