Home » Investing » Attention Retirees: This Undervalued Dividend Stock Is Trading at a Discount of 40%

Attention Retirees: This Undervalued Dividend Stock Is Trading at a Discount of 40%

Savaria stock is trading at a massive discount to consensus price target estimates and offers investors a yield of 2.7%.

Posted by Aditya Raghunath Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

The ongoing sell-off in equity markets has provided investors with enough options to buy quality stocks at a discount. While there will be multiple interest rate hikes this year, the maximum returns a fixed-income investor can generate will range around 3%. Comparatively, inflation rates remain at multi-year highs making equities the top bet right now.

However, there is a chance for retirees to benefit from both a steady stream of cash flows as well as capital gains by investing in quality dividend stocks such as Savaria (TSX:SIS). At the time of writing, Savaria offers investors a forward yield of 2.7% and the opportunity to derive double-digit capital gains in the next year.

An overview of Savaria

Savaria has crushed the broader market in the past decade and its shares are up 1,730% in dividend-adjusted gains since February 2012. Comparatively, the S&P 500 Index has surged by 314% in this period. But Savaria shares are also down almost 20% from record highs, allowing investors to buy the dip.

Valued at a market cap of $1.17 billion, Savaria provides accessibility solutions to the elderly and physically challenged in North America and other international markets. The company has three business segments that include:

Accessibility: It designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products such as stairlifts, wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Adapted vehicles: It designs and builds lowered floor wheelchair-accessible conversions for minivans.

Patient handling: It manufactures and distributes therapeutic support surfaces, patient positioners, and other products for the medical market.

The bull case for Savaria stock

Savaria increased sales from $286 million in 2018 to $374 million in 2019. However, sales were down to $355 million in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, Savaria acquired Handicare allowing it to almost double its sales in Q3 of 2021 to $180.8 million. In the last 12 months, the company’s sales stood at $562 million. It is forecast to report revenue of $655 million in 2021. Analysts also expect sales to rise by 18% to $771 million in 2022. Comparatively, its adjusted earnings are forecast to rise from $0.52 in 2020 to $0.88 in 2020.

Savaria is valued at a forward price to 2022 sales multiple of 1.8 and a price-to-earnings multiple of 20.5. We can see that Savaria is attractively valued as its adjusted earnings are forecast to grow by 21% in 2021 and 40% in 2022.

The Foolish takeaway

Analysts tracking the stock have a 12-month average target price of $25, which is 37% above its current trading price. After accounting for its dividend yield total returns will be closer to 40%.

Savaria has increased monthly dividends from $0.03 per share in September 2017 to $0.042 in January 2022, at an annual rate of 8.8%. If you invest $10,000 in Savaria stock you could generate close to $270 in annual dividends. Further, if it gains 37% in the next year, your investment could be worth $13,700.

In the last three quarters, Savaria’s operating cash flows stood at $52.2 million, up from $32.9 million in the year-ago period, which will help the company support further dividend increases.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Savaria Corp.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Little-Known Tricks That Could Boost Your Passive Income

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Your financial independence depends on your ability to generate more passive income than your cost of living. Unfortunately, the cost …

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Are Investing for +10 Years

| Kay Ng

Here are two top Canadian dividend stocks you should invest in if you have an investment horizon of more than …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The 4 Best Dividend Stocks for Regular Income

| Sneha Nahata

Those looking for regular income through investing could consider buying high-quality dividend stocks. Here are a few reliable dividend-paying stocks …

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s (TSX:BIP.UN) Stock Price Rises on Strong FY21 Earnings

| Robin Brown

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP) stock price climbed over 2% to $76.44 per unit on Wednesday morning after delivering solid fourth-quarter …

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Want to Double Your Passive Income Instantly? Here’s How

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Generating passive income from dividend stocks has become tricky. Stock prices have surged so much that the stock market average …

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Should You Buy Suncor Stock or Enbridge Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) are starting to attract more attention from dividend investors now that oil prices are at …

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Market Bottom: The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian investors aren’t out of the woods yet. The S&P/TSX Composite Index continues to be a volatile place in 2022. …

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Dividend Stocks Belong in Your TFSA

| Jed Lloren

It can be very easy to ignore dividend stocks in a TFSA. Of course, focusing on growth stocks could help …

Read more »