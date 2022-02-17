Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 17

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 17

Metals and mining stocks could take the TSX index higher today, with gold prices trading at their highest level in over eight months.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
TSX Today

Stocks turned negative again on Wednesday without any change in the broader market roller coaster. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 119 points, or 0.6%, in the last session to close at 21,384. Strength in the commodity prices across the board took Canadian metals mining and energy stocks higher. In contrast, a big selloff in a handful of shares from sectors like technology, consumer non-cyclicals, and utilities took the main TSX benchmark lower, despite better-than-expected retail sales data from the U.S. market.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock crashed by more than 17% on Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. During the quarter, Shopify’s revenue rose by 41% year over year, while its adjusted earnings also remained higher than analysts’ consensus estimates. However, the tech company’s expectation of a decline in its 2022 revenue-growth rate seemingly hurt investors’ sentiments, triggering a selloff in its stock. With this, SHOP stock is now trading with about 46% year-to-date losses.

Apart from Shopify, Boyd Group Services and Park Lawn were also among the worst-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they dived by at least 4% each.

On the positive side, the shares of precious metals mining companies like OceanaGold and Barrick Gold inched up by at least 7% each, making them the top-performing Canadian stocks for the day.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy, and Barrick Gold were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Early Thursday morning, gold prices were trading at their highest level since June 2021. This could help the main TSX index open on a positive note today, with sharp gains expected in metals and mining stocks. However, upcoming corporate earnings will remain in focus and give further direction to the stock market. While no major domestic releases are due today, Canadian investors could eye on the U.S. building permits, manufacturing, and jobless claims data this morning.

Canadian companies like Canadian Tire, Home Capital, MTY Food Group, and Lundin Mining are likely to announce their latest quarterly results on February 17.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends MTY Food Group and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Boyd Group Services Inc. and Enbridge. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Tech Stocks

This $9 TSX Tech Stock Could Triple Your Money in 5 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

When you’re investing your hard-earned money in the stock market, it’s always a good idea to have your short-term and …

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Crashed Over 18% Wednesday

| Jitendra Parashar

What happened? The shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) crashed by more than 18% on Wednesday after the company announced its fourth-quarter …

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

3 Best Discounted Stocks for Q1 2022

| Adam Othman

At any given time, there are tens, if not hundreds, of stocks that offer “discounts” in double digits from their …

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

1 Top Canadian Growth Stock to Watch Following Earnings

| Chris MacDonald

Growth and value investing are two very different investment styles for investors. While value stocks tend to outperform over the …

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Investment by 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

The RRSP, or Registered Retirement Savings Plan, provides Canadians the opportunity to lower their taxable income. Generally, you are eligible …

Read more »

You Should Know This
Tech Stocks

Warning: Shopify Stock Made a Huge Announcement in Q4 Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors in Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) have to be shocked by the e-commerce company’s recent performance. I know I am. Shares have …

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

Your $1,000 Today Could Grow to $3,573 in 1 Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Many stocks trade below their intrinsic or real values in 2022. You can own them at bargain prices and realize …

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Market Correction: 1 Innovative Tech Stock I’m Thinking About Buying

| Joey Frenette

The recent market correction has been oh, so painful this time around, especially for young, beginner investors, who found themselves …

Read more »