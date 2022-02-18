Home » Investing » TSX News Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 18

TSX News Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 18

The ongoing geopolitical issues, speculations about monetary policy tightening, and the corporate earnings season could keep TSX stocks highly volatile in the near term.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
TSX Today

Canadian stocks continued to slide for the second consecutive day on Thursday, as the escalating Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions seemingly took a toll on investors’ sentiments. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 207 points, or 1%, to close at 21,176.

While a sharp rally in gold and silver prices helped the shares of precious metal miners on the TSX inch up, all other major sectors ended the session in the red. Sectors like health care, technology, consumer cyclicals, and financials led the broader market selloff on February 17. Also, worse-than-expected monthly manufacturing and weekly jobless claims data from the U.S. market added pessimism.

Top TSX movers and active stock

Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK) was the worst-performing stock on the TSX yesterday, as it fell by 13.8% to $4.13 per share. This massive selloff came a day after the company announced the independent development of its Windfall Project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt. With this, the company terminated joint-venture negotiations with Northern Star Resources. Despite yesterday’s sharp fall, Osisko stock is still trading with 8.4% gains on a year-to-date basis.

Shopify stock price tanked by another 10.8% on Thursday after witnessing 17.1% value erosion on Wednesday. Apart from its weak 2022 revenue outlook, an intensified tech meltdown seems to be hurting its stock.

Hut 8 Mining, Nuvei, and Lightspeed Commerce were also among the worst-performing stocks, as they lost more than 8% each in the last session.

On the positive side, mining companies like Agnico Eagle Mines, K92 Mining, and Eldorado Gold inched up by at least 6% each, making them the top gainers on the main market index.

Based on their daily trade volume, Kinross Gold, Osisko Mining, and Barrick Gold were the most active TSX Composite components on Thursday.

TSX today

Early Friday morning, crude oil and precious metals prices were showcasing weakness. This could drive the main TSX index lower at the open today, with an expected drop in energy and mining stocks.

Besides domestic retail sales release, Canadian investors could eye on the U.S. existing home sales data this morning. Overall, I expect the ongoing geopolitical issues, speculations about monetary policy tightening, and the corporate earnings season to keep the stock market highly volatile in the near term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nuvei Corporation and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Users: Hold 3 Income Stocks, not Cash, in Rising Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can’t ignore the warnings of economists that high inflation today isn’t temporary, and could last some time. The Bank …

Read more »

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

4 Dynamic Companies for a 7-Digit TFSA Portfolio

| Adam Othman

If you have been filling up your TFSA to the brim, you could have a little over $80,000 in it …

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold Stock Climbs 20% on Earnings and $1 Billion Buyback Program

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) shares have risen 20% in the last week ahead of earnings and continue to climb after the …

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Gold stocks were among the best-performing stocks yesterday. Stocks like Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) rallied as much as 8%. With inflation …

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Metals and Mining Stocks

Time to Get Defensive With This Top TSX Commodities Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Uncertainty in the market is driving some real concern among investors. The threat of rising rates prompted by inflation numbers …

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

3 Best Discounted Stocks for Q1 2022

| Adam Othman

At any given time, there are tens, if not hundreds, of stocks that offer “discounts” in double digits from their …

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Lithium Americas Stock Shot up 10% on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC)(NYSE:LAC) shares climbed as much as 10% on Tuesday. Analysts continue to see lithium supply run far behind …

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 15

| Jitendra Parashar

The Canadian equities market started the new week on a negative note after posting consecutive gains in the previous three …

Read more »