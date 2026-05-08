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A Smart Strategy to Use Your TFSA to Effectively Double Your $7,000 Contribution

There’s real potential to double your $7,000 TFSA contribution over time with a combination of price gains and dividend income from quality dividend-paying stocks.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Use your TFSA to buy high-quality dividend stocks so capital gains and dividend income grow tax-free.
  • By reinvesting dividends and letting dividend growth plus share-price appreciation compound, a $7,000 TFSA contribution can double given time.
  • Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) — about 4% yield with decades of dividend increases and strong price gains — illustrates how dividends plus capital appreciation can produce large, tax-free returns.
9 stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources

Many Canadians treat their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) like a high-interest savings account, but that approach can limit its real potential. A smarter strategy is to use your TFSA to buy high-quality dividend stocks that can grow in value while generating tax-free income periodically. With patience, reinvested dividends, and careful stock selection, a single $7,000 contribution can eventually become $14,000 or more without creating a tax bill.

The key is not chasing speculative stocks or trying to time the market. Instead, investors can focus on stable Canadian companies with long histories of profitability, dividend growth, and resilient business models. Over multiple years, compounding can do a lot of the heavy lifting.

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.

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Why dividend stocks work so well inside a TFSA

A TFSA is one of the most powerful investing tools available to Canadians because every dollar of capital gains, dividends, and growth is tax-free. That advantage becomes especially important when you hold dividend-paying investments for the long term.

Imagine investing $7,000 into a quality dividend stock yielding 4% annually. If the company also grows its dividend and share price over time, your returns can accelerate quickly. 

By reinvesting dividends instead of withdrawing them, you create a compounding effect where your investment begins generating returns on previous returns.

For example, a portfolio earning an average annual return of 10% can roughly double in about seven years. While markets never move in a straight line, strong Canadian dividend companies have historically rewarded patient investors over long periods.

Another advantage is emotional discipline. Dividend-paying stocks tend to be mature businesses with stable cash flow, which can reduce the temptation to panic sell during market downturns. Investors who stay invested usually benefit the most from compounding over the long haul.

Canadian Natural Resources as a dividend stock example

One good example is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), one of Canada’s largest oil and gas producers that happens to offer a yield of around 4% today. The company has built a reputation for operational efficiency, strong cash flow, and persistent shareholder returns.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend for more than two decades, making it one of the stronger dividend-growth stories on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Energy prices can fluctuate, but the company’s diversified production and disciplined management have helped it remain profitable through multiple market cycles.

Suppose you invested your full $7,000 TFSA contribution into shares yielding roughly 4%. That could initially generate approximately $280 in annual tax-free dividend income. If those dividends are reinvested and the stock appreciates steadily over time, the investment could approach or exceed $14,000 in five years, particularly during strong commodity cycles. 

In fact, CNQ stock almost quadrupled investors’ money over the last five years, with about 68% of the returns coming from price appreciation and 32% from dividends — essentially growing an initial $7,000 investment into about $27,720.

The important lesson is not simply the dividend yield. It is the combination of dividend growth, capital appreciation, and tax-free compounding inside the TFSA that creates real wealth.

Investor takeaway

Doubling a $7,000 TFSA contribution does not require risky trading or speculative investments. A disciplined long-term approach built around quality Canadian dividend stocks can be remarkably effective. 

By reinvesting dividends, staying invested through market ups and downs, and focusing on financially strong companies, Canadians can use the TFSA as a true wealth-building machine.

A stock like Canadian Natural Resources demonstrates how dividend growth and capital appreciation can work together inside a tax-free account. For investors willing to think long term, a TFSA can be far more than a savings vehicle — it can be a powerful engine for financial growth.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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