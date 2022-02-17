Home » Investing » 2 Vanguard ETFs Every Canadian Investor Should Own

2 Vanguard ETFs Every Canadian Investor Should Own

Depending on whether you want dividend growth or capital gains, either of these ETFs could be excellent long-term buy-and-hold options.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
think thought consider

Image source: Getty Images

Most Canadian investors maintain a home-country bias in their stock portfolios. This refers to the practice of over-weighting Canadian equities relative to their world market capitalization.

For example, although Canada comprises just 3% of the total world stock market, many Canadians keep an allocation of 20-50% to Canadian equities in their portfolio.

There are numerous benefits to implementing a moderate home country bias (20-30%), including lower volatility, reduced currency risk, and better tax efficiency.

Today, I’ll be going over two staple exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every Canadian investor should have as a foundation in their stock portfolio.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF

Up first is a favourite for dividend-growth investors: Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY). VDY passively tracks the performance of 39 Canadian stocks characterized by high dividend yields.

VDY is heavily weighted in the financials (58.7%) and energy (23.4%) sectors, which is expected given the plethora of high-dividend-paying stocks represented there. Overall, it resembles the broader Canadian market.

The top 10 holdings in VDY include Royal Bank, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, TC Energy, BCE, and Suncor Energy.

Currently, VDY costs a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.20% to hold, which is costlier than broad indexes but not expensive for a specialty fund. The 12-month dividend yield stands at a respectable 3.46%.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

Investors looking for a passive indexing approach can elect to instead track the broad Canadian stock market with Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VCN). VCN tracks 182 of large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks.

VCN is still concentrated in the financials (35.1%) and energy (14.9%) sectors, but less so than VDY. There is a more balanced allocation to other sectors, such as materials, industrials, technology, utilities, and telecoms.

The top 10 holdings in VCN include Royal Bank, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Shopify, Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, Brookfield Asset Management, Bank of Montreal, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific Railway, and Canadian Natural Resources.

Currently, VCN costs a MER of just 0.05% to hold, which is extremely cheap and as affordable as it gets for Canadian investors. The 12-month dividend yield stands at a decent 2.50%.

Head-to-head performance

A word of caution: the backtest results provide below are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual investment results, and are not guarantees of future results. Hypothetical returns do not reflect trading costs, transaction fees, or actual taxes due on investment returns.

That being said, from 2014 to present, with all dividends reinvested, both funds are neck and neck. VDY had a higher return than VCN (CAGR of 9.46% vs. 8.35%) but also higher volatility (Stdev of 13.13% vs. 12.45%). Overall, drawdowns (-21.24% vs. -22.59%) and Sharpe ratios (0.70 vs. 0.65) were similar.

The Foolish takeaway

If I had to pick one to buy and hold until retirement, I would with VCN. The diversification benefits from owning the entire Canadian stock market and at a much lower MER makes it more attractive than VDY for me. VDY is too heavily concentrated in the financial and energy sectors, which are prone to cyclical underperformance.

Despite VDY’s higher dividend yield and total return, I would still opt for VCN. Controlling sources of risk like underdiversification and high fees go a long way towards boosting portfolio returns. That being said, if your goal is income, or you have reason to bet on a concentrated portfolio of blue-chip dividend stocks, VDY is the way to go.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, CDN NATURAL RES, Canadian National Railway, and Enbridge.

More on Investing

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Investing

2 Dividend Stocks for Prudent Investors

| Joey Frenette

Cash may very well be an asset to hold as a hedge against a continuation of this 2022 stock market …

Read more »

stock data
Cryptocurrency

Why Terra Is Looking Like an Attractive Token to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Investing in cryptocurrencies isn’t for the faint of heart. This sector has been highly volatile, with even the most high-profile …

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Investing

SOL: Is it Really the Ethereum Killer?

| Andrew Button

Of all the cryptocurrencies described as “Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) killers,” Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is perhaps the one that deserves the title the …

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks to Tuck Away in Your TFSA and Never Sell

| Robin Brown

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is perhaps the best registered investment account in Canada. If you want to compound your …

Read more »

stocks rising
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Heroes to Outpace Inflation

| Adam Othman

Not all Dividend Aristocrats grow their payouts at a relatively similar pace. Some, like goeasy, have grown their payouts by …

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Cryptocurrency

XRP News: What Investors Should Expect From the SEC on Thursday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cryptocurrency investors continue to watch XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) for news about the ruling in a lawsuit involving the Securities and Exchange …

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 17

| Jitendra Parashar

Stocks turned negative again on Wednesday without any change in the broader market roller coaster. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell …

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Why You Should Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you added Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) to your portfolio? If you’ve already bought Enbridge, great. If you’re still on the fence …

Read more »