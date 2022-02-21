Home » Investing » Forget Peloton: 2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy With Far More Value

Forget Peloton: 2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy With Far More Value

Peloton stock might look like a buy after its recent sell-off, but these two Canadian growth stocks offer far more value for investors today.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Over the past few months, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock has gained in popularity as it’s had a significant fall in price. And as with any stock, but especially popular companies, when they fall rapidly in value, there are several Canadian investors wondering if the growth stock is worth a buy at the new lower price.

Peloton stock, which saw a massive rally and a tonne of growth through the beginning of the pandemic, has been struggling lately as that tailwind has faded, and it deals with stiffer competition.

So, in addition to the already significant downtrend that it’s been on in recent months, thanks to being popular in the media, many might think this high-quality stock looks cheap.

However, even after the more than 75% fall in price over the last year that Pelton has seen, the stock is still worth almost US$10 billion.

One of the reasons Peloton grew so fast, besides the pandemic, is the revolutionary products it’s launched. However, as more of its competitors move to offer similar products and services, and often at more affordable prices, and as more consumers return to gyms for their workouts, Peloton stock now faces increasing headwinds.

Last November, the company cut its guidance due to supply chain issues. There was also slowing demand for its products. And again, earlier this month, for the second consecutive quarter, Peloton lowered its guidance.

So rather than Peloton stock, if you’re looking for a growth stock with value, here are two top Canadian stocks to buy now.

A top Canadian growth stock to buy instead of Peloton

If you’re looking for a high-quality growth stock that you can buy cheap today, I’d strongly consider Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) over Peloton. Shopify is a top growth stock to buy that pretty much every Canadian investor has heard of. The e-commerce giant is responsible for one of the fastest and most incredible growth stories in Canada.

Unfortunately, though, Shopify’s stock has fallen out of favour lately. And now, after last week’s guidance, the stock is exceptionally cheap.

While the company announced significant investments to grow its fulfilment network, the stock declined as much more capital was forecast to be reinvested back into the business. Over the long term, though, I believe the strategy to open its own fulfillment network will be a major development to its business.

Much of Shopify’s products are sourced from Asia, and merchants can often have to deal with long shipping times, which can drive away customers.

So with Shopify looking to grow its dominance in the e-commerce space, as well as integrating its operations, it continues to be one of the top growth stocks to buy and hold long term. Therefore, after the recent sell-off in both Shopify and Peloton stocks, I’d much rather own Shopify.

A top health care tech stock

Another excellent Canadian growth stock that’s a much better buy today than Peloton is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL).

Just like both Shopify and Peloton, WELL experienced a significant tailwind from the pandemic, which has turned to a headwind now as the economic environment changes and investors rebalance their portfolios ahead of higher interest rates.

However, while it’s understandable why WELL Health has been out of favour lately, it’s not as clear why it trades so cheap.

WELL has built an incredible business that combines physical medical clinics with several virtual and telehealth companies. In addition, it has a massive electronic records business. This portfolio of companies offers many synergies and potential for growth in the future.

So with WELL stock now down by roughly 50% over the last year, the Canadian growth stock looks like one of the best businesses to buy today. So if you’ve been considering Peloton stock lately, I’d strongly consider WELL Health Technologies instead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Peloton Interactive.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Stocks for Beginners

2 Under-$5 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy Before March 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

The stock market roller coaster is continuing this year, as rising inflation worries are fueling investors’ speculations about a tighter …

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Stock Picks for New Canadian Investors

| Joey Frenette

2022 has not been kind to new investors, and there are few, if any, reasons to believe that Mr. Market …

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks That Could Double by Next Family Day

| Jitendra Parashar

The Toronto Stock Exchange is closed today for the Family Day holiday in Canada. The recent massive tech sector-wide selloff …

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

1 Bruised High-Growth Canadian Stock That Looks Pretty Intriguing Here

| Joey Frenette

This stock market has been so unforgiving to new investors, many of whom got into the investment game to make …

Read more »

Choose a path
Stocks for Beginners

Index Funds vs Individual Stocks: Which Is Better?

| Andrew Button

Any time you invest your money, you face an important question: “What should I invest in?” There’s a whole universe …

Read more »

stocks rising
Stocks for Beginners

Is It Too Early to Buy Growth Stocks?

| Joey Frenette

Clearly, growth stocks have been dragging down this entire market of late. As the sell-off broadens, I do think the …

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

This 1 No-Brainer, Massive-Growth Stock Could Make You a Millionaire

| Jitendra Parashar

Are you looking for some cheap high-growth stocks that could help you realize your dreams in the long term? If …

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Why Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock Soared After its Q4 Earnings

| Jitendra Parashar

The shares of Air Canada (TSX:AC) jumped by more than 4% to $25.69 per share Friday morning after the company …

Read more »