Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, February 7

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, February 7

Investors’ expectations from the ongoing corporate earnings season are likely to keep TSX stocks volatile this week.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
TSX Today

Canadian equities turned positive again on Friday to end the week with solid 2.6% weekly gains. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 178 points, or 0.8%, on February 4 to end the session at 21,272. Despite weaker-than-expected domestic unemployment data, solid non-farm payrolls report from the U.S. boosted investors’ confidence, driving a rally in tech stocks.

A rebound in metals prices, along with the ongoing strength in crude oil, also drove TSX mining and energy stocks higher.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Hut 8 Mining (TSX:HUT)(NASDAQ:HUT) popped by 13% in the last session to $8.26 per share, making it the top gainer stock on the TSX. A sudden spike in the value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum against the U.S. dollar was the key reason for Hut 8 Mining’s sharp gains on Friday. With this, the stock ended the week with solid 17.3% gains. But HUT stock is still trading with more than 16% year-to-date losses, mainly due to the crypto market selloff in the last couple of months.

Shopify, Aurora Cannabis, and Converge Technology Solutions were also among the top-performing Canadian stocks on February 4, as they inched up by at least 6.5% each.

On the flip side, shares of Altus Group and Interfor dived by at least 5.5% each, making them the worst-performing TSX Composite components.

Based on their daily trade volume, Denison Mines, Suncor Energy, and Baytex Energy were the three most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After posting a fresh multi-year high on Friday, crude oil prices were retracing early Monday morning, along with weakness in base metals. Nonetheless, precious metals prices were continuing to surge. Given these mixed signals from the commodities market, TSX stocks are likely to remain flat in today’s trading session.

While no major economic release is scheduled for today, investors’ expectations from the ongoing corporate earnings season are likely to keep the market volatile.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends ALTUS GROUP, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shopify. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) Fell 15% Last Week: Should You Buy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) services legal and business professionals through its proprietary platforms. Since going public in July 2020, the …

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

Why Mogo Stock Jumped 10% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Mogo (TSX:MOGO)(NASDAQ:MOGO) shares climbed over 10% on Monday from news that Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) continued to rebound. What happened? Mogo stock …

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Tech Stocks

3 Super Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up marginally in mid-morning trading on February 7. Canadian stocks closed out the previous week …

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Stock Rose 9% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

What happened? Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock jumped by about 8.9% last week to settle an extremely volatile week in the …

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Whipsawed Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

What happened? The shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) ended last week with a minor 0.4% gain at around $1,118 per share. …

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,000 Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

The contribution limit for the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) in 2022 stands at $6,000. The TFSA is a registered account …

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Tech Stocks to Buy in February 2022

| Kay Ng

Many tech stocks have fallen off a cliff. Pundits blame a bubble burst of high-multiple tech stocks retreating to more …

Read more »

stock market
Tech Stocks

The Best TSX Stock to Buy During a Market Correction

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Despite the pandemic continuing to wreak havoc across the country, Canadian investors enjoyed a year full of gains last year. …

Read more »