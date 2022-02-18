Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Holding in a TFSA

3 Dividend Stocks Worth Holding in a TFSA

Are you interested in holding dividend stocks in your TFSA? Here are three companies you should buy!

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend stocks is an excellent way for the everyday individual to achieve financial independence. By building large enough positions, you can supplement and eventually replace your primary source of income. However, that won’t happen overnight. It’ll take years of consistent investing to achieve that goal.

By investing in a TFSA, you can greatly accelerate this progress, because your returns won’t be subject to income tax. This allows investors to reinvent more capital quickly, snowballing their positions. Here are three dividend stocks that could get the ball rolling for you!

This stock is one of the best dividend payers

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a stock that should feature at the top of your list. It’s one of the best dividend-paying companies in Canada. It has managed to increase its dividend distribution for the past 47 years. That gives it the second-longest active dividend-growth streak in Canada.

Fortis’s dividend prowess may come as a result of its recession-proof business. A provider of regulated gas and electric utilities, Fortis doesn’t tend to experience any major slowdowns during periods of economic uncertainty. In addition, its business is diversified across three regions: Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. This allows the company to remain in a good position, even if one of these regions encounters a catastrophic economic event. Fortis offers a forward dividend yield of 3.69%.

A top Dividend Aristocrat

The list of Canadian Dividend Aristocrats features many very strong companies. An example of which would be Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI). It operates 33,000 km of track, which spans from British Columbia to Nova Scotia, and deep into the southern United States. This makes it the largest railway company in Canada. In fact, Canadian National is even the third-largest railway company in North America, with respect to revenue.

Like Fortis, Canadian National has been able to increase its dividend for many years. It is one of 11 TSX-listed companies to hold a 25-year dividend-growth streak. Although its forward yield is much lower than that of Fortis (1.82%), it maintains a very low dividend-payout ratio (35.7%). Because of this, I’m a believer that the company will continue to raise its distribution for many years.

Nearly two centuries of continued dividends

Investors should also take note of which companies have been able to pay dividends consistently for a very long time. Certain companies, like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) may not have the longest dividend-growth streak (11 years). However, its long history of paying dividends proves that this stock is worth holding in a TFSA. Bank of Nova Scotia first paid a dividend in July 1833. Since then, it has never missed a dividend payment. That means the company has successfully distributed dividends to shareholders for 189 years!

Bank of Nova Scotia boasts a very attractive forward dividend yield of 4.35%. Investors should aim to hold companies with dividend yields between 3-5%. Doing so will reduce the amount of capital you need to invest in order to receive a sizeable dividend.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren owns BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, Canadian National Railway, and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Before February Ends

| Jitendra Parashar

The stock market continues to showcase signs of weakness in 2022. After the TSX Composite Index rose by 21.7% in …

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

Earn $125 Tax Free for Every $2,000 in Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

People will realize the effect of higher inflation when their budget for gas or groceries isn’t enough anymore. According to …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Robin Brown

2022 could be the year where Canadian dividend stocks outperform their technology and growth-orientated peers. Certainly, that is a bold …

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 of the Best Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks Out There Today

| Joey Frenette

It’s been a rough start to the year, but if you’ve yet to put your latest $6,000 TFSA (Tax-Free Savings …

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Chris MacDonald

The Federal Reserve is gearing up to gradually start increasing interest rates this year after a rather elongated period of …

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top ETFs to Buy This Month

| Adam Othman

The Canadian stock market is full of investment opportunities ideal for various investment goals and financial objectives. Suppose that you …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend ETFs to Buy Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Investing in stocks can be intimidating for are a new investor. You read many articles and learning material, and they …

Read more »

Caution, careful
Bank Stocks

1 Bank Stock to Own if Recession Follows the Rate Hike in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Economists say Canada’s inflation reading (4.8%) in December 2021 is the scariest in 30 years. While the Bank of Canada …

Read more »