Home » Investing » 2 Cheap, High-Growth Stocks to Buy in Your TFSA Today

2 Cheap, High-Growth Stocks to Buy in Your TFSA Today

If you’re looking to go bargain hunting, these two growth stocks should be on your radar.

Posted by Nicholas Dobroruka Published
| More on:
potted green plant grows up in arrow shape

Image source: Getty Images

Tax-free withdrawals are not the only reason why Canadians should be maxing out their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) each year. The flexibility from tax-free withdrawals is certainly one of the key selling points of the TFSA, but it’s not the only one.

As the name suggests, there are tax benefits to contributing to a TFSA. Any cash contributed to a TFSA can be withdrawn at any point in time, completely tax-free. As a result, the savings account can be a great choice for anyone saving towards a short-term goal.

But even if you’re saving towards a long-term goal, a TFSA can still be an excellent choice. In addition to tax-free withdrawals, capital gains and dividends are also not taxed, meaning that your investments can compound year after year, without you ever needing to pay any tax on those investment gains or passive income

Maximizing your TFSA contributions

The total TFSA contribution limit for Canadians dating back to 2009 is $81,500. Don’t worry; unused contributions can be carried over from year to year. 

If you’re saving for retirement, $81,500 may fall short of your savings goal. But let’s assume you’ve got decades of time before leaving the workforce. At an average annual return of 8%, an $81,500 investment made today would be worth close to $400,000 in 20 years. In 30 years, it would be worth more than $800,000. And don’t forget, you can withdraw that money completely tax free.

For Canadians that are planning on using their TFSA to save towards a long-term goal, I’d suggest investing in stocks. I’ve reviewed two top Canadian growth stocks that have the potential to earn far more than 8% a year over the coming decades. 

If you’re interested in either of these companies, I’d act fast. Both stocks are trading at a discount right now, but I don’t think that will last for much longer.

Lightspeed Commerce

I’d only recommend investing in Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) if you’ve got a long-term time horizon. The growth stock has had an incredibly volatile past six months. And as long as it continues to be priced at a premium, I’d expect the high levels of volatility to continue.

But over the long term, there are plenty of reasons to believe that the tech stock can be a market-crushing performer. Lightspeed has done a terrific job both expanding its product offering and international presence. 

Shares are up more than 100% since Lightspeed went public in 2019. But after a steep selloff that began a few months back, the tech stock is now trading more than 50% below all-time highs.

Now would be a wise time to start a position in the high-growth tech company. This is a discount you won’t want to miss. 

goeasy

For those looking for a less-volatile growth stock, goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a solid choice. 

The consumer-facing financial services company has quietly put together an impressive market-beating track record. Shares are up close to 500% over the past five years. In comparison, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up less than 50%.

Considering the growth that goeasy has put up in recent years, shares are very reasonably priced. In addition to trading 20% below 52-week highs, the growth stock is currently valued at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of barely over 10. 

There aren’t many companies on the TSX trading at that kind of valuation with the same type of track record of growth as goeasy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka owns Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce.

More on Tech Stocks

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Tech Stocks

2 Crypto Assets for 2x Growth Potential

| Adam Othman

For almost all investment assets, risk and growth should be in healthy proportion to one another. If you are willing …

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Cybersecurity Stocks in Canada to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

As more and more businesses across the world are accelerating plans to build their online presence in the post-pandemic world, …

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

Down Over 20%: Should You Buy These 3 Canadian Tech Stocks?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid rising inflation, investors fear that central banks will raise interest rates and take measures to tighten liquidity. The increase …

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Energy Stocks

These 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks Could Deliver Superior Returns in 2022

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With the easing of concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant and rising commodity prices, the S&P/TSX Composite Index …

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks for the Next 5 Years

| Kay Ng

Growth stocks can be key propellers for Canadians planning for early retirement or aiming to grow their retirement fund considerably. …

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Tech Roller Coaster: 3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on in 2022

| Adam Othman

The S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index has fallen over 25% from its Sept. 2021 peak. The decline of the largest …

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock Safer Than an ETF?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The recent sell-off among tech stocks included one of Canada’s best and brightest over the last few years: Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP). …

Read more »

Happy retirement
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap, High-Growth Stocks for a Solid Retirement Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

If you are building a portfolio to create a large retirement corpus, consider buying Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP), Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD), and Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) stock.  I have two …

Read more »