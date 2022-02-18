Home » Investing » If I Could Only Buy 3 Growth Stocks, I Would Choose These Companies

If I Could Only Buy 3 Growth Stocks, I Would Choose These Companies

Finding the right growth stocks can be difficult. Here are the three companies I would put above all others.

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
A stock price graph showing growth over time

Image source: Getty Images.

Investing in growth stocks can help you achieve financial independence much quicker — at least in normal years, that’s true. In 2022, growth stocks have lagged the broader market by miles. Many popular growth stocks still trade more than 30% lower than where they were at the end of 2021. This has caused many investors to become very hesitant with growth stocks. However, I still believe in their potential over the long run. Here are the three companies I would choose if I could only buy three growth stocks.

This company leads an important industry

The industry that interests me the most is the e-commerce industry. This is because we can see very clearly how much the industry has grown over time. Since 2000, e-commerce has slowly penetrated the broader retail industry. However, over the past two years, this penetration has been greatly accelerated due to the pandemic. With younger consumers being more accustomed to online retail than consumers from past generations, I believe the e-commerce industry will continue to grow at a very fast rate in the coming years.

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is a company that has made online retail accessible for everyone. It provides a platform and all the tools necessary for merchants to operate online stores. Because of its inclusive platform, everyone from the first-time entrepreneur to large-cap companies like Netflix are able to operate online stores. This generates a positive feedback loop where more stores encourage more visits from consumers. This leads to businesses investing more heavily into optimizing their online retail offerings.

Shopify stock has certainly struggled this year, but I still rate it as my top buy for 2022. It could be much more massive in a few years’ time.

Renewable energy is in

Over the past couple years, there has been a major push towards renewable energy. As a result, renewable utility companies have seen a lot of demand. It’s expected that the demand for renewable energy will only increase as time goes on. Because of this, I think it’s essential that investors hold at least one renewable utility company in their portfolio.

My top choice in this industry is Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:NYSE:BEP). The company operates a diverse portfolio of assets capable of generating more than 21,000 MW of power. Brookfield also has 15,000 MW of capacity currently under construction or in late-stage development. It’s overall global pipeline now stands at nearly 62,000 MW of generation capacity. When these projects are completed, Brookfield could cement its position atop the top of the renewable utility industry for many years.

A reliable growth machine

Canadians should familiarize themselves with Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), if they haven’t already. It’s an example of a tremendous growth stock that has outperformed the broader market time and time again. Since its IPO in 2006, Constellation Software stock has grown at a CAGR of 34.3%. That outpaces the returns of the broader market by more than five times.

Constellation Software continues to be led by its president Mark Leonard. As long as he remains at the helm, I would be confident holding this stock in a growth portfolio. Constellation continues to dedicate itself to growth. In February 2021, the company announced that it would finally start targeting large VMS businesses for acquisition.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren owns Brookfield Renewable Partners and Shopify. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Netflix.

More on Investing

thinking
Cryptocurrency

Trucker Convoy: Can the Canadian Government Seize Bitcoin?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

While the trucker convoy protest drags into its third week, the Government of Canada has taken up an interesting challenge: …

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Why Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock Soared After its Q4 Earnings

| Jitendra Parashar

The shares of Air Canada (TSX:AC) jumped by more than 4% to $25.69 per share Friday morning after the company …

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Investing

Here’s Why Warren Buffett Is Beating Every Billionaire Right Now

| Steven Porrello

Nearly every billionaire’s net worth took a beating in January, as tech stocks tumbled. Musk lost a whopping $39.9 billion. …

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Investing

1 Top ETF for Canadian Millennials!

| Joey Frenette

Canadian millennials are speaking with their investment dollars. They want to see change, and they’re willing to put their money …

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Energy Stocks to Own for the Rest of 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The annual contribution for a Canadian Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) stayed at $6,000 in 2022. However, this brought the cumulative …

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

Earn $125 Tax Free for Every $2,000 in Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

People will realize the effect of higher inflation when their budget for gas or groceries isn’t enough anymore. According to …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Robin Brown

2022 could be the year where Canadian dividend stocks outperform their technology and growth-orientated peers. Certainly, that is a bold …

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Yamana Gold Stocks Climbs 5% on Positive Outlook and New Dividend

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Yamana Gold (TSX:YRI)(NYSE:AUY) shares climbed 5% after announcing strong results for its full year 2021. Further, it updated its guidance …

Read more »