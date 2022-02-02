Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in February

RRSP Investors: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in February

These top Canadian stocks look cheap right now to buy for a self-directed RRSP.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian savers are searching for top TSX stocks to add to their self-directed RRSP portfolios. The recent market pullback has finally given investors a chance to buy some top stocks at undervalued prices.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) got caught up in the recent tech rout. The share price fell from above $2,100 in November to a recent low near $1,000. A rebound in the past few days has the stock back up to $1,150 at the time of writing.

More volatility could be on the way in the near term, but RRSP investors who buy Shopify stock at this level should see decent returns in the coming years. The company has the scale to defend its position in the market and the nature of its services make it unlikely a customer will switch once they set up their online business using Shopify’s platform.

Management continues to forge strategic partnerships with leading companies in global markets. Agreements with TikTok and Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com are good examples. This will enable Shopify to expand the opportunities of its users to market their products to more international clients.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) is an alternative asset management firm that has more than US$650 billion in assets under management spread out across globe in a number of sectors, including real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

Brookfield Asset Management invests its own funds as well as money on behalf of clients such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and rich families. Fee-bearing capital represented more than US$340 billion of the total assets under management at the end of Q3, 2021. The company continues to raise significant new capital from clients. As soon as the funds are invested, Brookfield Asset Management starts collecting the fees.

The company targets long-term annual returns of 12-15% on the investments. Management has a goal of doubling the size of the business over the next five years.

The stock trades near $71 per share at the time of writing compared to the 12-month high around $78.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) trades near $24 per share compared to nearly $40 when gold surged to US$2,080 per ounce in 2020. At the time of writing, gold trades near US$1,800 per ounce. That’s only about 13.5% off the high, yet Barrick Gold stock is down roughly 40%.

The company generated significant free cash flow in Q3 2021, and the Q4 results should also be solid. Barrick Gold has a very strong balance sheet and makes good margins at the current gold price. Gold could catch a nice tailwind in 2022, as global investors seek safe havens amid the threat of war between Russia and Ukraine and concerns that high inflation will persist and erode buying power.

The crypto meltdown might also trigger a new flood of funds back into gold, as investors decide that Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies are too volatile.

Barrick Gold has tripled its dividend since September 2018 and another increase could be on the way this year. Barrick Gold might also decide to give investors a special return of capital like it did in 2021. Shareholders received a bonus of US$0.42 per share last year.

Some gold exposure is often recommended for a diversified portfolio. Barrick Gold appears undervalued right now if you are of the opinion that the price of gold will hold its current level or move higher in the next few years.

The bottom line on top RRSP stocks to buy now

Shopify, Brookfield Asset Management, and Barrick Gold all appear cheap right now for a buy-and-hold RRSP portfolio. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify and Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV and JD.com.

More on Investing

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Little-Known Tricks That Could Boost Your Passive Income

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Your financial independence depends on your ability to generate more passive income than your cost of living. Unfortunately, the cost …

Read more »

Initial Public Offering (IPO) concept image, businessman selecting stock trading interface
Investing

This 2021 IPO Is Down Over 80% From Last Year: Is it Worth Buying?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Farmer’s Edge (TSX:FDGE) is a Winnipeg-based company that develops digital agriculture solutions in North America and around the world. This …

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Are Investing for +10 Years

| Kay Ng

Here are two top Canadian dividend stocks you should invest in if you have an investment horizon of more than …

Read more »

Caution, careful
Cryptocurrency

2 Top Cryptos Could Rise or Fall by 160% in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) had strong momentum last year but lost steam in December 2021. January 2022 was a …

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software: A Growth Gem at a Valuation Worth Considering

| Chris MacDonald

Investing is an excellent way to grow wealth over the long term and achieve one’s financial goals. However, history shows …

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Bank Stocks

Another Reason to Buy TD Stock Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

One of the stocks I think long-term investors can’t go wrong with considering right now is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD). Both …

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada (TSX:AC) – Is it Really a Cheap Stock?

| Andrew Button

It’s not uncommon to hear Air Canada (TSX:AC) referred to as a cheap stock. It’s certainly cheaper in cost-per-share than …

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Investing

TFSA Investors: 4 Top Canadian Stocks Worth Adding to Your Account

| Rajiv Nanjapla

To encourage its citizens to save more, the Canadian government introduced the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) in 2009. It allows …

Read more »