Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Why Lightspeed Stock Dived 11% Last Week

Why Lightspeed Stock Dived 11% Last Week

Here’s why Lightspeed Commerce stock could be way too oversold right now.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
A stock price graph showing declines

Image source: Getty Images.

What happened?

The shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) tanked by 10.6% last week to settle at $33.93, extending its year-to-date losses to more than 33%. With this, LSPD stock is now hovering close to its lowest level since July 2020. By comparison, the main Canadian market index has seen 1% value erosion in 2022 so far.  

So what?

There was no company-specific news last week that could be blamed for Lightspeed stock’s sharp drop. Instead, the ongoing tech sector-wide selloff could be affecting it.

LSPD stock started February on a positive note, as it inched up by nearly 9% in the week ended on February 4. During that week, the Montréal-based omnichannel commerce-enabling company announced its December quarter results.

In the third quarter of its fiscal year 2022, its total revenue jumped by $165% YoY (year over year) to US$152.7 million from US$57.6 million a year ago and exceeded analysts’ consensus estimates. While its subscription revenue increased by 123% YoY, its transaction-based revenue saw a massive 249% positive growth during the quarter. As a result, Lightspeed Commerce’s adjusted net loss in Q3 2022 stood at US$0.07 per share — significantly narrower compared to its US0.33 per share loss a year ago and also better than analysts’ estimate of US$0.09 per share.

Its better-than-expected Q3 results seemingly helped the company regain investors’ confidence and drove LSPD stock higher in the first week of February.

However, rising speculations about a tighter monetary policy are driving most tech stocks downward lately.  Also, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions have added to market volatility. These factors could be the main reasons why tech stocks, including LSPD, continue to tank.

Now what?

In recent months, Lightspeed stock’s dismal performance doesn’t do justice to the ongoing strong growth trend in its financials. Its quarterly sales have consistently been beating analysts’ consensus estimates for years with the help of strong organic growth and the positive contribution of recent acquisitions.

Notably, February is the sixth consecutive month when Lightspeed stock is trading on a bearish note. While Spruce Point Capital’s vague allegations on Lightspeed came as a big blow to investors in Q4 2021, the ongoing tech selloff is making its stock look way too undervalued. As the demand for its omnichannel commerce services could benefit from reopening economies, I expect LSPD stock to stage a handsome recovery in the coming quarters. That’s why long-term investors may consider buying it on the dip.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

Got $3,000? Buy 3 TSX Growth Stocks at a 60-80% Discount

| Sneha Nahata

The selling in growth stocks continues, creating a favourable entry point for investors with a long-term mindset. While I expect …

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

2 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

After an impressive performance last year, 2022 has been a somewhat underwhelming year for Canadian investors so far. The S&P/TSX …

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Dived 23% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

What happened? Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock plunged by about 23.2% last week to settle at $837 per share against a 2.5% …

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

Why Nuvei Stock Fell Over 14% Last Week

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Canadian fintech company Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) fell more than 14% in the last week. The selloff can be attributed …

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

What Should Investors Do With Shopify Stock After Earnings?

| Jed Lloren

During its latest earnings call, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) reported that it had beat expectations with respect to revenue and earnings per …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Tech Stocks

Crypto Boom and Bust: 1 Coin That Could Withstand Anything

| Adam Othman

After a nearly three-month slump, the leading cryptocurrency has started to recover. Bitcoin has grown about 21% in three weeks …

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Still Undervalued Enough to Be Attractive?

| Adam Othman

The Canadian tech sector has fallen over 25% since its September 2021 peak, and Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is leading the downward …

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

3 Speculative Growth Stocks to Put on the Watchlist During This Downturn

| Chris MacDonald

Growth stocks are companies that will likely grow their earnings and sales faster than the market average. The Toronto Stock …

Read more »