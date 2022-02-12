Home » Investing » 3 Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy for Investors of All Risk Tolerances

3 Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy for Investors of All Risk Tolerances

In this market environment, these three top Canadian growth stocks are some of the best investments that you can buy now and hold for years.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
risk/reward

Image source: Getty Images

The easiest way to describe the goal of investing is to buy low and sell high. So while focusing on stocks that are undervalued and low in price can be one strategy to consider, finding top growth stocks to buy, which are always growing higher in price, is another excellent investment strategy.

Growth stocks can be some of the best stocks to own. However, typically, the more growth potential you look to gain exposure to, the more risk you have to take on as a result. So this leaves risk-averse investors on the sidelines. However, not every growth stock has to offer a tonne of growth potential and a tonne of risk.

So if you’re looking to buy a company that should continue to expand its operations and grow its share price over the long haul, here are three of the top stocks to buy now.

A low-risk growth stock to buy and hold for years

While a utility stock like Emera (TSX:EMA) may not be thought of as a growth stock, the company is consistently increasing its dividend and expanding its operations. So although you may never see the stock post massive growth in a short amount of time, it’s an excellent low-risk stock to buy and hold for years.

Emera is a low-risk investment because the utility services it offers are essential, they are regulated by the government, and they are well diversified. So Emera can plan how it will spend capital on growing its operations, and while it’s not significant growth compared to other stocks or industries, there are few roadblocks to achieving this growth, which is why it’s such a low-risk investment.

In addition, Emera is much less volatile than the rest of the market, and because it offers a current yield of 4.5%, it’s one of the top dividend growth stocks to buy for Canadian investors today. Plus, in addition to Emera, if you’re a risk-averse investor, there are plenty of other high-quality growth stocks in defensive industries to consider.

A medium-risk growth stock that’s ultra-cheap right now

If you’re looking for a growth stock that has a bit more risk but certainly offers more reward, I’d recommend Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP), especially while it trades ultra-cheap.

Typically tech stocks are some of the highest-risk, highest-reward stocks. However, because Shopify is so large, has such a dominant position in a rapidly growing industry, and is currently trading so cheap, it’s much less risky than a typical tech stock.

It does still trade at an elevated valuation, albeit a more reasonable one for such a high-quality growth stock. But that does present the risk that it and other tech stocks do see their valuation metrics re-rated lower, especially as we face higher interest rates this year and potentially beyond.

Nevertheless, if you buy Shopify with the intent to hold it for years, you can mitigate much of the risk that’s left at this price. As long as you believe the company can continue to execute and dominate, then Shopify is one of the top Canadian growth stocks to buy now.

One of the top high-risk growth stocks to buy now

It’s crucial to be careful investing in high-risk stocks, as they can rise and fall in value quickly. But one of the top high-risk growth stocks for Canadian investors to buy today is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). And much like Shopify, because it’s already so cheap, most of that risk has already been mitigated.

WELL Health Technologies is a health care tech stock that saw a tonne of momentum from the pandemic. The company owns several digital health apps and telehealth businesses, which is what gives it some considerable growth potential.

Since the pandemic has largely gotten under control, though, the demand for these businesses has declined slightly, and WELL’s lost its tailwind. And now, with higher interest rates, the tech stock has been facing a significant headwind.

So why would it be a top Canadian growth stock to buy now? Because WELL Health’s stock is now so cheap, there’s little downside risk. Furthermore, like Shopify, if you plan to own it for years, you can reduce the risk even more.

So if you’re a higher-risk investor looking for a top Canadian growth stock to buy, WELL is one of the best.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends EMERA INCORPORATED.

More on Stocks for Beginners

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Price Performer in ’22: 1 Auto Parts Stock With a 450% Upside

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The auto parts industry did pretty well despite the challenging environment and supply chain bottlenecks in 2021. Prominent stocks like …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Forget Buying Stocks and Bonds: Hold These All-in-One ETFs Instead

| Tony Dong

Did you spend a lot of time in 2021 researching stocks, following the financial news, and tinkering with your portfolio, …

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

These 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks Are the Best to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

To step up and buy a Canadian stock while it’s underperforming and trading super cheap takes a lot of guts. …

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Want to Invest in the S&P 500 as a Canadian? Here Are 3 Ways You Can

| Tony Dong

The S&P 500 is a famous stock market index that tracks the largest 500 companies listed on U.S. exchanges. It …

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Before Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Earnings and economic reports continue to flood into the market this month, giving Motley Fool investors some hope that perhaps …

Read more »

Growth from coins
Stocks for Beginners

4 Cheap TSX Growth Stocks That Pay Great Dividends

| Robin Brown

2022 is going to be a volatile year for TSX growth stocks. The thought of rising interest rates is putting …

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Stocks for Beginners

2 ETFs for Safety in This Volatile Market

| Andrew Button

The stock market is nothing if not volatile this year. Stocks opened 2022 in a major sell-off, with the NASDAQ …

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

2 of the Best Cheap Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Jitendra Parashar

In 2022 so far, many TSX stocks have seen a sharp drop due to a market-wide correction — especially in …

Read more »