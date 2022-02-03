Home » Investing » Growing Passive Income: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

Growing Passive Income: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

If you’re looking to buy a top dividend growth stock that can earn you attractive passive income, these are two of the best investments to consider.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Finding high-quality dividend growth stocks that you can buy and commit to for years offers Canadian investors the best of both worlds. Not only are you receiving passive income, but you’re also investing in stocks that will continue to grow that passive income, and in many cases, the share price as well.

As long as you understand how the business makes money and have confidence it can continue to expand its operations and stay healthy, while consistently increasing the payout to investors each month, then it’s an excellent investment worth making.

So if you’re looking to increase your passive income and add a high-quality dividend growth stock to your portfolio, here are two of the best to consider buying in February.

A low-risk dividend growth stock

Utility stocks are excellent investments to consider if you want to earn safe and consistently growing passive income. And right now, one of the best utility stocks you can buy is Emera (TSX:EMA).

Emera is a major company with widespread operations across North America. The company provides electricity and gas utility services to over 2.5 million customers making it an extremely defensive and reliable company.

And going forward, the company has outlined a clear capital plan that should provide growth to both the share price and the passive income that investors can earn from the top dividend stock.

With its capital plan in place, Emera expects to grow its rate base at a compounded annual growth rate of 7% to 8% through 2024. In addition, it expects to increase the dividend between 4% to 5% each year through 2024.

So with the dividend growth stock already offering an attractive yield of roughly 4.4% today, it’s certainly one of the top investments Canadian investors can make if you’re looking to boost your passive income.

A higher-yield dividend stock that’s perfect for passive income seekers

In addition to Emera, if you’re willing to take on a bit more risk, a higher-yield dividend growth stock that can earn you a tonne of passive income is Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB).

Enbridge is certainly riskier than Emera, but that’s only because Emera is such a low-risk stock. Enbridge is still nowhere near a high-risk investment. In fact, it’s massive, has a market cap of more than $100 billion, and much of its operations are critical to the North American economy. Furthermore, it has increased its dividend every year for more than a quarter of a century, which shows just how reliable it can be.

Just like Emera, Enbridge’s current guidance extends through 2024, and it expects its distributable cash flow will grow between 5% and 7% annually during that period.

That means investors can continue to count on strong dividend growth. So the fact that Enbridge already offers a yield of 6.3% right now makes it one of the best Canadian stocks to buy if you’re looking for consistently growing passive income.

It’s extremely reliable, it’s rapidly expanding its renewable energy exposure, and 80% of its EBITDA has inflation protections.

So if you’re looking for a top Canadian dividend stock that can continue to earn you strong growth for years, Enbridge is one of the best to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns ENBRIDGE INC. The Motley Fool recommends EMERA INCORPORATED and Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: Is This Dividend Stock a Buy After Q4 Earnings?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Dividend stocks like BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) have been portfolio anchors. These stocks are the stable ones that we can rely …

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Passive-Income Stocks Have Hidden Dividends

| Vishesh Raisinghani

For investors seeking passive income, the dividend yield is an important metric. However, the dividend yield could be wiped out …

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Under-$50 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

The stock remains volatile amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and significant selling in high-growth …

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Value Stocks That Long-Term Investors Should Load Up on

| Chris MacDonald

Value investing involves finding value stocks that trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. The main logic behind this …

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Canadian Couples Could Earn $7,335 Tax Free Every Year

| Andrew Walker

Canadian retirees and other income investors are searching for ways to to get the most passive income out of their …

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $20

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid the fears of interest rate hikes, the global equity markets have turned volatile over the last few weeks. So, …

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

| Andrew Walker

Investors seeking steady passive income and those hoping to build retirement wealth are looking for good TSX dividend stocks to …

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income for Life? It Only Requires 1 Move

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Passive income refers to money earned with little or minimal effort. Canadians are fortunate, because it only requires one move …

Read more »