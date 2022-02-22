Home » Investing » TSX Stocks: The 3 Most Corrected Canadian Bigwigs of 2022

TSX Stocks: The 3 Most Corrected Canadian Bigwigs of 2022

Here’s what you can do about high-growth TSX stocks after a steep drop.

Posted by Vineet Kulkarni Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

Some people say to buy on dips. But the dip gets deeper and deeper. Many high-growth TSX stocks have seen a steep decline in the last few weeks. Let’s see if they offer value after the drop or if there is more downside.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) certainly tops the list given its size and magnitude of the fall. In the last three-odd months, the stock has fallen 60%, notably lagging peer tech giants.

Shopify’s recent quarterly results indeed highlight a slowing growth relative to what it experienced during the pandemic. Its revenues increased by 41% in Q4 2021 year over year against a long-term average of 64%.

It also reported a net loss of US$371 million for the reported quarter versus US$124 million in income in Q4 2020.

Of course, the e-commerce giant is unlikely to see sky-high financial growth throughout its life. However, it is still well placed for an above-average growth for the next few years.

I think Shopify’s increasing market share in U.S. e-commerce retail sales has been one key overlooked aspect. It increased to 10.3% in 2021 from 8.6% in 2020. With the recent higher capex announcement, its fulfillment services could be a key growth driver going forward.

After the vertical drop, SHOP stock is trading below 30 times its earnings and looks relatively fairly valued.

Considering the macro environment, growth stocks like SHOP could have volatile episodes in the short term. However, it could have a limited downside from here, and patient investors will likely create meaningful value creation in the long term.

Nuvei

Canadian fast-growing fintech stock Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) continues to have a bitter 2022. It started trading weakly in September last year on valuation concerns. Then the short report came and brought a double whammy for the Canadian payment processor.

Nuvei caters to crypto platforms as well as e-commerce websites and across many other verticals. Last year, it saw stupendous growth when shoppers turned to online stores amid the pandemic.

Nuvei has a competitive edge over peer fintech companies with its platform for sports wagering companies. As regulated sports betting gains momentum, Nuvei could see faster merchant base expansion and superior earnings growth.

However, investors seem to have turned hesitant in the last few months. The stock has cratered from $180 levels in September 2021 to $65 today. Interestingly, the stock is still trading 67 times its earnings and looks stretched from traditional valuation measures.

Nuvei will report its Q4 2021 earnings early next month. Whether its quarterly numbers fuel its stock remains to be seen. I think aggressive investors can reap significant benefits in NVEI from here.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) has also been terribly weak in 2022. Since November, it has corrected almost 45% and is currently trading close to 14-month lows.

I am not that positive about the BB stock because of its declining financial growth. The once smartphone maker has been making strides in high-growth verticals like cybersecurity and IoT for years. However, it has shown dwindling revenue growth and consecutive losses for a long time.

After the recent fall, the stock does not look cheap and trades at five times its sales. I expect further downside below $8 levels in BB in the coming few months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nuvei Corporation and Shopify. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Tech Stocks

4 Cheap (Under-$40) Canadian Stocks for Superior Returns

| Sneha Nahata

While the volatility remains high in the market, several top Canadian stocks are trading at a multi-year low, providing an …

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Is Down 60% in 3 Months: Time to Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has been one of the worst-affected companies amid the ongoing tech sector selloff. SHOP stock has dived by …

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons Why Shopify Stock Is Down 60% From Record Highs

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Canada-based e-commerce giant, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) are currently trading 60% below all-time highs, valuing the company at a market …

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

The Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Ship Is Sinking: What Happened?

| Adam Othman

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has been declining this year, continuing the trend from last year. The company released its fourth-quarter earnings report …

Read more »

Knowledge concept with quote written on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in a TSX Tech Stock Market Selloff

| Robin Brown

TSX tech stocks have been experiencing a serious bear market for several months now. If you have bought a Canadian …

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock at an $840 Price?

| Puja Tayal

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has been tumbling since November 2021, falling 61% to $837. The stock is currently trading at 25 times …

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Chris MacDonald

Growth stocks have continued to be hit hard by this recent bout of market uncertainty. There’s the threat of a …

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Stocks Under $40 for Medium-Risk Investors

| Puja Tayal

When investing in the stock market, there is a risk of the stock price falling. But the severity of the risk …

Read more »