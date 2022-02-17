4 Dynamic Companies for a 7-Digit TFSA Portfolio

There are a lot of powerful growth stocks that, if they maintain their current growth pace for long enough, could help you build a million-dollar nest egg in your TFSA portfolio.

If you have been filling up your TFSA to the brim, you could have a little over $80,000 in it right now, and though it’s not even a six-digit figure, you can turn it into a seven-digit nest egg with the right assets and enough time.

An energy stock

While wild-card assets like Crew Energy (TSX:CR) may not seem like the best option for long-term, predictable growth, they can often offer more boost in a matter of years than many consistent stocks do in a decade. The current, sector-driven post-pandemic growth of the stock is an excellent example of its powerful growth potential (under the right circumstances).

The stock fell quite a bit during the pandemic, but its growth since that time has been nothing short of phenomenal. It has grown its market value by about 2,000% since its lowest point during the crash. If you invest about $20,000 in the company when it next dips and it offers just half of its 2020-2022 growth spurt (1,000% appreciation) any time in the next two decades, you could grow your capital by $200,000 in one go.

A financial stock

TMX Group (TSX:X), the company that owns and operates most of the major stock exchanges in Canada, is a powerful long-term growth candidate. Apart from a few dips and recoveries, the stock has mostly gone up since 2010, but it has really picked up pace in the last five years. The five-year CAGR is currently 16.5%. This growth pace is quite sustainable, especially considering the company’s current valuation.

And though it may seem a bit optimistic, if the company can keep growing at this pace, i.e., increasing your capital by a margin of about 16% every year, you can amass a nest egg of well over $300,000 in the next two decades by investing $20,000 in the company. And that’s on top of the $500 you would receive every year in dividends (based on its current yield) from the company.

A golden stock

Adding a gold stock to your TFSA for stability is an intelligent idea. Still, if it’s a typical gold stock that only outperforms the market during economically harsh environments, it will weigh down the growth potential of your capital. So you have to pick a robust grower like Franco Nevada (TSX:FNV)(NYSE:FNV). The gold royalty giant in North America, with a geographically and asset-wise diverse portfolio of royalties, is one of the most powerful growth stocks in the sector.

The company returned about 364% to its investors in the last decade. If it’s capable of repeating this feat for the next two decades, you may be able to turn your $20,000 in the company to a bit over a quarter of a million.

A real estate services company

FirstService (TSX:FSV)(NASDAQ:FSV) is perhaps the most potent growth stock on this list. Ever since its inception, the stock has grown at an incredible rate, till now. Currently, it’s experiencing a dip, which makes it a perfect time to add this benevolent growth stock to your portfolio. Because even with the current 22% dip, the stock has returned about 176% to its investors in the last five years.

If it can maintain its five-year CAGR of 22.5%, it can turn a $20,000 investment into about a quarter of a million in 13 years. But even if it doesn’t perform as well as it has before, it might still be able to achieve that number in a matter of two decades.

Foolish takeaway