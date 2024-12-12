1 Marvellous Canadian Dividend Stock Down 11% to Buy and Hold Immediately

Buying up this dividend stock while it’s down isn’t just a smart move, it could make you even more passive income if you buy now.

Investing in dividend stocks when prices are down can be a smart way to generate consistent income while positioning yourself for capital appreciation as prices recover. The idea is simple: when a stock’s price drops but its dividend remains stable, its yield becomes more attractive. Plus, downturns often stem from temporary factors that don’t necessarily affect a dividend stock’s ability to generate steady cash flow.

By locking in higher yields during these moments, investors can secure enhanced income and potentially benefit from capital gains if the stock rebounds. This makes dividend stocks a go-to choice for building wealth and income streams over time, particularly for long-term investors. So let’s look at one solid option right now.

HR REIT

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:HR.UN) has seen its share price decline by 11% in the past month. While this might deter some investors, it could be a golden opportunity for those with a long-term horizon. H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest and most diversified real estate investment trusts (REIT), managing a high-quality portfolio of residential, industrial, office, and retail properties across North America. With assets totalling $10.8 billion as of the end of 2023, the trust covers more than 26.9 million square feet, offering a mix of stability and growth potential.

In the third quarter of 2024, H&R REIT reported funds from operations (FFO) per unit of $0.294, a decline from $0.42 in the same quarter a year earlier. While this drop might raise concerns, it’s primarily attributed to the sale of over $344 million worth of non-core properties, a move aligned with the dividend stock’s strategic repositioning plan. The REIT has been shifting its focus toward high-growth sectors, including residential and industrial real estate. These offer stronger demand and higher returns. This strategy, while reducing short-term earnings, is designed to create a leaner, more profitable portfolio over the long term.

Despite the earnings decline, H&R REIT has maintained a strong operational foundation. Most recently, its office properties boasted an impressive occupancy rate of 96.8%. This high occupancy demonstrates the trust’s resilience in a challenging commercial real estate market, providing confidence that it can weather short-term economic fluctuations.

Looking at the books

From a dividend perspective, H&R REIT’s recent price dip has created an enticing yield of approximately 6.3%. This level of income is highly appealing in today’s market, especially for income-focused investors seeking stability. H&R REIT has a long history of consistent dividend payments, showcasing its reliability as a source of passive income. Even with a payout ratio exceeding 250%, the dividend stock’s financials suggest that dividends are sustainable, especially given its steady cash flow and strategic focus on strengthening its portfolio.

H&R REIT’s financial health is another reason to consider it. With total cash of $82.7 million and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76%, the dividend stock has the financial stability to support its operations and growth initiatives. Its current ratio of 0.26 indicates short-term liabilities exceed liquid assets. Yet the trust’s stable cash flow and manageable debt load provide a strong foundation for meeting obligations and funding future opportunities.

Looking ahead, H&R REIT’s outlook appears promising. Its diversified portfolio, strong operational metrics, and proactive asset management position it well for long-term success. As the dividend stock continues to streamline its operations and focus on high-growth sectors, investors can expect enhanced value creation. Furthermore, the broader real estate market is showing signs of stabilization. This could further benefit H&R REIT as economic conditions improve.

Bottom line

The recent 11% drop in H&R REIT’s share price represents a potential buying opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on temporary market inefficiencies. By purchasing shares while they’re undervalued, investors can lock in a high yield and position themselves for gains as the market recognizes the trust’s intrinsic value. For those seeking steady income and a foothold in the real estate sector, H&R REIT offers a compelling case for investment.

Dividend stocks like H&R REIT often shine when their prices dip, presenting a rare chance to secure high yields and potential capital gains. With its solid financials, strategic repositioning, and attractive dividend yield, H&R REIT is well-equipped to deliver long-term value.