Home » Investing » Canadians: 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Hold Until 2030

Canadians: 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Hold Until 2030

Canadian investors with their eyes on the future should snatch up dividend stocks like Savaria Corporation (TSX:SIS) and others today.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors are contending with market turbulence in early 2022. However, this could also provide a fantastic opportunity to buy promising equities on the dip. Today, I want to look at three dividend stocks that offer monthly distributions. Beyond the tantalizing income, these stocks hold significant promise for the long haul. Let’s jump in.

This REIT has been the perfect hold for Canadians since early 2020

Northwest Healthcare REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) proved to be a fantastic defensive dividend stock in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. This real estate investment trust (REIT) offers investors exposure to a portfolio of high-quality global healthcare real estate. Shares of this REIT have dropped 1.6% in 2022 as of close on February 10. However, the stock is still up 3.4% year over year.

Investors can expect to see this REIT’s final batch of 2021 earnings in the first half of March. In Q3 2021, Northwest reported that revenue had remained largely flat from the previous year at $95.6 million. Meanwhile, it posted a strong portfolio occupancy of 96.9%.

The COVID-19 pandemic illustrated the need for more investment in healthcare facilities across the developed world. Canadians should be eager to invest in a REIT that offers direct exposure to operational healthcare facilities. It possesses a very favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.6. Better yet, it offers a monthly distribution of $0.067 per share. That represents a strong 5.9% yield.

Here’s a monthly dividend stock to trust for the future

Savaria (TSX:SIS) is a Laval-based company that provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in North America, Europe, and around the world. This dividend stock has climbed 1.7% in 2022 as of close on February 10. Its shares are up 15% in the year-over-year period.

Canadian investors should seek exposure to this fast-growing sector. In 2019, ResearchAndMarkets projected that the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market would reach $36.6 billion by 2026. That would represent a CAGR of 5.5% over the projected period.

The company is expected to unveil its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on March 23. In the third quarter of 2021, Savaria delivered revenue growth of 99% year over year to $180 million. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA climbed 55% to $26.3 million.

Shares of this dividend stock are trading in favourable value territory compared to Savaria’s industry peers. It last paid out a monthly dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a 2.6% yield.

Why this monthly dividend stock is also geared for big long-term growth

Extendicare (TSX:EXE) is the third dividend stock I’d look to snatch up for the future. Back in 2019, I’d discussed why Canadian investors should look to snatch up senior living facilities, as the country’s senior population was set to erupt in the years ahead. Shares of Extendicare are up 4.7% so far this year. The stock is up 21% from the same period in 2021.

This Markham-based company provides care and services for seniors across Canada. It is set to release its Q4 and full-year 2021 results on February 24. In Q3 2021, Extendicare saw long-term-care occupancy jump 360 basis points quarter over quarter. Meanwhile, home healthcare average daily volumes were up 11% from the previous year.

Extendicare stock possesses an attractive P/E ratio of 22. This dividend stock offers a monthly distribution of $0.04 per share, which represents a tasty 6.1% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS and Savaria Corp.

More on Investing

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Can Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) Repeat Its 11,178% Gain from 2021?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A cryptocurrency, not Bitcoin, delivered an out-of-this-world return in 2021. Had you invested US$1,000 in Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) on year-end 2020, …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

3 Altcoins, not Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Have Triple-Digit Return Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Any type of cryptocurrency other than the world’s most popular crypto, is called an altcoin. Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA), and …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

$323 Billion ETF Industry Gives Confidence to New Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Bank of Montreal, through BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM), is one of the largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) providers …

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Top 2 Dividend ETFs for 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Your early retirement or passive-income strategy probably hinges on dividends. However, even the best dividend stocks are prone to volatility. …

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Investing

How to Easily Make Over $465/Month in TAX-FREE Passive Income!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 127 points in mid-morning trading on February 11. This was an encouraging start to …

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

These 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks Are the Best to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

To step up and buy a Canadian stock while it’s underperforming and trading super cheap takes a lot of guts. …

Read more »

Growth from coins
Investing

High-Growth Stocks to Buy Today

| Demetris Afxentiou

Balancing a portfolio between income- and growth-focused stocks can be challenging. Fortunately, the market provides plenty of great income and …

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Energy Stocks

Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock Trades Above $36: Should You Buy or Sell?

| Puja Tayal

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock is trading above $36 after making a new 52-week high of $38.62 on February 2, the day …

Read more »