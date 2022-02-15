Home » Investing » 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

2 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

Consider investing in these two cheap dividend stocks to generate passive income and enjoy capital gains.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Creating a passive-income stream that can keep growing your wealth, even during sleep, is a dream for many people. It is the real key to building long-term wealth that you can bank on later in your life. You do not need to work for that income. You just have to practice patience and discipline to earn it.

Investing in income-generating assets that can provide you with long-term returns can help you create a passive-income stream that could make you much wealthier, allowing you to meet various financial goals. Finding high-quality income-generating assets that can also appreciate over time can strengthen your wealth growth.

Today, I will discuss two dividend stocks that could be ideal for this purpose.

AltaGas

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) is a $7.84 billion market capitalization energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary. The company boasts two distinct business segments that generate considerable cash flows. Its utility business is stable and offers consistent growth for the company.

The stability that comes through its defensive and highly regulated utility pairs with its midstream business that offers rapid growth potential. The natural gas processing and export facilities it runs generate solid returns.

AltaGas stock trades for $28.05 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 3.78% dividend yield.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) is a $64.09 billion market capitalization energy infrastructure company that’s also headquartered in Calgary. The company develops and operates energy infrastructure in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. The surging demand for energy means that the pipeline industry is booming, and TC Energy stock has benefited from the trend.

TC Energy has also been a terrific dividend stock over the years. The company’s exceptional cash flows generated by a stable business and strong demand allow its management to fund its dividend payouts and capital programs comfortably. The company’s performance has also seen its share price appreciate by almost 500% in the last two decades.

TC Energy stock trades for $65.54 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 5.31% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

Investing early and often in the right dividend stocks can help you create a passive-income stream that’s suitable for long-term wealth growth. It would be best to look for dividend stocks with a strong track record for sharing profits with investors through dividend payouts.

The second thing you should look for are assets that also trade for reasonable valuations and have the potential to deliver long-term capital gains. AltaGas stock and TC Energy stock are two assets that could be ideal for this purpose and could become strong foundations in your passive-income portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ALTAGAS LTD.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock data
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid the easing of tension between Russia and Ukraine, the equity markets are beginning to bounce back. Amid improving market …

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Earn Worry-Free Passive Income With These 4 TSX Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

If you are investing in stocks to start a passive-income stream, focus on companies that can consistently grow their earnings, …

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Stocks to Buy and Forget About for a Few Decades

| Chris MacDonald

A Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) can prove to be a remarkable savings vehicle. Income-earning Canadians between 18 and 71 …

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Dividend Stocks

3 Cash Cows for Passive Income Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s housing market remains red-hot despite the looming start of the interest rate hike cycle. Apart from the unprecedented sales …

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

4 Cheap Dividend Stocks Yielding Above 5%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks have seen a massive increase in popularity lately. That comes as the volatile market continues for TSX investors. …

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

TSX Stocks: Why This Small-Cap Beast Could Double Your Money

| Vineet Kulkarni

Canada’s fast-growing consumer lender stock goeasy (TSX:GSY) has been reeling under pressure since September last year. Since then, it has …

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn $10/Day in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

We can see that rising inflation rates will have a negative impact on the purchasing power of investors in 2022. …

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

3 Things to Look for When Investing in Dividend Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Investing in dividend stocks could allow you to retire earlier. By building large positions of solid dividend companies, investors could …

Read more »