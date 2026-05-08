Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 25% to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 25% to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

High Liner Foods (TSX:HLF) stock is down 26% on tariffs & costs, but boasts a juicy 5% yield amid surging seafood demand from health trends. The dividend is gold for decades.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • High Liner Foods (TSX:HLF) stock faces short-term tariff squeezes and an inventory cost drag, but margins may normalize with steady revenue growth.
  • HLF's quarterly dividend yields 5% annually with a safe 39% earnings payout ratio for the past year, backed by investor-friendly capital allocation policies including share buybacks.
  • A seafood boom fueled by U.S. dietary guidelines and new weight loss drugs positions High Liner Foods stock as a long-term protein play in North America for passive income growth and capital gains.
10 stocks we like better than High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods (TSX:HLF) stock has been served a cold plate of tariff turmoil. Shares of the frozen seafood leader have tumbled roughly 25.8% from their 12-month high, punished by everything from gyrating Trump-era import duties to cost inflation. But this pullback looks like a long-term opportunity for income investors hunting for a beaten-down Canadian dividend stock they can tuck away for decades.

eat food

Image source: Getty Images

HLF stock’s temporary headwinds mean no permanent damage

High Liner processes and markets a wide range of prepared and packaged frozen seafood across North America. Right now, some of its product lines sourced from China remain exposed to high U.S. import tariffs, and that’s squeezed margins. On top of that, the business digested higher-cost inventory from the Conagra Brands acquisition, which took a bite out of profitability in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Management has been clear: that inventory drag is a temporary, non-cash headwind. It doesn’t threaten the cash flows that underpin the dividend. Margins may normalize beginning in the first quarter of 2026 as that expensive Conagra inventory works its way through the system. In the meantime, High Liner continues to grow revenue and is tightly controlling costs. The seafood business may pass through challenging rapids, bit it’s still swimming in the right direction.

A 5% dividend yield built on solid ground

Here’s where an investment thesis on High Liner Foods stock gets compelling for long-term oriented investors who love earning dividends as a passive income source. High Liner stock pays a quarterly dividend that works out to an annualized yield of about 5% at the beaten-down stock’s current trading price. Management has raised that payout by 23.6% over the past five years while executing an investor friendly capital budgeting policy that grows dividends whenever the business’s fundamentals allow, and buys back shares when they appear undervalued. HLF stock has achieved a key feat after raising dividends for five consecutive years.

Most importantly, earnings cover the growing dividend very well. An earnings payout ratio of just 39.3% for the past year meant less than 40 cents of every dollar of profit went to shareholders as dividends. The company may reinvest in operational growth or use cash flow to pay down debt. With High Liner Foods’s cash flows set to benefit from an inventory liquidation cycle that built up over the past year, the dividend looks both safe and potentially poised for future increases.

The debt market overwhelmingly trusts HLF

Admittedly, HLF stock’s net debt has soared to $322.4 million after the company borrowed to finance the Conagra acquisition and ramp up inventory. That’s a big number for a mid−cap sea food processor. Yet debt investors oversubscribed to High Liner’s recent $60 million incremental debt offering. Professional lenders, who do their homework, are comfortable with the company’s liquidity and long-term health. That’s a quiet vote of confidence worth noting.

Should you Buy High Liner Foods stock for a multi-decade holding period?

So why would anyone want to buy and hold High Liner Foods stock for decades? The answer lies in a protein shift in the food market that’s just getting started.

North American seafood consumption is on the rise, driven by demand for healthy, sustainable protein. The recently updated U.S. Dietary Guidelines now give seafood a more prominent place on the plate, emphasizing protein at every meal. Combine that with the explosion of new weight-loss drugs – which may push consumers toward high-protein, lower-calorie foods – and you have a powerful macro current in favour of High Liner Foods’s product offerings.

On the High Liner Foods latest earnings conference call in February, management described a noticeable change in customer conversations. Food-service and retail buyers are increasingly leaning into seafood to satisfy consumer cravings for protein-packed meals. Even better, contract-feeding clients like hospitals, long-term care homes, and schools explicitly follow USDA guidelines when planning menus. As those institutions feature seafood more frequently, High Liner, as the category leader, may capture a disproportionate share of that new demand.

Product innovation will continue to add choice and value, keeping customers from switching to competing proteins. HLF stock could richly reward patient investors with growing dividends and strong capital gains over the next decades of seafood consumption growth.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends High Liner Foods. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

A Smart Strategy to Use Your TFSA to Effectively Double Your $7,000 Contribution

| Kay Ng

There's real potential to double your $7,000 TFSA contribution over time with a combination of price gains and dividend income…

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

A Cheap Canadian Dividend Stock—Down 12%—Worth Buying Today

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock is under pressure, but for no real good reason, other than fear of lower oil.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

BCE vs. TELUS: 1 Stock Stands Out for TFSA Investors Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TELUS delivered record free cash flow and Canada's best churn rate. Meanwhile, BCE is rebuilding. Which Canadian telecom stock is…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Are You Using Your TFSA the Right Way? Many Canadians Aren’t

| Puja Tayal

Explore effective investment strategies in your TFSA to enhance returns instead of using it simply as a savings account.

Read more »

workers walk through an office building
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock Is Down 57% and Worth Owning for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

Thomson Reuters stock is down 57% from its peak and offers a growing dividend. Here is why long-term investors may…

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Adam Othman

These two blue-chip TSX dividend stocks can be excellent holdings for an uncertain market environment.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Look Strong Even if Consumers Pull Back

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When consumers tighten budgets, staples and housing-linked cash flow can hold up better than discretionary spending.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

A TFSA Pick Yielding 5% With Dependable Cash Payments

| Demetris Afxentiou

A TFSA pick yielding over 5% can offer dependable cash payments, and Enbridge stands out as a top option for…

Read more »