Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

Here’s why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) and Sun Life (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF) are two top dividend stocks to consider right now.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is gearing up to gradually start increasing interest rates this year after a rather elongated period of near-zero rates. So, naturally, many investors are considering how to invest in this environment. Whether it’s growth stocks or dividend stocks, it appears rising rates will negatively impact most sectors.

That said, there are a couple dividend stocks I think could actually outperform in this rising-rate environment. Among my top picks right now in this regard are Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) and Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF).

Here’s why.

Top dividend stocks: Bank of Montreal

One sector that’s undoubtedly positively impacted by rising rates is financials. Among the top Canadian financials stocks, Bank of Montreal remains a top pick of mine in this space. This lender’s business model and international exposure provide growth potential I think is worth considering.

As interest rates rise, so too should BMO’s net interest margins. This is a company that directly benefits from rising rates, which are broadly detrimental for most stocks. Accordingly, BMO has seen very strong performance of late, currently trading near its all-time high.

This company’s world-class management team, its growing dividend, and surging profitability in this rising-rate environment are three great reasons, among many, to own this stock over the long term. In fact, on the dividend growth side, I expect BMO’s increases to outpace its peers for some time. Thus, this is a company with unique upside in this environment.

Sun Life Financial

Another financials stock, Sun Life finds itself in a different niche. This company is an insurer, focusing on a range of insurance products around its core life insurance business.

Like BMO, Sun Life has some intriguing growth prospects. And like BMO, Sun Life also benefits from rising interest rates. As interest rates rise, so too does the fixed-income portion of any investments the company makes in its long-dated portfolio. Sun Life has to match up its liabilities to its assets, and, in doing so, typically chooses fixed-income products for most long-term policies. That means bond yields matter to Sun Life.

Thus, this near-zero interest rate environment has been very detrimental for Sun Life. This stock has remained in what I believe is value territory for some time. That said, Sun Life’s future prospects do look brighter as rates rise. Accordingly, the company’s valuation multiple has expanded, and Sun Life stock has recently hit new all-time highs.

Can these companies continue even higher from here? I think it’s not only possible but likely. Investors looking for defensiveness have it in droves with these two picks. Accordingly, these are two dividend stocks I think are worth considering right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

1 of the Best Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks Out There Today

| Joey Frenette

It’s been a rough start to the year, but if you’ve yet to put your latest $6,000 TFSA (Tax-Free Savings …

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top ETFs to Buy This Month

| Adam Othman

The Canadian stock market is full of investment opportunities ideal for various investment goals and financial objectives. Suppose that you …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend ETFs to Buy Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Investing in stocks can be intimidating for are a new investor. You read many articles and learning material, and they …

Read more »

Caution, careful
Bank Stocks

1 Bank Stock to Own if Recession Follows the Rate Hike in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Economists say Canada’s inflation reading (4.8%) in December 2021 is the scariest in 30 years. While the Bank of Canada …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Users: Hold 3 Income Stocks, not Cash, in Rising Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can’t ignore the warnings of economists that high inflation today isn’t temporary, and could last some time. The Bank …

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Dividend Stocks

1 Energy ETF to Buy Instead of Suncor (TSX:SU)

| Adam Othman

The Canadian energy sector is still riding the post-pandemic growth momentum, but sooner or later, it’s expected to enter the …

Read more »

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

4 Dynamic Companies for a 7-Digit TFSA Portfolio

| Adam Othman

If you have been filling up your TFSA to the brim, you could have a little over $80,000 in it …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks? Don’t

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Picking the best dividend stocks is essential for a robust passive income strategy. However, that’s easier said than done. Here’s …

Read more »