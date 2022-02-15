Home » Investing » Shopify Stock Could Rally Viciously in 2022

Shopify Stock Could Rally Viciously in 2022

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock won’t be kept down forever, but should you catch the falling knife at around $1,000 per share for a bounce?

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Shopping and e-commerce

Image source: Getty Images

TSX growth stocks (especially those that aren’t yet profitable) have been crashing violently over the past several months. Indeed, it’s scary for new investors, given there are few places to hide from the growing number of worries. Inflation, Fed rate hikes, Ukraine-Russia tensions, suspect valuations across the board, and considerable big-tech earnings flops are just a handful of things that have propelled broader stock markets into correction territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100? It’s down around 15% from its high and could be poised to see the bear finally emerge from its cave for the first time in around two years. While the TSX Index has held its own, it’s really tough to tell what could be in store next, as the magnitude of negativity seems to creep higher by the day.

Top TSX growth stocks will eventually bottom

It’s at times like these, though, that investors should think about buying. Most others are fearful, so if you can find it within yourself to be a contrarian and get greedy, I do think there’s considerable money to be made once the markets inevitably hit bottom. If you’re a long-term investor, you shouldn’t care what the market’s next move is. It could fall into a bear market, or it could rally to new highs in as little as a few weeks or months.

As a long-term investor, you can afford to buckle your seatbelt and buy more on the way down if this is just the first innings of a substantial market-wide meltdown. If we’re not going to crash further and the best of bargains are already in the rear-view mirror? Then those who flinch could be left with nothing in this market “sale” that may end at any time.

I think the markets are oversold, especially the top TSX growth stocks that have done nothing wrong at the company-specific level.

Consider e-commerce firm Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP), a quality TSX growth stock that has been oversold and is overdue to skyrocket to new highs in 2022.

Shopify: Tobi Lütke’s empire is on sale!

When the markets are in free-fall, you’ve got to reach for quality. In the growth corner of the TSX, it’s really hard to stack up against Shopify. It’s one of the growthiest e-commerce firms out there, yet shares have sagged lower in recent months. The latest quarter may have been a flop, but I think it’s just a fumble, rather than the start of a negative trend. Indeed, higher rates are bad news for Shopify or any growth firm for that matter. The valuation is still remarkably high, but given the calibre of firm you’re getting, Shopify is arguably one of few extremely-expensive stocks worth backing as pessimism mounts.

Historically, Shopify stock looks cheap. Given most of the rate hike fears are baked in, I’d look to nibble away on this dip. Don’t expect the bottom to be in at around $1,000 per share, though. Have a plan if shares sink below $900 and be ready to average down. In short, it’s a great company, but it’s also a tough crowd amid difficult macro conditions. In due time, the pain will pass, and Shopify is likely to power higher. It’s just too innovative a company to be stuck in this current rut.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify.

More on Tech Stocks

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Canadian Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now!

| Daniel Da Costa

Over the last couple of months, we’ve seen a significant shift in the market as investors rebalance their portfolios. Sky-high …

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Tech Stocks

4 Under-$20 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

Several TSX high-growth stocks lost a significant amount of value amid the recent selloff in the market. Thanks to the …

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Why I Expect Shopify Stock to Lift-Off Tomorrow

| Jitendra Parashar

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) will announce its fourth-quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday. While SHOP stock has seen a sharp …

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The Canadian stock market as a whole had an incredibly strong year in 2021. Despite the global pandemic continuing to …

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That Young Investors Should Hold in Their TFSAs

| Jed Lloren

I’m a believer that every investor should max out their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) as soon as possible. Taking advantage …

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy if There Is Another TSX Selloff

| Robin Brown

So far, 2022 has been a shaky year for TSX stocks. Many factors, such as geopolitical issues in Europe, rising …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

Save Tax: Buy 3 TSX Stocks in an RRSP Before March 1

| Puja Tayal

The last day to file your 2021 income tax is April 30. After fighting high inflation, a high tax bill …

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Stocks to Buy With $300 in February

| Sneha Nahata

Thanks to the resurgent virus and the recent selling in equities, several top TSX stocks are trading cheap, presenting a solid …

Read more »