Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Stock to Buy Now: Tim Hortons or Starbucks?

Better Stock to Buy Now: Tim Hortons or Starbucks?

Starbucks and Restaurant Brands International are two blue-chip dividend stocks that trade at a discount to consensus price targets.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
food restaurants

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in popular coffee stocks such as Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has allowed investors to derive game-changing returns in the last two decades. For instance, a $1,000 investment in Starbucks stock 20 years ago would be worth over $4,000 today. After adjusting for dividends, cumulative returns would be higher at $5,150.

While Starbucks is a household name in several global markets, Canada’s Tim Hortons brand is fast gaining traction in this segment. The parent company of Tim Hortons is Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR), which also owns fast-food chains such as Burger King and Popeyes.

Let’s see which stock between Starbucks and QSR is a better buy right now.

Is Starbucks stock undervalued?

Valued at a market cap of US$86 billion, Starbucks stock trades 40% below all-time highs, allowing you to buy a quality company at a lower multiple. Shares of the coffee chain remained under pressure following its fiscal second quarter (Q2) of 2024 (ended in March) results.

In fiscal Q2, Starbucks reported revenue of US$8.56 billion and adjusted earnings of US$0.68 per share. Comparatively, analysts forecast revenue of US$9.13 billion and earnings of US$0.79 per share in Q2.

Starbucks’s top line fell 2% year over year as same-store sales declined by 3%. Moreover, sales from China and the U.S. were also down 11% and 3%, respectively, in the March quarter. These two regions are Starbucks’s largest in terms of revenue, which may be a cause for concern. As operating expenses remained flat compared to the same period last year, Starbucks saw a decline of over 17% in its operating income.

However, investors should understand that Starbucks’s growth story is far from over. The company aims to end 2030 with 55,000 stores, up from its current count of 38,951. Despite falling sales in Q2, Starbucks grew its loyalty membership by 6% in the U.S., while its mobile app offers customers convenience and provides the company with an alternate marketing channel.

The drawdown in SBUX stock has increased its forward dividend yield to 3%. It currently pays shareholders an annual dividend of US$2.28 per share, and these payouts have risen by 17.5% annually since 2011.

Priced at 21 times forward earnings, SBUX stock is quite cheap and trades at a discount of 19% to consensus price target estimates.

Restaurant Brands International stock

Valued at $44 billion by market cap, Restaurant Brands International has almost tripled investor returns since its initial public offering in late 2014 if we account for dividend reinvestments. Despite its outsized gains, QSR stock also offers you a forward yield of 3.3%.

While several restaurant stocks have underperformed the markets in 2024 due to lower consumer spending patterns, QSR saw its system-wide sales rise by 8.1% year over year in Q1 of 2024. It reported an operating income of $544 million in Q1, compared to $447 million in the year-ago period.

QSR continues to expand its brand portfolio and announced the acquisition of Carrols Restaurant Group for an enterprise value of $1 billion. The acquisition will be completed by the end of Q2 and should be accretive to revenue and earnings.

QSR’s focus on expansion should help the company grow system-wide sales by 8% through 2028. Priced at 20.6 times forward earnings, QSR stock trades at a discount of 20% to consensus estimates. Both Starbucks and QSR can be part of your equity portfolio in 2024, offering you exposure to two blue-chip stocks that pay a tasty dividend yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International and Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

1 Growth Stock With Legit Potential to Outperform the Market

| Adam Othman

Identifying the stocks that have outperformed the market (in the past) is relatively easy, but selecting the ones that will…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: The Investment Needed to Yield $1,000 Per Annum

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want to generate a juicy passive-income stream? Here's a trio of stocks that can generate a yield of…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,500.50 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $10,000 to invest, then you likely want a core asset you can set and forget. Which is…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

The average TFSA balance has steadily risen over the last six years and surpassed $41,510 in 2023. Will the TFSA…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Set and Forget: 2 Dividend-Growth Superstars for the Long Run

| Joey Frenette

I'd look to buy and forget CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and another Canadian dividend-growth sensation for decades at a time.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why I Wouldn’t Touch This TSX Stock With a 50-Foot Pole

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock has seen shares rise higher, with demand for oil increasing, and yet the company could be in…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Passive-Income Stream and 1 Dividend Stock for $781.48 in Monthly Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for passive income? Don't take out a loan with that high interest involved. Instead, consider this method for years…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Pizza Stocks Are Actually Great for Passive Income: Who Knew?!

| Joey Frenette

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) may very well be the best inflation-fighting food stock out there on the TSX.

Read more »