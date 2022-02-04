Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 3 Top Growth Stocks to Load Up on During This Dip

3 Top Growth Stocks to Load Up on During This Dip

Growth stocks are certainly taking a hit right now due to rising interest rates and inflation concerns, but here are three picks to consider.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

This year thus far has not been friendly to growth investors. Indeed, a range of growth stocks have been hit incredibly hard, in the face of rising interest rates and inflationary concerns. Certainly, these concerns are real and ought to be priced in.

However, this selloff raises the question: are there any companies out there that got hammered unreasonably? If so, which are worth a look at these lower levels?

In this article, I’m going to highlight why I think Constellation Software (TSX:CSU)Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP), and Boyd Group (TSX:BYD) are each worth a look, if not a buy, on this dip.

Top growth stocks: Constellation Software

One of the top consolidators in the software space, Constellation has grown to become one of the largest tech companies in Canada. This isn’t by accident.

Since its IPO, this company’s valuation has grown 10-fold. Constellation has shown consistently with its business model of growing via acquisitions. Yet that did not stop CSU stock from plummeting 14% from 52-week highs, as of the end of last month.

That said, I think the analyst consensus of around $2,500 per share is reasonable right now. This company has a number of core businesses that ought to benefit from strong long-term secular trends. Accordingly, these near-term dips provide buying opportunities for those seeking quality growth right now.

Shopify

Perhaps the most notable company in Canada, Shopify’s stock price is now down more than 50% from its peak. And that’s after a rise of more than 7% today.

That said, I think there’s still a lot to like about how Shopify is positioned right now. The company’s growth is slowing, though its growth rate remains well above the average in its sector and the TSX. Shopify is now profitable and is growing its earnings at an incredible rate.

Accordingly, over the long term, there’s a lot to like about Shopify stock.

Shopify’s status as a premier platform for small- and medium-sized businesses to set up online shops is noteworthy. This company has done well to “democratize” e-commerce. Indeed, this is a trend I think has legs, and Shopify is a stock worth considering on this dip.

Boyd Group

A much less-exciting company than the other two on this list, Boyd is a great pick for long-term growth investors.

A growth-by-acquisition play, Boyd has done an incredible job of consolidating the fragmented car repair industry.

I would term Boyd Group’s business as an almost evergreen one. And there are reasons for that.

Consider that there are around 1.4 billion cars on the planet, and over one-fifth of them are in Canada and the United States alone. Boyd Group operates one of North America’s biggest non-franchised collision repair centres chains and features five brands under its banner. A comprehensive auto repair business like this in these two nations certainly appears to be an almost evergreen one to me.

An evergreen business, stable revenue streams (insurance organizations), a geographically diverse presence, and solid growth potential are three great reasons to invest in this TSX stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Boyd Group Services Inc. and Constellation Software.

More on Tech Stocks

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify vs. Sea Limited: Which E-Commerce Stock Is a Better Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to generate market-beating gains over the long term could consider buying e-commerce stocks such as Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and …

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Tech Stocks

Growth Stocks Are Still Falling: Should Investors Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Jed Lloren

Since mid-November, growth investors have seen stocks plummet. Unfortunately, this means that portfolios have been hit hard as well. Through …

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 4

| Jitendra Parashar

Stocks ended their four-session-long bull run on Thursday, as the S&P/TSX Composite Index fell sharply by 1.3%, or 268 points, …

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

3 High-Growth TSX Stocks to Buy at Cheap Prices

| Vineet Kulkarni

The drop in tech stocks seems unstoppable for now. After rate-hike fears did the damage and brought a bitter start …

Read more »

gaming, tech
Tech Stocks

Why Spin Master (TSX:TOY) Stock Could Be a Top Pick for Your TFSA

| Vineet Kulkarni

Shares of the children’s entertainment company Spin Master (TSX:TOY) saw a fresh breakout this week. The stock jumped 16% so …

Read more »

stocks rising
Tech Stocks

CGI Stock Up After Earnings: Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI (TSX:GIB.A)(NYSE:GIB) shares climbed a touch on Wednesday after solid earnings. On the one hand, it seems like it’s the …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Tech Stocks

Ripple vs. Bitcoin: Which Should You Choose in 2022?

| Adam Othman

A market crash is the best time to buy good business. That’s something most investors understand, but relatively few actually …

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why Did Dye & Durham Stock Drop 14% on Wednesday?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) shares fell 14% on Wednesday and continued to drop into Thursday after DND stock posted earnings. …

Read more »