Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $300 in Monthly Tax-Free Passive Income

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $300 in Monthly Tax-Free Passive Income

If you want monthly passive income, look for a dividend stock that’s going to have one solid long-term outlook like this one.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
A person looks at data on a screen

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in a monthly dividend stock might seem too good to be true. Or maybe you’re about to buy a company that only has dividends going for it without a strong future outlook. Yet, in the case of a dividend stock like Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA), this can be a savvy strategy for generating passive income within your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Today, let’s explore why this approach is beneficial, considering SIA’s recent earnings, past performance, and future outlook.

Sienna stock

Sienna Senior Living is a prominent Canadian company specializing in senior living options, including independent living, assisted living, and long-term care. The passive-income stock has demonstrated consistent financial growth, making it an attractive option for dividend-seeking investors. In the third quarter of 2024, Sienna reported a 12.5% increase in total adjusted revenue, reaching $224.8 million, up from $199.84 million in the same quarter the previous year.

This financial growth has enabled Sienna to maintain a reliable dividend payout. The passive-income stock pays a monthly dividend of $0.0780 per common share, amounting to $0.94 per share annually. This consistent payout provides investors with regular income, which can be particularly advantageous within a TFSA, where earnings grow tax-free.

Investing monthly in SIA allows you to purchase additional shares regularly, leveraging the power of dollar-cost averaging. This strategy can reduce the impact of market volatility on your investment. Over time, as you accumulate more shares, your dividend income increases, creating a compounding effect that enhances your passive-income stream.

Future outlook

Sienna’s commitment to growth further bolsters its appeal. The passive-income stock has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, such as the recent purchase of continuing care homes in Alberta. These expansions are expected to contribute positively to Sienna’s financial performance, potentially leading to future dividend increases.

Moreover, Sienna has shown resilience in addressing industry challenges, including staffing issues and occupancy rates. The passive-income stock reported an improvement in retirement segment occupancy, reaching 90.6% in October 2024. This uptick indicates effective management and a positive outlook for sustained revenue growth.

The stability of Sienna’s dividend is underscored by its payout history. The passive-income stock has consistently distributed dividends, with a current yield of approximately 5.51%. This reliability makes it a dependable source of passive income for investors.

Bottom line

Investing within a TFSA amplifies these benefits, as all dividends and capital gains earned are tax-free. This tax advantage allows your investment to grow more efficiently, maximizing the compounding effect of reinvested dividends over time. So, how much would investors need to put away to create $300 per month in passive income or $3,600 annually?

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT
SIA$16.913,830$0.94$3,600.20monthly$64,765.30

Without even including returns, investors can gain $3,600 each year or $300 annually from a $64,765.30 investment at writing. Ultimately, allocating cash to a monthly dividend stock like Sienna Senior Living can be an effective strategy for building passive income within a TFSA. The passive-income stock’s consistent financial performance, reliable dividend payouts, and growth initiatives provide a solid foundation for long-term investment success.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Seekers: Invest $10,000 for $38 in Monthly Income

| Robin Brown

Want to get more monthly passive income? REITs are providing great value and attractive monthly distributions today.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Invest $9,000 in This Dividend Stock for $41.88 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has it all – a strong yield, a stable outlook, and the perfect way to create a…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy With $300

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks provide everything investors need: long-term stability and passive income to boot.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

End-of-Year Retirement Planning: 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right stocks for the retirement portfolio differs from investor to investor. However, there are some top stocks that…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

3 Low-Volatility Growth Stocks for Promising Returns

| Adam Othman

Conservative investors may prefer low-volatility and consistent growth stocks over explosive but relatively risky picks.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Turn a $15,000 TFSA Into $40,505.97 With This ETF

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Making money can seem so difficult, but if you find the right ETF and reinvest dividends for the long term,…

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks pay attractive dividends for TFSA investors seeking reliable passive income.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have been consistently rewarding shareholders with regular dividend payouts for decades.

Read more »