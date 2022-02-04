Home » Personal Finance » 3 Ways to Quicken Your March to Financial Independence

3 Ways to Quicken Your March to Financial Independence

Everyone’s spending habits are different. You might have to make some necessary tradeoffs to get a jumpstart on investments.

Posted by Kay Ng Published
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

One of many people’s goals is financial independence. When you reach financial independence, you can choose to work casually or go do what you love. It takes planning to march to financial independence sooner — before the usual retirement age.

You don’t have to be precise in your steps, but every calculated step can get you farther down the financial independence path. To be clear, spending less and earning more will allow you to reach financial independence faster. Let’s take a look at some examples.

Reduce “want” expenses

Reducing your expenses fall under the category of budgeting. When we experience higher inflation than usual, as what’s happening now, it makes it more difficult to cut down our spending. This is when cutting “want” expenses comes into play.

Let’s figure out the “need” expenses first. It is necessary for us to have food, clothing, a home, and transportation. For food, it will probably save you money by cooking your own food and reducing the frequency of eating out. Food is a “need” expense, and eating out is a “want.”

Similarly, we need clothes, but it’s a want to change one’s closet every season or year. A home and utilities are necessities. However, I’ve been to homes that are super warm and others that are cool and still comfortable. All else being equal, the cooler ones should save more on their electric utility bills.

If you must travel to work, can you make do with public transportation, or must you own a car? Owning a car requires paying for fuel, maintenance, and insurance.

Buy what you need on sale whenever possible

Some people don’t care about buying things at regular prices, but little savings do add up. So, try to buy things you need on sale whenever possible, including groceries. It means knowing the prices of what you need or want and grabbing the items when they go on sale.

I have a friend who worked briefly at a high-end clothing store for the purpose of getting employee discounts. That would be a brilliant idea if you were going to buy the clothes anyway, even if you didn’t work at the store.

Be careful not to overstock, though. It feels great to buy things on sale or at a cheaper price in bulk (like at Costco), but if you buy more than you need and the items are perishable goods and end up going bad, it would be a waste of your money and resources.

Everyone’s “needs” and “wants” are different. To quicken your march to financial independence, you might have to make some necessary tradeoffs by turning off or reducing certain “want” expenses and warming up to investing.

Invest in the financial markets

Online brokerages and the commonality of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) make it super easy for anyone to get started investing. You can grow your money by investing in the financial markets long term. ETFs are a passive way to invest. Simply averaging your money into a broad market ETF will do. However, if you feel up to it, you should totally try stock picking, as it can be incredibly rewarding. Here’s a quick introduction to bonds and stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Personal Finance

Personal Finance

The Top 3 Canadian Stocks on Wealthsimple Trade This Week

| Tony Dong

As of writing, there are over 2,000 stocks listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) that trade every day. However, …

Read more »

Personal Finance

3 Signs Your Side Hustle is Failing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The side hustle continues to grow in popularity, and the pandemic has been a huge part of this. With Canadians …

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Personal Finance

How To Beat Warren Buffett At His Own Game

| Steven Porrello

Warren Buffett is arguably the G.O.A.T. of investing. Whether he’s picking value stocks on Wall Street or managing one of …

Read more »

think thought consider
Personal Finance

Capital One Costco Credit Card: How to Prepare for the CIBC Transition

| Steven Porrello

On March 4 of this year, CIBC will officially replace Capital One as Costco’s credit card partner. For those who …

Read more »

retirees and finances
Personal Finance

Who Says You Have to Quit Working in Retirement? 5 High-Paying Remote Jobs for Retirees

| Steven Porrello

As we expected, 2022 isn’t exactly the best year for retirees. High inflation continues to eat into our savings accounts, …

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Personal Finance

What Can We Learn From Elon Musk’s +$30 Billion Loss?

| Steven Porrello

Many investors have had a rocky start to 2022. And that’s an understatement. As of January 24, tech stocks alone …

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Personal Finance

Who Benefits Most From a 30-Year Historic Inflation: Lenders or Borrowers?

| Steven Porrello

With inflation at a 30-year high, inflation phobia is spreading almost as quickly as the virus that produced it. The …

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Personal Finance

Aeroplan Has Given Over 1.3 Billion Points to Charities. Should You Donate Your Points, Too?

| Steven Porrello

Aeroplan‘s new rewards program launched at the end of 2019. It was certainly the talk of the town: with no …

Read more »