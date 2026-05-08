1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 25% to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

High Liner Foods (TSX:HLF) stock is down 26% on tariffs & costs, but boasts a juicy 5% yield amid surging seafood demand from health trends. The dividend is gold for decades.

A seafood boom fueled by U.S. dietary guidelines and new weight loss drugs positions High Liner Foods stock as a long-term protein play in North America for passive income growth and capital gains.

High Liner Foods (TSX:HLF) stock has been served a cold plate of tariff turmoil. Shares of the frozen seafood leader have tumbled roughly 25.8% from their 12-month high, punished by everything from gyrating Trump-era import duties to cost inflation. But this pullback looks like a long-term opportunity for income investors hunting for a beaten-down Canadian dividend stock they can tuck away for decades.

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HLF stock’s temporary headwinds mean no permanent damage

High Liner processes and markets a wide range of prepared and packaged frozen seafood across North America. Right now, some of its product lines sourced from China remain exposed to high U.S. import tariffs, and that’s squeezed margins. On top of that, the business digested higher-cost inventory from the Conagra Brands acquisition, which took a bite out of profitability in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Management has been clear: that inventory drag is a temporary, non-cash headwind. It doesn’t threaten the cash flows that underpin the dividend. Margins may normalize beginning in the first quarter of 2026 as that expensive Conagra inventory works its way through the system. In the meantime, High Liner continues to grow revenue and is tightly controlling costs. The seafood business may pass through challenging rapids, bit it’s still swimming in the right direction.

A 5% dividend yield built on solid ground

Here’s where an investment thesis on High Liner Foods stock gets compelling for long-term oriented investors who love earning dividends as a passive income source. High Liner stock pays a quarterly dividend that works out to an annualized yield of about 5% at the beaten-down stock’s current trading price. Management has raised that payout by 23.6% over the past five years while executing an investor friendly capital budgeting policy that grows dividends whenever the business’s fundamentals allow, and buys back shares when they appear undervalued. HLF stock has achieved a key feat after raising dividends for five consecutive years.

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Most importantly, earnings cover the growing dividend very well. An earnings payout ratio of just 39.3% for the past year meant less than 40 cents of every dollar of profit went to shareholders as dividends. The company may reinvest in operational growth or use cash flow to pay down debt. With High Liner Foods’s cash flows set to benefit from an inventory liquidation cycle that built up over the past year, the dividend looks both safe and potentially poised for future increases.

The debt market overwhelmingly trusts HLF

Admittedly, HLF stock’s net debt has soared to $322.4 million after the company borrowed to finance the Conagra acquisition and ramp up inventory. That’s a big number for a mid−cap sea food processor. Yet debt investors oversubscribed to High Liner’s recent $60 million incremental debt offering. Professional lenders, who do their homework, are comfortable with the company’s liquidity and long-term health. That’s a quiet vote of confidence worth noting.

Should you Buy High Liner Foods stock for a multi-decade holding period?

So why would anyone want to buy and hold High Liner Foods stock for decades? The answer lies in a protein shift in the food market that’s just getting started.

North American seafood consumption is on the rise, driven by demand for healthy, sustainable protein. The recently updated U.S. Dietary Guidelines now give seafood a more prominent place on the plate, emphasizing protein at every meal. Combine that with the explosion of new weight-loss drugs – which may push consumers toward high-protein, lower-calorie foods – and you have a powerful macro current in favour of High Liner Foods’s product offerings.

On the High Liner Foods latest earnings conference call in February, management described a noticeable change in customer conversations. Food-service and retail buyers are increasingly leaning into seafood to satisfy consumer cravings for protein-packed meals. Even better, contract-feeding clients like hospitals, long-term care homes, and schools explicitly follow USDA guidelines when planning menus. As those institutions feature seafood more frequently, High Liner, as the category leader, may capture a disproportionate share of that new demand.

Product innovation will continue to add choice and value, keeping customers from switching to competing proteins. HLF stock could richly reward patient investors with growing dividends and strong capital gains over the next decades of seafood consumption growth.