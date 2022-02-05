Home » Investing » 2 Reasons Why the 7th Largest Crypto (Solana) Should Be Your Top Choice This Year

2 Reasons Why the 7th Largest Crypto (Solana) Should Be Your Top Choice This Year

The top four or five cryptocurrencies get most of the limelight. As you go down the ranks, the risk may go up, but so does the growth potential.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
crypto, chart, stocks

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, going down to the lowest ranks to find the “hidden gems” might be a risky endeavour. Unlike other sectors and asset classes, where small players are mostly little versions of known entities or easy to comprehend businesses, understanding the dynamics and navigating the communities surrounding obscure and unheard-of cryptocurrencies can be quite challenging.

So even if you wish to steer clear of the most well-known cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum, the safer approach would be to stick with the top 10. And in that select group, Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is one to consider this year.

Powerful growth potential

In the last 12 months, Bitcoin has grown by about 14.6%. For Ethereum, the growth has been much more pronounced (98% so far). The growth of Solana for the same period (12 months) has been explosive compared to the other two. This particular crypto has grown about 1,950% so far. The growth from early February 2021 to the 2021 peak is even more powerful.

Efficiency and derivative markets

One area where Solana stands out compared to the giants is its speed. It has one of the highest transactions per second rate among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. The power consumption difference between Solana and Bitcoin/Ethereum is enormous, making it significantly “greener” by comparison.

But perhaps the most significant reason to consider this crypto for 2022 would be its scope in the NFT marketplace. Thanks to its low fees and faster transaction rate than the NFT-giant Ethereum, Solana might make it big in this new hot asset class. NFTs are practically blowing up since last year and are expected to gain more momentum going forward.

An alternative investment

If holding a volatile crypto asset like Solana is too much for your risk appetite, and you want a tangential connection to the crypto market, Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is an investment worth considering, for both its growth potential and the current discounted price.

The stock is currently trading at a 53% discount from its 2021 peak, and the slump seems to be over. Buying now and holding long term could pay off in two ways: either the company starts growing at a steady pace and continues the pattern, or it might offer spikes in response to specific market conditions.

The payment solutions company has an extensive global reach and is well equipped to facilitate crypto-based payment solutions as well. And though it only makes up a small portion of the company’s business right now, it’s a powerful growth avenue.

Foolish takeaway

Crypto assets and tech stocks that offer exposure to crypto assets have dipped quite substantially over the last few months. It’s too soon to say whether they have reached the bottom of the current slump or more downside is on the horizon; it’s quite evident that 2022 will likely offer great opportunities to add cryptocurrencies and crypto-based growth potential to your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Nuvei Corporation.

More on Tech Stocks

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Tech Stocks

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in February 2022

| Chris MacDonald

It certainly isn’t a secret that growth stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange have been driving the market higher ever …

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify vs. Sea Limited: Which E-Commerce Stock Is a Better Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to generate market-beating gains over the long term could consider buying e-commerce stocks such as Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

3 Top Growth Stocks to Load Up on During This Dip

| Chris MacDonald

This year thus far has not been friendly to growth investors. Indeed, a range of growth stocks have been hit …

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Tech Stocks

Growth Stocks Are Still Falling: Should Investors Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Jed Lloren

Since mid-November, growth investors have seen stocks plummet. Unfortunately, this means that portfolios have been hit hard as well. Through …

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 4

| Jitendra Parashar

Stocks ended their four-session-long bull run on Thursday, as the S&P/TSX Composite Index fell sharply by 1.3%, or 268 points, …

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

3 High-Growth TSX Stocks to Buy at Cheap Prices

| Vineet Kulkarni

The drop in tech stocks seems unstoppable for now. After rate-hike fears did the damage and brought a bitter start …

Read more »

gaming, tech
Tech Stocks

Why Spin Master (TSX:TOY) Stock Could Be a Top Pick for Your TFSA

| Vineet Kulkarni

Shares of the children’s entertainment company Spin Master (TSX:TOY) saw a fresh breakout this week. The stock jumped 16% so …

Read more »

stocks rising
Tech Stocks

CGI Stock Up After Earnings: Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI (TSX:GIB.A)(NYSE:GIB) shares climbed a touch on Wednesday after solid earnings. On the one hand, it seems like it’s the …

Read more »