Home » Investing » Why Banxa (TSXV:BNXA) Stock Was up 12.7% Yesterday

Why Banxa (TSXV:BNXA) Stock Was up 12.7% Yesterday

Banxa (TSXV:BNXA) stock soared 12.7% yesterday.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

Little-known cryptocurrency payment processor Banxa Holdings (TSXV:BNXA) had a fabulous day yesterday. The stock was up 24% at one point. It ended the trading day 12.7% higher than the day before. Trading volume spiked, as investors added tens of millions to the company’s market value. 

This rally was despite the fact that most other tech stocks were plunging yesterday. Sentiment in the sector still remains gloomy, which is why this surge in Banxa stock came as a surprise. Here are three reasons why the company’s market value soared yesterday.

What happened?

Banxa’s fortune is tied to the cryptocurrency sector. The company helps the world’s biggest crypto exchanges and service providers accept payments from clients using fiat. Banxa handles all the compliance (Know Your Customer, Anti-Money Laundering, etc.) to allow giants like Binance, Ledger, and Abra to accept payments. 

This is why the industry’s trading volume is a key indicator of Banxa’s growth. More adoption and bigger transactions translate to better revenue for Banxa. Over the past few months, the volume and value of digital assets have been declining. But in recent weeks major cryptocurrencies have staged a rebound. Bitcoin is up 24% since late January, and Ethereum is up 28% over the same period. 

If this rebound continues, Banxa’s growth rate could be sustained. 

So what?

The boom in cryptocurrencies is clearly reflected in Banxa’s top line. In December, the company reported a 337% year-over-year jump in total transaction volume. This triple-digit growth rate has been sustained for much of 2020 and 2021. While the rate could subside in 2022, there’s still plenty more room for expansion. 

Banxa keeps aggregating new clients to its network. In December alone, the team added Bitget, zkSync and gmx.io to the client list. Altogether, the company now helps dozens of large crypto enterprises handle transactions in 80 digital currencies across 136 countries. 

To sustain its efforts to scale, Banxa is now trying to access the capital market in the U.S.

Now what?

Banxa shares are currently traded on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange and over the counter in the United States. In late-2021, the company applied for an uplisting to the NASDAQ. This uplisting should be complete if and when the company meets the exchange’s minimum requirements. 

If listed, Banxa will access a new pool of capital and, perhaps, a higher valuation. The NASDAQ listing could lower the team’s cost of capital. It could also enhance the company’s profile and gain attention from a new set of growth investors abroad. 

With all these positive catalysts culminating, it’s no surprise that Banxa stock has been surging lately. 

Bottom line

Banxa stock is up alongside the cryptocurrency sector. The correlation is obvious. With Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies rebounding, the stock surged 12.7% yesterday. This upward trend could continue. The NASDAQ listing is another positive catalyst. Keep an eye on this challenger tech stock. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani owns Banxa Holdings Inc., Bitcoin, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Investing

Technology
Tech Stocks

Why Did Coveo Solutions (TSX:CVO) Rise 6.5% Yesterday?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Coveo Solutions (TSX:CVO), which utilizes artificial intelligence to help enterprises enhance the digital experience for their customers, had a tough beginning …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

1 Passive Income Stock That Could Surge in 2022

| Joey Frenette

Passive income stocks may very well be one of the better ways to fight off inflation these days. Undoubtedly, dividends …

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Investing

How to Easily Make $14/Day TAX FREE in Passive Income!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

This past week, I’d discussed how investors could look to construct a passive-income portfolio going forward. It is a luxury …

Read more »

gaming, tech
Tech Stocks

Why Enthusiast Gaming Stock Soared 20% on Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (TSX:EGLX)(NASDAQ:EGLX) shares climbed 20% after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter, exceeding expectations. What happened? …

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Investing

4 High-Growth Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

North American markets have been hit with turbulence in the first weeks of 2022. Experienced investors will know that this …

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

Could Shopify Stock Surge After its Q4 Earnings?

| Jitendra Parashar

As most tech stocks remain highly volatile this year, some popular companies like Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) have seen a big correction. …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Valuations have become quite stretched, at least across various sectors of the TSX Index. On the whole, though, the Canadian …

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

FIRE SALE: 3 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 35 points in early-morning trading on February 8. North American markets are still battling …

Read more »