Home » Investing » Millennials: 4 High-Growth Stocks That Could Make You Rich

Millennials: 4 High-Growth Stocks That Could Make You Rich

Millennial investors should look to buy promising growth stocks like Absolute Software Corp. (TSX:ABST) in February 2022.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

Millennial investors have been treated to a very eventful period after they entered working and investment age. Depending on when you were born in this demographic, you may have entered the workforce and started investing just to be hit with the realities of the 2007-2008 financial crisis and the Great Recession. A little more than a decade later, and the COVID-19 pandemic has also shaken society to its core. Fortunately, there have been great opportunities for gains in the face of these crises. Today, I want to look at four high-growth stocks that millennials should look to snatch up today.

Inflation and the death of “dollar” stores

Canada’s inflation rate hit a 30-year high in December 2021. Retail prices have put pressure on consumers and businesses alike. Dollar stores, which grew massively in the wake of the Great Recession, have been forced to broadly raise prices. Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is Canada’s top dollar store retailer. Shares of this growth stock have climbed 6.4% in 2022. The stock is up 36% year over year.

In Q3 fiscal 2022, the company delivered sales growth of 5.5% to $1.12 billion. Meanwhile, EBITDA climbed 11% to $347 million. Dollarama is on track to deliver strong sales growth in the quarters ahead. It still offers solid value at the time of this writing.

Why millennials should look to this hardware stock

Richelieu Hardware (TSX:RCH) is a Montreal-based company that manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complimentary products in Canada and the United States. This growth stock has increased 15% so far this year. Its shares have climbed 31% from the same period in 2021.

The company unveiled its final batch of fiscal 2021 results on January 20. In the fourth quarter, sales climbed 24% to $398 million. Meanwhile, it delivered EBITDA growth of 52% to $71.3 million. For the full year, sales increased 27% to $1.44 billion. Moreover, net earnings jumped 66% from the prior year to $141 million.

This growth stock is trading in favourable value territory with a P/E ratio of 20.

Here’s a high-growth stock for those who want exposure to cybersecurity

Back in February 2020, I’d discussed why investors should seek to get in on the cybersecurity space. Millennials can take advantage of the long-term growth that is projected for this sector. Absolute Software (TSX:ABST)(NASDAQ:ABST) is a Vancouver-based company that is engaged in the development, marketing, and providing of cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform in the security space. This growth stock has increased 4.5% in 2022. Its shares have plunged 35% from the previous year.

Absolute released its second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on February 8. It delivered revenue growth of 64% to $49.0 million. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA was reported at $13.8 million — up from $8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. This growth stock also offers a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, representing a 2.6% yield.

One more high growth stock to target in a fast-growing industry

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSX:CARE) is the fourth growth stock millennials should look to snatch up in the first half of February. This company operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform. Back in 2020, I’d discussed the promising growth trajectory for the telehealth space. Shares of this growth stock have dropped 15% in 2022. The stock has plummeted 57% year over year.

In fiscal 2021, Dialogue posted annual recurring and reoccurring revenue growth of 45% to $85.0 million. Meanwhile, it delivered member growth of 98% to 1.85 million. Shares of this growth stock dipped into oversold territory in early February. Fortunately, it is not too late for millennials to jump on this promising healthcare stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Absolute Software Corporation and RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD.

More on Investing

edit Safe pig, protect money
Stocks for Beginners

2 ETFs for Safety in This Volatile Market

| Andrew Button

The stock market is nothing if not volatile this year. Stocks opened 2022 in a major sell-off, with the NASDAQ …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Tech Stocks

2 Crypto Assets for 2x Growth Potential

| Adam Othman

For almost all investment assets, risk and growth should be in healthy proportion to one another. If you are willing …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Cryptocurrency

2 ETFs That Could Turn $1,000 Into $2,000 Quickly

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Growth investing is particularly difficult right now. Tech and growth stocks have been beaten down in recent months. Meanwhile, the …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Make $400 in Passive Income This Month Alone!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has to be the best savings account for those seeking passive income. You can take …

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Cybersecurity Stocks in Canada to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

As more and more businesses across the world are accelerating plans to build their online presence in the post-pandemic world, …

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Immediate Passive Income in February

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks continue to be popular choices for Motley Fool investors in this volatile market. We want some guaranteed income …

Read more »

Value for money
Investing

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 116 points in mid-morning trading on February 10. Sectors like industrials, information technology, and …

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

Down Over 20%: Should You Buy These 3 Canadian Tech Stocks?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid rising inflation, investors fear that central banks will raise interest rates and take measures to tighten liquidity. The increase …

Read more »