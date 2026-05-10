Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Resilient Canadian Stocks to Own in a Headline-Driven Market

3 Resilient Canadian Stocks to Own in a Headline-Driven Market

These three Canadian stocks have their own momentum, driven by gold cash flow, logistics demand, and everyday packaging needs.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Alamos Gold is benefiting from high gold prices while growing production and boosting its dividend.
  • Mullen Group keeps generating steady logistics cash flow, with acquisitions helping revenue even in uneven markets.
  • Cascades sells essential packaging and tissue, and improving profitability and lower debt support resilience.
10 stocks we like better than Alamos Gold

In a headline-driven market, the best stocks to buy are usually the ones with their own internal momentum. That means companies with strong assets, recurring demand, or steady cash flow that do not need every daily news swing to go their way. Today, let’s look at three Canadian stocks offering just that kind of demand and cash flow, no matter what happens in the markets.

Investor reading the newspaper

Source: Getty Images

AGI

Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI) operates mines in Ontario and Mexico, and over the last year, it kept pushing forward with the Island Gold District expansion while advancing PDA and Lynn Lake. In the first quarter of 2026, Alamos produced 123,900 ounces of gold, generated $338 million in operating cash flow before working capital and taxes, and lifted its quarterly dividend by 60%. Management still expects 2026 production of 570,000 to 650,000 ounces and says output could approach one million ounces annually by 2030 as its major projects ramp up.

The earnings picture gives Alamos Gold stock more bite. First-quarter net earnings jumped to $191.4 million from $15.2 million a year earlier, while adjusted net earnings rose to $232 million, or $0.55 per share. That kind of jump came from higher realized gold prices and stronger operating performance, especially at Island Gold and Mulatos. Alamos Gold stock trades at 15.6 times earnings, but that still looks reasonable for a miner with visible production growth, falling expected costs after 2026, and a large cash position of $659.5 million at the end of the quarter. In a noisy market, that is a nice mix of defence and upside.

MTL

Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) is one of Canada’s biggest logistics providers, with exposure across trucking, warehousing, specialized industrial services, and U.S. logistics. Over the last year, acquisitions kept driving growth, especially through Cole International, while management also pointed to improving market conditions and tighter supply in several freight markets.

Its latest numbers were steady enough to support that case. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 10.2% to a record $547.7 million, net income climbed to $21 million, and operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) increased to $76 million. Full-year 2025 revenue also reached $2.13 billion. On valuation, the stock still looks fairly sensible, trading at about 20 times earnings. That looks fair for a company with recurring cash generation, acquisition optionality, and exposure to future infrastructure and industrial projects.

CAS

Cascades (TSX:CAS) rounds out the list as a quieter defensive pick. It makes packaging, tissue, and recovery products, so it sits in categories that tend to stay relevant even when the news flow gets messy. Over the last year, the company kept reshaping the business. It exited some lower-priority operations, sold its forest lands in a $20 million deal with Solifor, and said it had already surpassed its target for redundant asset monetizations.

The financial story improved in 2025 as well. Sales rose to $4.776 billion, operating income climbed to $235 million from $95 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached $576 million. Net debt fell to $1.896 billion, down from $2.096 billion a year earlier. There’s still some near-term pressure, with the company trimming its first-quarter 2026 EBITDA outlook because of weather, weaker packaging volumes, and operating inefficiencies. Even so, Cascades kept its longer-term target of delivering $100 million in profitability improvements by the end of 2026. With a market cap of around $1.09 billion and trading at 15.7, it looks like a reasonable stock for investors who want resilience without paying a huge premium.

Bottom line

Put them together, and the appeal is pretty clear. Alamos Gold stock gives you hard-asset strength and growth. Mullen adds dependable logistics exposure with acquisition support. Cascades brings everyday demand and a cleaner balance sheet. In a market that lurches from one headline to the next, those are the kinds of Canadian stocks that can still keep investors moving in the right direction.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

concept of real estate evaluation
Stocks for Beginners

The Bank of Canada Held Rates Again – Here’s the 1 TSX Stock I’d Buy in Response

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong infrastructure demand and rental growth are helping power this TSX stock higher.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Buy for Stability and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The best dividend stocks for the next wobble can keep collecting rent or sales, while still growing payouts.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks That Offer Both Growth and Dividends in One Portfolio

| Puja Tayal

Invest confidently in stocks by understanding revenue sources. Discover two stocks that offer dividends and growth potential.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks That Could Benefit if the Loonie Keeps Climbing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A stronger Canadian dollar can benefit companies with lower import costs and stronger domestic demand, including Cargojet and Cascades.

Read more »

stock chart
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks I’d Snap Up on Any Dip Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dips can create better entry points in solid businesses, especially in aerospace, autos, and building materials.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Are You Using Your TFSA the Right Way? Many Canadians Aren’t

| Puja Tayal

Explore effective investment strategies in your TFSA to enhance returns instead of using it simply as a savings account.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Surprise Investors in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks have momentum and catalysts that could still drive upside surprises in 2026.

Read more »

builder frames a house with lumber
Stocks for Beginners

Why These 3 Canadian Stocks Look So Attractive Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX commodity stocks have clear catalysts and still offer upside without chasing overheated momentum.

Read more »