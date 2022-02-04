Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Growth Stocks Are Still Falling: Should Investors Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Growth Stocks Are Still Falling: Should Investors Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Growth investors have had it rough over the past couple months. What should they do with growth stocks today?

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
Dice engraved with the words buy and sell

Image source: Getty Images.

Since mid-November, growth investors have seen stocks plummet. Unfortunately, this means that portfolios have been hit hard as well. Through much of this week, it seemed like growth stocks were starting to recover. Many popular names posted great returns to start the week. However, on Thursday, investors were met with one of the rougher days in recent memory. In fact, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has already given back most of what it recovered to close out January.

With the end nowhere in sight with respect to this market correction, what should investors do? In this article, I’ll focus on Shopify and Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) and give my take on whether investors should buy, hold, or sell.

Is it time to buy Shopify stock?

Shopify is a stock that investors should be watching closely. Coming into this year, the stock had gained nearly 4,900% since its May 2015 IPO. That makes it a major winner, and one that every Canadian growth investors should have had in their portfolio. However, since the start of the year, Shopify stock has fallen nearly 34%. Since hitting its all-time highs in November 2021, Shopify stock has lost more than 51%! With that in mind, what should investors do now?

I believe investors should take this opportunity to add Shopify to their portfolios. In fact, I’ve made it my top growth stock pick for 2022. When it comes to online shopping, it’s hard to ignore the trajectory the industry is on. Since 2018, e-commerce penetration has accelerated greatly in many different regions around the world. Over the Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend alone, Shopify stores sold US$6.3 billion worth of merchandise. With 1.16 billion monthly unique customers visiting Shopify stores and a customer list that boasts the likes of Netflix, it’s hard to stay away from this growth stock.

What should investors do with Nuvei?

Nuvei is an interesting company to consider. Much like Shopify, and before the ongoing market correction, Nuvei stock had performed very well since its IPO. In its first year of trading, Nuvei stock had gained nearly 300%. Unfortunately, two major drivers have caused Nuvei stock to drop nearly 60%.

First, it was hit by a short report from Spruce Point Capital Management. Fortunately for Nuvei, analysts seemed to agree that the short report wasn’t worth much weight. However, the ongoing correction has hindered Nuvei stock from recovering at all. With this in mind, what should investors do today?

I believe Nuvei is still a great growth stock to hold in your portfolio. The company’s omnichannel payments solution allows merchants to accept online, mobile, in-store, and unattended payments. That breadth in Nuvei’s offering is what separates it from its competitors. To date, Nuvei has a presence in more than 200 global markets. This indicates that Nuvei is also well positioned to grow alongside the emerging e-commerce and online betting industries.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren owns Shopify. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nuvei Corporation and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Netflix.

More on Tech Stocks

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 4

| Jitendra Parashar

Stocks ended their four-session-long bull run on Thursday, as the S&P/TSX Composite Index fell sharply by 1.3%, or 268 points, …

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

3 High-Growth TSX Stocks to Buy at Cheap Prices

| Vineet Kulkarni

The drop in tech stocks seems unstoppable for now. After rate-hike fears did the damage and brought a bitter start …

Read more »

gaming, tech
Tech Stocks

Why Spin Master (TSX:TOY) Stock Could Be a Top Pick for Your TFSA

| Vineet Kulkarni

Shares of the children’s entertainment company Spin Master (TSX:TOY) saw a fresh breakout this week. The stock jumped 16% so …

Read more »

stocks rising
Tech Stocks

CGI Stock Up After Earnings: Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI (TSX:GIB.A)(NYSE:GIB) shares climbed a touch on Wednesday after solid earnings. On the one hand, it seems like it’s the …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Tech Stocks

Ripple vs. Bitcoin: Which Should You Choose in 2022?

| Adam Othman

A market crash is the best time to buy good business. That’s something most investors understand, but relatively few actually …

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why Did Dye & Durham Stock Drop 14% on Wednesday?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) shares fell 14% on Wednesday and continued to drop into Thursday after DND stock posted earnings. …

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Tech Stocks

RRSP Investors: Here’s a Top TSX Growth Stock That Also Pays You a Dividend

| Aditya Raghunath

An RRSP, or Registered Retirement Savings Plan, is an account that allows you to grow savings while providing you with …

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

| Sneha Nahata

Thanks to the ongoing selling in growth stocks, shares of several top-quality companies are looking dirt cheap, making them attractive …

Read more »