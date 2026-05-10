3 Resilient Canadian Stocks to Own in a Headline-Driven Market

In a headline-driven market, the best stocks to buy are usually the ones with their own internal momentum. That means companies with strong assets, recurring demand, or steady cash flow that do not need every daily news swing to go their way. Today, let’s look at three Canadian stocks offering just that kind of demand and cash flow, no matter what happens in the markets.

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AGI

Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI) operates mines in Ontario and Mexico, and over the last year, it kept pushing forward with the Island Gold District expansion while advancing PDA and Lynn Lake. In the first quarter of 2026, Alamos produced 123,900 ounces of gold, generated $338 million in operating cash flow before working capital and taxes, and lifted its quarterly dividend by 60%. Management still expects 2026 production of 570,000 to 650,000 ounces and says output could approach one million ounces annually by 2030 as its major projects ramp up.

The earnings picture gives Alamos Gold stock more bite. First-quarter net earnings jumped to $191.4 million from $15.2 million a year earlier, while adjusted net earnings rose to $232 million, or $0.55 per share. That kind of jump came from higher realized gold prices and stronger operating performance, especially at Island Gold and Mulatos. Alamos Gold stock trades at 15.6 times earnings, but that still looks reasonable for a miner with visible production growth, falling expected costs after 2026, and a large cash position of $659.5 million at the end of the quarter. In a noisy market, that is a nice mix of defence and upside.

MTL

Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) is one of Canada’s biggest logistics providers, with exposure across trucking, warehousing, specialized industrial services, and U.S. logistics. Over the last year, acquisitions kept driving growth, especially through Cole International, while management also pointed to improving market conditions and tighter supply in several freight markets.

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Its latest numbers were steady enough to support that case. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 10.2% to a record $547.7 million, net income climbed to $21 million, and operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) increased to $76 million. Full-year 2025 revenue also reached $2.13 billion. On valuation, the stock still looks fairly sensible, trading at about 20 times earnings. That looks fair for a company with recurring cash generation, acquisition optionality, and exposure to future infrastructure and industrial projects.

CAS

Cascades (TSX:CAS) rounds out the list as a quieter defensive pick. It makes packaging, tissue, and recovery products, so it sits in categories that tend to stay relevant even when the news flow gets messy. Over the last year, the company kept reshaping the business. It exited some lower-priority operations, sold its forest lands in a $20 million deal with Solifor, and said it had already surpassed its target for redundant asset monetizations.

The financial story improved in 2025 as well. Sales rose to $4.776 billion, operating income climbed to $235 million from $95 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached $576 million. Net debt fell to $1.896 billion, down from $2.096 billion a year earlier. There’s still some near-term pressure, with the company trimming its first-quarter 2026 EBITDA outlook because of weather, weaker packaging volumes, and operating inefficiencies. Even so, Cascades kept its longer-term target of delivering $100 million in profitability improvements by the end of 2026. With a market cap of around $1.09 billion and trading at 15.7, it looks like a reasonable stock for investors who want resilience without paying a huge premium.

Bottom line

Put them together, and the appeal is pretty clear. Alamos Gold stock gives you hard-asset strength and growth. Mullen adds dependable logistics exposure with acquisition support. Cascades brings everyday demand and a cleaner balance sheet. In a market that lurches from one headline to the next, those are the kinds of Canadian stocks that can still keep investors moving in the right direction.