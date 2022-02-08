Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Buy These 3 Growth Stocks Today

TFSA Investors: Buy These 3 Growth Stocks Today

Are you trying to build a growth portfolio? Here are three stocks you need to buy today!

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

Building a growth stock portfolio within a Tax-Free Savings Account could help you accelerate your way to financial independence. However, investors need to make sure they’re buying the right growth stocks. There are many very promising young companies that may never pay off as investors hope. This happens for many reasons. In this article, I’ll discuss three growth stocks that TFSA investors should buy today. All three companies are riding secular trends that could help drive growth over the coming years.

The e-commerce industry will drive this stock forward

The e-commerce industry has slowly increased its penetration of the broader retail industry over the past couple decades. However, since 2020, this penetration has skyrocketed largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, even as in-person shopping has returned, e-commerce continues to grow, albeit at a slower rate. This continued growth is very promising and cements the idea that e-commerce is here to stay. As younger generations of consumers grow to represent a larger portion of the retail industry, e-commerce should grow as well.

This large shift towards online shopping is very good for two top TSX growth stocks. The first of these companies is Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP). This company provides merchants with a platform and all the tools necessary to operate online stores. Shopify is very popular among first time entrepreneurs and small businesses because of its affordable fees. However, the flexibility of Shopify’s offerings allows the company to cater to large-cap enterprises like Netflix as well.

Since its IPO, Shopify stock has been a major winner, gaining nearly 4,900% coming into 2022. Unfortunately, Shopify stock has trended downward for the past couple months. While this isn’t great news for current shareholders, new investors can buy shares at prices last seen in 2020. Shopify is my top growth stock for 2022, and I would be jumping at the opportunity to add shares to my TFSA.

Investors should take advantage of this massive discount

The second stock that investors should consider adding to their TFSA is Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI). Like Shopify, the e-commerce industry plays a large role in Nuvei’s revenue. The company provides merchants with an omnichannel payments platform. Using its platform, merchants can complete mobile, online, in-store, and unattended transactions. This breadth in Nuvei’s offering is what separates it from its competitors.

Like Shopify, Nuvei stock had performed very well since its IPO. After a year of trading on the public markets, Nuvei stock had gained more than 275%. Unfortunately, today Nuvei stock currently trades nearly 60% lower than its all-time highs. This decline in value can be attributed to a short report and the market correction affecting growth stocks in general. Over the long term, I believe Nuvei stock could return to being a massive stock market winner.

This company will be a powerhouse in the future

Investors looking for stocks outside of the tech sector should consider an investment in Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP). It is a global leader in the renewable utility industry, operating a portfolio of assets capable of generating more than 21,000 MW of power. After the completion of its current construction projects, Brookfield expects that it would be able to more than double its current generation capacity.

In addition to being a great growth stock, Brookfield offers investors a reliable dividend. Having increased its distribution for over a decade, this stock is known as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat. Recently, the company announced that it would be increasing its distribution by 5%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren owns Brookfield Renewable Partners and Shopify. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nuvei Corporation and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Netflix.

More on Investing

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Here’s 1 Small-Cap Cryptocurrency to Consider Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

There are thousands of cryptocurrency projects out there to choose from. Investors looking to weed through the top 500 cryptocurrencies …

Read more »

grow dividends
Cryptocurrency

Why Ripple Stock Climbed 11% on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) has led the way so far this week, as cryptocurrency has finally started to rise after its January …

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) Stock Drops 16% in a Month: Is it a Value Buy?

| Sneha Nahata

The downtrend in Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock continues, as it decreased nearly 16% in one month. Further, it has declined by …

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) Misses Expectations: Should You Buy CVE Stock on Weakness?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) shares are weak today after the company reported a big earnings miss this morning. What happened? CVE reported …

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Investing

2 Under-$10 Growth Stocks That Can Be Part of Your RRSP Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Every individual wants to retire with financial security that allows them to lead a comfortable life in retirement. Investing for …

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Earn up to 6.3% Passive Income From 2 Stocks With Economic Moats

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX isn’t off to a great start in 2022. However, it’s still the best marketplace to earn passive income …

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: How to Beat Your Neighbour’s Retirement Fund by $643,314

| Kay Ng

Retirement planning is easier said than done. It involves updates and changes to your retirement plan as your life changes. …

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Make $350 Each Month Tax Free in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

A key feature of the TFSA, or Tax-Free Savings Account, is its flexibility. You can use the registered account to …

Read more »