Home » Personal Finance » The Easiest Way to Bring in Passive Income This Year

The Easiest Way to Bring in Passive Income This Year

Moving can be an excellent way to bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars in passive income, if you’re willing to relocate.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table

Image source: Getty Images

Passive income is something every Canadian wants in their lives. But not everyone has the cash on hand to get there. Whether it’s making a large purchase of real estate to create a rental property, or even investing a few bucks in the stock market, some of us just don’t have the capital on hand.

But if you’re a homeowner, there is certainly a way to bring in passive income this year. And it all comes down to the increase in housing prices.

Canadian housing soars

I’m sure it will come as no surprise that the Canadian housing market has gone nuts during the past few years. While some markets have been due for an upward correction, others have seen home prices soar beyond any reasonable means. This especially concerns large urban centres like Vancouver and Toronto.

In 2019, the average cost of a home in Toronto was around $767,000. As of writing, that has soared to about $1.2 million! Yet there is still a lot of demand and very low supply for homes in large and small urban centres.

So what’s the easiest way to create some passive income practically immediately? Move!

First step: find a new location

If you’re going to create passive income from selling your home, you want to make sure you’re actually going to produce income. That means doing your research and finding a location where you are comfortable living, and where housing prices are lower.

For example, let’s say you now work from home a lot, but your job is located in Toronto. You may want to consider moving to the outskirts and living in a place like Barrie. Here, you can still have access to highways and even commuting methods, but pay far less. In fact, the average house costs $744,000 in Barrie, as of writing.

Next, sell!

Once you’ve found a place to live, you can sell your home for top dollar. Right now, let’s use the example given earlier and say you purchased your home at $767,000. That means if you sell for the average of $1.2 million, that would give you $433,000 to put in your pocket as passive income.

So while it can seem inconvenient and even drastic to move out of the city, moving can be an easy way to make hundreds of thousands of dollars in passive income. Then you can put that cash to good use, investing and saving to live out the rest of your life in style.

Foolish takeaway

Moving can be an incredibly easy way to bring in passive income during this crazy housing market. You don’t have to live in Toronto or another major urban centre. Even simply moving from downtown to the suburbs can save you tons of cash.

Now, of course, there are other considerations that go along with any move. If you have children still in school, that relocation could be hard on them. Your job may require you to be close by. Or the commute could simply be too much. So talk to your financial advisor at your banking institution to see if it’s a choice that’s right for you, or if you should find another passive income method.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Personal Finance

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Personal Finance

Give Small Business Owners a Break: Why 2022 Needs to Be the Year We Lower This Credit Card Fee

| Steven Porrello

It’s been a tough season for small businesses. Supply shortages, coupled with rising prices, have forced many small businesses to …

Read more »

clock time
Personal Finance

Surprise! One CIBC Costco Mastercard Perk That’s Easy to Overlook

| Steven Porrello

It’s easy to get dazzled by the new CIBC Costco Mastercard. With no annual fee, three bonus earn rates (3% …

Read more »

consider the options
Personal Finance

Canadian Tire Mastercard Users: Don’t Miss Your Chance to Earn 30 Times Back

| Steven Porrello

Do you have a Canadian Tire Mastercard? Well, get ready to mark your calendar. On March 16 and March 17, …

Read more »

thinking
Personal Finance

Could the Bank of Canada Raise Interest Rates in February?

| Steven Porrello

The Bank of Canada has left us with a cliffhanger: by not raising interest rates at their last meeting in …

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Personal Finance

Can You Really Become Wealthy From TikTok?

| Steven Porrello

Yes, you can absolutely get wealthy from TikTok. Just look at the Amelio sisters, who raked in around US$27.5 million …

Read more »

Community homes
Personal Finance

These Are the Most Costly Mistakes Homebuyers Are Making in a Sellers’ Market

| Steven Porrello

With the Bank of Canada on the verge of hiking interest rates, homebuyers are feeling the pressure to rush through …

Read more »

Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions
Personal Finance

Yes, the Stock Market Might Look Scary in 2022: Here’s Why You Should Invest in Stocks Anyway

| Steven Porrello

It’s hard not to watch the stock market these days. From a January’s market downturn to a mild rebound in …

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Personal Finance

This Is the Worst Place to Hold Your Money Right Now (Hint: It’s Not a Savings Account)

| Steven Porrello

One of the most pleasant surprises of the pandemic (perhaps the only one) was the fact that many of us …

Read more »