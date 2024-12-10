Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy With $300

These TSX stocks provide everything investors need: long-term stability and passive income to boot.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Investing in TSX stocks is often seen as a smart move for many reasons. The Canadian stock market is known for its stability and diversity, offering opportunities in sectors like banking, energy, and telecommunications. Even with a modest budget, such as $300, there are excellent TSX stocks that can deliver value over time.

Scotiabank

One standout option is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). This Canadian bank is not just a domestic household name but also has a strong international presence, particularly in Latin America. Its recent earnings showed an impressive increase in revenue, up 11.6% year over year to over $6.5 billion. Furthermore, its normalized earnings per share rose by 13.6%, indicating solid financial performance.

Historically, Scotiabank has shown resilience, navigating economic challenges with ease while continuing to pay reliable dividends. Looking ahead, the bank’s focus on digital transformation and expanding its global footprint suggests it is well-positioned for long-term growth.

Enbridge

Another excellent option is Enbridge (TSX:ENB), a leader in North American energy infrastructure. With its vast network of crude oil and natural gas pipelines, Enbridge plays a crucial role in the energy sector. Recent performance has been strong, underpinned by stable cash flows from long-term contracts and regulated utilities.

Over the years, Enbridge’s stock has shown steady growth, reflecting its ability to adapt to the evolving energy landscape. The TSX stock is also investing heavily in renewable energy projects, ensuring it remains relevant as the world shifts toward greener alternatives. For investors, Enbridge’s consistent dividend payouts are an attractive feature, offering a reliable income stream while benefiting from the company’s forward-looking strategies.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE), Canada’s largest telecommunications company, is another TSX stock that stands out. With its comprehensive range of services, including wireless, internet, and media, BCE is deeply entrenched in the daily lives of Canadians. Its recent earnings reflect its stability, which is supported by a vast customer base and essential services.

Over the years, BCE has proven to be a reliable performer, with its stock maintaining steady growth and resilience even during economic downturns. Looking forward, the TSX stock’s investment in cutting-edge technology like 5G and fibre-optic networks positions it well for future success. BCE is also a dividend powerhouse, providing shareholders with regular and significant payouts.

A winning combination

What makes these TSX stocks particularly appealing is the combination of robust performance and accessibility for investors with limited funds. With $300, you can purchase fractional shares or even a small number of full shares in these companies, setting the stage for long-term growth and income.

Moreover, investing in TSX stocks allows you to benefit from the unique strengths of the Canadian economy. Unlike markets heavily reliant on one sector, Canada’s economy is diverse, with strong contributions from finance, energy, and technology. This diversity provides a cushion against volatility, ensuring that even during economic turbulence, certain sectors thrive.

While no investment is without risk, the combination of strong fundamentals, reliable dividends, and promising growth makes these stocks no-brainer buys. TSX stocks offer an accessible entry point for investors with limited capital while providing exposure to sectors with long-term potential. Whether you’re interested in financial stability, energy innovation, or cutting-edge telecommunications, these TSX stocks have something for everyone.

Bottom line

Scotiabank, Enbridge, and BCE represent the best of what the TSX has to offer. These provide stability, income, and growth potential, all within an investor-friendly framework. With just $300, you can begin building a portfolio that benefits from the strengths of the Canadian economy while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with investing in well-established companies. It’s a small step that could lead to significant rewards over time.

