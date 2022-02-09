Home » Investing » 3 Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

3 Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

With the market sliding, here are three top growth stocks that long-term investors should have on their watch lists.

Posted by Nicholas Dobroruka Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

Even though the Canadian stock market is flat on the year, there’s been no shortage of volatility. That volatility has presented long-term investors with plenty of excellent buying opportunities. Here’s a list of three top growth stocks that Canadian investors would be wise to have on their radars today.

Descartes System

Down more than 20% from all-time highs, Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG)(NASDAQ:DSGX) is at the top of my own watch list right now.

Even with the recent selloff, shares are not exactly cheap from a valuation perspective. The growth stock trades at a lofty forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio above 50. If you’re looking to earn market-beating gains, though, you’re going to need to pay a premium. 

The $7 billion tech company is in the business of logistics. It provides cloud-based solutions that help improve supply chain management processes. 

It may be somewhat of a niche market, but it’s certainly a growing one. Companies across the globe have been experiencing supply chain issues since the pandemic began, which only bodes well for the demand for Descartes Systems’s services.

The growth stock has put together an incredibly impressive track record of market-beating gains. Shares are up more than 200% over the past five years and close to 1,000% over the past decade.

There’s no question that Descartes Systems is priced at a premium. But I’d argue that there’s no reason to believe why the tech stock cannot continue to drive market-beating returns for many more years to come.

Constellation Software

There aren’t many TSX stocks that have outperformed Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) since it went public in 2006. 

Growth has understandably slowed in recent years, but the tech stock continues to be a perennial market beater year after year. Shares are up more than 250% over the past five years, easily outpacing the returns of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

If you’re looking for a dependable growth stock, Constellation Software would be one of my top choices. The company is far past its multi-bagger days, but there’s still lots of growth left in the tank for the tech stock.

Growth investors don’t need to break the bank to be a Constellation Software shareholder. Shares are trading 10% below all-time highs, and the growth stock is valued at a very reasonable forward P/E ratio of 30.

Docebo

The last growth stock on my list is the most expensive of the three picks. It’s also trading at the largest discount right now.

Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO) only joined the TSX in 2019, but it’s been a wild ride for shareholders. The tech stock is up more than 400% since it went public, but there have been lots of pullbacks along the way. Shares are currently trading more than 50% below 52-week highs. 

Shares initially exploded in the early days of the pandemic, as demand for the company’s virtual learning platforms soared. The abrupt rise in remote work quickly highlighted the importance of Docebo’s cloud-based learning-management systems. 

As employees have begun returning to shared office spaces, shares have unsurprisingly cooled off. After posting a gain of close to 400% in 2020 alone, it’s only natural to see the growth stock pullback. 

If you’re bullish on the long-term rise of remote work, this is a growth stock that should be in your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Docebo Inc.

More on Tech Stocks

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Is Goodfood Market (TSX:FOOD) an Attractive Buy After Falling 25% This Year?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Goodfood Market (TSX:FOOD) is an online grocery company that delivers meal solutions and grocery items to customers across Canada. The …

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

Why Did Coveo Solutions (TSX:CVO) Rise 6.5% Yesterday?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Coveo Solutions (TSX:CVO), which utilizes artificial intelligence to help enterprises enhance the digital experience for their customers, had a tough beginning …

Read more »

gaming, tech
Tech Stocks

Why Enthusiast Gaming Stock Soared 20% on Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (TSX:EGLX)(NASDAQ:EGLX) shares climbed 20% after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter, exceeding expectations. What happened? …

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

Could Shopify Stock Surge After its Q4 Earnings?

| Jitendra Parashar

As most tech stocks remain highly volatile this year, some popular companies like Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) have seen a big correction. …

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Tech Stocks

2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Watch Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Over the short term, stock prices can experience volatility for various reasons. With growth stocks, this volatility has been more …

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

3 Explosive Growth TSX Stocks Fell Over 15% in 1 Month: Should You Buy?

| Sneha Nahata

The selling in high-growth tech stock continues, wiping out a significant portion of their value in a short span. Take Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock as …

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) Stock Drops 16% in a Month: Is it a Value Buy?

| Sneha Nahata

The downtrend in Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock continues, as it decreased nearly 16% in one month. Further, it has declined by …

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Could Shopify Stock Make or Break Your TFSA in February?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is set to announce earnings on Feb. 16 before market open. In 2021, Shopify stock showed incredible growth, …

Read more »